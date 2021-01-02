You are here

Palestinians say Israeli gunshot in the neck paralyzed man

Palestinians say Israeli gunshot in the neck paralyzed man
The ministry said Saturday that the 24-year-old man, Haron Abu Aram, was left quadriplegic. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 January 2021
AP

Palestinians say Israeli gunshot in the neck paralyzed man

Palestinians say Israeli gunshot in the neck paralyzed man
  • Witnesses said the incident was triggered when Israeli forces tried to stop Palestinians building a house in a village in southern Hebron
  • Israel prevents Palestinians from building houses on areas under its control in the West Bank without hard-to-obtain building permits
Updated 02 January 2021
AP

RAMALLAH, West Bank: The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday a man is suffering paralysis a day after he was shot in the neck by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.
The man, Haron Abu Aram, 24, was left quadriplegic, the ministry said.
Witnesses said the incident was triggered when Israeli forces tried to stop Palestinians building a house in a village in southern Hebron and seized an electricity generator belonging to Abu Aram.
Israel prevents Palestinians from building houses on areas under its control in the West Bank without hard-to-obtain building permits.
The Israeli military said “a violent riot” was instigated when the troops were evacuating “an illegal building” in the At-Tuwani village. The military said Palestinians attacked the forces with “massive amount of rocks.”
“We are aware of a report regarding a Palestinian who was injured by live fire during the incident. The incident is being investigated,” the Israeli military told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Video showed a group of Palestinians trying to recover the generators from the hands of the soldiers before a gunshot is heard and Abu Aram appears on the ground.
In 2020, Israeli has demolished the homes of more than 900 Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, according to the Israeli rights group B’Tselem.
The Palestinians claim the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with a capital in east Jerusalem, for a future state. They say the growing settler population, approaching 500,000 in the West Bank, has made it increasingly difficult to achieve their dream of independence.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on US forces in Iraq: Iran's Zarif

 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed on Saturday that in Iraq “Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans.” (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 52 min 22 sec ago
Agencies

Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on US forces in Iraq: Iran’s Zarif

 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed on Saturday that in Iraq “Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans.” (AFP/File Photo)
  • Tensions have been building in the run-up to the anniversary of Qassem Soleimani's killing
Updated 52 min 22 sec ago
Agencies

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed on Saturday that in Iraq “Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans (to put) Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli.”

His comments came after he accused on Thursday outgoing US President Donald Trump of aiming to fabricate a "pretext for war" after Trump blamed Tehran for a rocket strike on the US embassy in Baghdad on December 20.

“Be careful of a trap,” Zarif tweeted at Trump, saying that “any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami also vowed Saturday to respond to any “action the enemy takes,” on the eve of the first anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a Baghdad drone strike on January 3, 2020.

Tensions have been building in the run-up to the anniversary of Soleimani's killing, with two US B-52 bombers recently flying over the region.

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz has also been patrolling Gulf waters since late November, but US media reported this week that acting US defence secretary Christopher C. Miller had ordered the vessel to return home.

The New York Times, quoting US officials, said the move was a "de-escalatory" signal to Tehran to avoid conflict in Trump's last days in office.

Trump oversaw a sharp toughening of US policy, abandoning a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in 2018 and reimposing crippling unilateral sanctions.

The two countries have twice come to the brink of war since June 2019.

Days after Soleimani's assassination, Iran launched a volley of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and allied troops, with Trump refraining from any further military response.

* With AFP

Topics: Middle East Iran Israel US Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif US President Donald Trump

