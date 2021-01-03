Universities group welcomes OIC endorsement of Makkah Declaration

You are here

The statement added that the charter supports the humanitarian values of Islam. (SPA)
Photo/SPA
Arab News

  • The statement added that the charter supports the humanitarian values of Islam, including tolerance, understanding and cooperation among peoples and countries and the need to respect diversity and differences
Arab News

JEDDAH: The League of Islamic Universities has blessed the endorsement of the “Makkah Declaration” by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).
The league supported the declaration being published in religious, educational and cultural institutions throughout the Islamic world.
The league’s statement said that the decision by the CFM confirms the legitimacy of this historic charter, signed and endorsed by 1,200 muftis and 4,500 Muslim scholars representing different schools of thought under the umbrella of the Muslim World League (MWL) and the patronage of King Salman.
The statement added that the charter supports the humanitarian values of Islam, including tolerance, understanding and cooperation among peoples and countries and the need to respect diversity and differences.
In a statement, Dr. Osama Al-Abed, secretary-general of the league, welcomed this new step to promote tolerance, cooperation, peaceful co-existence and security among peoples of different religious and cultural backgrounds.
Al-Abed noted the efforts by the MWL highlighting Islam’s moderation and showing its truth to the rest of the world, based on the values of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and combatting extremism and terrorism.

 

Decoder

Makkah Declaration

On May 31, 2019, leaders of Muslim nations gathered at the 14th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference in Makkah, adopted a 12-point set of principles. Among these were: "denouncing terrorism, extremism and fanaticism in all their forms and manifestations, whatever their causes and motives"; "condemn(ing) all forms of intolerance and discrimination based on religion, color or faith"; "rejecting sectarianism and confessional fanaticism in all their forms and manifestations"; and "standing by Muslims in nonIslamic countries who suffer persecution, injustice, coercion and aggression."

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, city of ancient cultures, hosts 41st GCC Summit

The Kingdom is hosting the GCC summit for the 10th year. AlUla Valley contains a number of historic sites that were once home to the ancient Dadan and Lihyan civilizations. The Royal Commission for AlUla has made it its mission to return it to its rightful place as a cultural oasis. (Photos/SPA,RCU)
Updated 04 January 2021
Rawan Radwan

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, city of ancient cultures, hosts 41st GCC Summit

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, city of ancient cultures, hosts 41st GCC Summit
  • AlUla Valley will host the event at Maraya Concert Hall, a cube-shaped structure covered by mirrors
Updated 04 January 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is set to host the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit at the ancient capital of historic civilizations, AlUla.

Once at the crossroads of antiquity, AlUla Valley will host the summit on Jan. 5 at Maraya Concert Hall, a cube-shaped structure covered by more than 9,500 square meters of mirrors reflecting the striking surrounding landscape.
Inaugurated in 2019 and dubbed the “mirrored wonder” due to the giant sheets of glass attached to the structure, the hall is located in Wadi Ashaar near the volcanic freeway, where it is surrounded by mountainous terrain. It can can seat up to 500 guests and has hosted a number of cultural events since its opening.
The location of the summit is significant. Tucked away in the shadows of the Hijaz Mountains that span the length of the western region, AlUla was once a city bustling with activity and its influence reached across the Arabian Peninsula and beyond.
Today, AlUla is rediscovered and thriving, and the former trade capital of ancient kingdoms will hold one of the most important summits of the region, re-establishing its significance in the modern world.
In his weekly Cabinet meeting, King Salman said that he hoped the summit would succeed in promoting joint action and expanding cooperation and integration among member states. At King Salman’s request, the secretary-general of the GCC, Nayef Falah Al-Hajjraf, invited the leaders of the member states to the summit. The six member states of the GCC are Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.


“The 41st summit marks the beginning of a new chapter for the GCC as it enters its fifth decade,” Al-Hajjraf said.
Sheikh Ali Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti ambassador to Saudi Arabia, underscored the significance of the 41st session of the Gulf summit due to the region’s recent political developments.

BACKGROUND

Inaugurated in 2019 and dubbed the ‘mirrored wonder’ due to the giant sheets of glass attached to the structure, the hall is located in Wadi Ashaar near the volcanic freeway, where it is surrounded by mountainous terrain.

The envoy said that the summit hosted by the Kingdom would have a positive and fraternal atmosphere. The atmosphere among GCC leaders reflected “the spirit of responsibility and sincere belief in the importance of strengthening Gulf solidarity in facing common challenges and establishing peace and stability for the benefit” of the council.
The region was facing great political and economic challenges, he said. GCC leaders would discuss these issues with a united vision that stemmed from their belief in a common destiny and a keenness to preserve the interests of the region’s countries and their peoples.
The Kingdom is hosting the GCC summit for the 10th year. AlUla Valley contains a number of historic sites that were once home to the ancient Dadan and Lihyan civilizations. The Royal Commission for AlUla has made it its mission to return it to its rightful place as a cultural oasis.
Inaugurated in 1981, the GCC Summit was hosted by Sheikh Zayed Al Nahayan in Abu Dhabi and paved the way for the region to enhance and strengthen cooperation and ties among member states.

 

