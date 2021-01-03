You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Egypt approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

China has given conditional approval to a coronavirus vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm. (File/AP)
China has given conditional approval to a coronavirus vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm. (File/AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Egypt approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Egypt approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt has approved the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharma giant Sinopharm with its rollout to start later in January, the health minister said.
“The Egyptian pharmaceutical authority approved on Saturday the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine,” Hala Zayed said late Saturday, on the local MBC Masr channel.
The first batch of the vaccine was delivered in December, with further doses expected this month.
“The second shipment of this vaccine is due to arrive in the second or third week of January, and as soon as it arrives, we will start vaccinations,” the minister said.
Each batch of the vaccine consists of 50,000 doses, and the ministry has announced that the first group to receive it will be medical workers.
Zayed said Egypt plans to purchase 40 million doses of the Sinopharm jab.
Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with around 100 million inhabitants, has recorded more than 140,000 cases of the COVID-19 disease, including 7,800 deaths.
After a brief lull, the number of infections rose dramatically in late 2020, from around 100 new cases confirmed per day in October, to some 1,400 daily cases currently.
Sinopharm announced on Wednesday that one of its vaccines, to be distributed in China, was 79 percent effective.
The jabs efficacity is lower than that of vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — both over 90 percent effective.
A jab developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has proved 70 percent effective with one dose, and 100 percent effective with two.
Egypt will also receive the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in the third or fourth week of January, according to Zayed, who added that a contract “was being finalized.”
Negotiations with Pfizer “are underway” as well, she added.

Topics: Coronavirus

Two Algerian soldiers killed in clash with extremists

Updated 8 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Two Algerian soldiers killed in clash with extremists

Two Algerian soldiers killed in clash with extremists
  • Defense ministry identified the soldiers killed in the Tipaza district as a sergeant and a corporal
  • The attack is one of the deadliest of such clashes in recent years
Updated 8 min 21 sec ago
AFP
ALGIERS: Two Algerian soldiers were killed on Saturday in a clash with extremists, four of whom were also killed, the defense ministry said.
“During a search operation... a detachment of the People’s National Armed Forces shot dead four terrorists” west of the capital, a ministry statement said.
It identified the soldiers killed in the Tipaza district as a sergeant and a corporal, in one of the deadliest such clashes in recent years.
Several firearms were recovered, the ministry said, adding that the operation was still underway.
Between 1992 and 2002, a civil war pitting the army against multiple extremist groups left an estimated 200,000 people dead.
A 2005 Charter for Peace and Reconciliation was supposed to have turned the page on the conflict, but extremist groups continue to carry out sporadic operations.
Last month, a clash in the Jijel region east of Algiers killed an army staff sergeant and three suspected militants. The army later announced it had captured a “dangerous terrorist.”
Official media said at the time that the army had foiled a plan for the redeployment of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) group following the death of their leader.
The Algerian extremist, Abdelmalek Droukdel, had been killed in June by French forces in northern Mali.
The SITE Intelligence group, which monitors extremist groups, said in November that another Algerian, Abou Oubaida Youssef Al-Annabi, had been appointed to replace Droukdel.
Over the course of last year, 21 militants were killed, nine were captured and seven surrendered during Algerian army operations, the military said in a tally published on Saturday.
A statement added that the army had arrested 108 people who had provided support to the militants last year, as well as seizing dozens of firearms, while experts neutralized nearly 400 bombs and mines.
An army tally for 2019 indicated that 15 Islamist militants had been killed and 25 captured while 44 surrendered.

