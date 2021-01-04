You are here

  • Home
  • OSN’s Box of Wonders promises to offer region’s fastest content discovery

OSN’s Box of Wonders promises to offer region’s fastest content discovery

Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize the user experience, Box of Wonders addresses the specific needs and wants of MENA customers, including safe viewing for children, enhanced search functionality and rapid content discovery. (Supplied)
Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize the user experience, Box of Wonders addresses the specific needs and wants of MENA customers, including safe viewing for children, enhanced search functionality and rapid content discovery. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9kapn

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

OSN’s Box of Wonders promises to offer region’s fastest content discovery

Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize the user experience, Box of Wonders addresses the specific needs and wants of MENA customers, including safe viewing for children, enhanced search functionality and rapid content discovery. (Supplied)
  • Promises the fastest content discovery for customers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: OSN has launched Box of Wonders, which aims to transform the region’s entertainment offering.

It promises the fastest content discovery for customers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), in just three clicks.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize the user experience, Box of Wonders addresses the specific needs and wants of MENA customers, including safe viewing for children, enhanced search functionality and rapid content discovery.

Box of Wonders “is the result of many months of careful planning and in-depth research into the consumer mind-set,” said Devrim Melek, senior vice president of strategy at OSN.

“Customer-centricity is at the heart of our business, and our team has been working closely with customers to prioritize key functionalities of the technology. Our research found that content discovery, family viewing and enhanced control were top of our customers’ lists.”

The new platform will be offering the region’s first dedicated children’s page, promising a safe viewing experience where kids can browse without parental supervision.

The page offers a range of premium kids’ content for ages 12 and below, giving parents total reassurance that they can leave the little ones in front of the TV.

The dedicated children’s page was set up following extensive customer research that identified safe viewing for kids as a top priority for customers.

“The new user interface and new software have completely overhauled our previous offering, using machine learning and AI to provide customers with the best the region has to offer in entertainment technology,” said Melek.

“The new system is easy to use for both kids and adults, with viewers able to land on their favorite show in just three clicks of a remote. No other regional offering provides this currently, demonstrating OSN’s commitment to delivering the very best in entertainment to our viewers.”

Topics: media Middle East OSN

Related

OSN to double investment in Arabic content, Original productions with launch of OSN Originals
Media
OSN to double investment in Arabic content, Original productions with launch of OSN Originals
OSN brings ‘Come Dine with Me’ to Mideast as original production
Media
OSN brings ‘Come Dine with Me’ to Mideast as original production

UK judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

UK judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
Updated 21 min 40 sec ago
AP

UK judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

UK judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
  • US prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse
  • The prosecution of Assange has been condemned by journalists and human rights groups
Updated 21 min 40 sec ago
AP

LONDON: LONDON: A British judge on Monday rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges over the publication of secret US documents a decade ago, saying he was likely to kill himself if held under harsh US prison conditions.
In a mixed ruling for Assange and his supporters, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected defense arguments that the 49-year-old Australian faces a politically motivated American prosecution that rides roughshod over free-speech protections. But she said Assange’s precarious mental health would likely deteriorate further under the conditions of “near total isolation” he would face in a US prison.
“I find that the mental condition of Mr. Assange is such that it would be oppressive to extradite him to the United States of America,” the judge said.
Lawyers for the US government said they would appeal the decision, and the US Department of Justice said it would continue to seek Assange’s extradition.
“While we are extremely disappointed in the court’s ultimate decision, we are gratified that the United States prevailed on every point of law raised,” it said in a statement. “In particular, the court rejected all of Mr. Assange’s arguments regarding political motivation, political offense, fair trial and freedom of speech.”
Assange’s lawyers said they would ask for his release from a London prison where he has been held for more than a 18 months at a bail hearing on Wednesday.
Assange, who sat quietly in the dock at London’s Central Criminal Court for the ruling, wiped his brow as the decision was announced. His partner Stella Moris, with whom he has two young sons, wept.
Outside court, Moris said the ruling was “the first step toward justice,” but it was not yet time to celebrate.
“I had hoped that today would be the day that Julian would come home,” she said. “Today is not that day, but that day will come soon.”
The ruling marked a dramatic moment in Assange’s long legal battles in Britain — though likely not its final chapter.
It’s unclear whether the incoming Biden administration will pursue the prosecution, initiated under President Donald Trump.
Assange’s American lawyer, Barry Pollack, said the legal team was “enormously gratified” by the British court’s decision.
“We hope that after consideration of the UK court’s ruling, the United States will decide not to pursue the case further,” he said.
Moris urged Trump to pardon Assange before he leaves office this month.
“Mr. President, tear down these prison walls,” she said. “Let our little boys have their father.”
US prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.
Lawyers for Assange argue that he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment protections of freedom of speech for publishing documents that exposed US military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Lawyers for the US government denied that Assange was being prosecuted merely for publishing, saying the case “is in large part based upon his unlawful involvement” in the theft of the diplomatic cables and military files by US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.
The British judge sided with US lawyers on that score, saying Assange’s actions, if proven, would amount to offenses “that would not be protected by his right to freedom of speech.” She also said the US judicial system would give him a fair trial.
The defense also argued during a three-week hearing in the fall that Assange risked “a grossly disproportionate sentence” and detention in “draconian and inhumane conditions” if he was sent to the United States.
The judge agreed that US prison conditions would be oppressive, saying there was a “real risk” he would be sent to the Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado. It is the highest security prison in the US, also holding Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski and Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.
She accepted evidence from expert witnesses that Assange had a depressive disorder and an autism spectrum disorder.
“I am satisfied that, in these harsh conditions, Mr. Assange’s mental health would deteriorate, causing him to commit suicide with the single minded determination of his autism spectrum disorder,” the judge said.
She said Assange was “a depressed and sometimes despairing man” who had the “intellect and determination” to circumvent any suicide prevention measures taken by American prison authorities.
Britain’s extradition agreement with the US says that extradition can be blocked if “by reason of the person’s mental or physical condition, it would be unjust or oppressive to extradite him.”
This is not the first time the UK has refused extradition to the United States on those grounds.
In 2018, a British court refused to extradite Lauri Love, a hacker accused of penetrating US government networks, because of the risk he would kill himself. In 2012 then-Home Secretary Theresa May blocked the extradition of Gary McKinnon, who was accused of breaking into US military and space networks, because of the risk he would end his life.
The prosecution of Assange has been condemned by journalists and human rights groups, who say it undermines free speech and imperils journalists. They welcomed the judge’s decision, even though it was not made on free-speech grounds.
“This is a huge relief to anyone who cares about the rights of journalists,” The Freedom of the Press Foundation tweeted.
Assange’s legal troubles began in 2010, when he was arrested in London at the request of Sweden, which wanted to question him about allegations of rape and sexual assault made by two women. In 2012, Assange jumped bail and sought refuge inside the Ecuadorian Embassy, where he was beyond the reach of UK and Swedish authorities — but also effectively was a prisoner, unable to leave the tiny diplomatic space in London’s tony Knightsbridge area.
The relationship between Assange and his hosts eventually soured, and he was evicted from the embassy in April 2019. British police immediately arrested him for breaching bail in 2012.
Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigations in November 2019 because so much time had elapsed, but Assange has remained in London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison throughout his extradition hearing.

Topics: Julian Assange WikiLeaks

Related

WikiLeaks’ Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court
World
WikiLeaks’ Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court
Britain starts hearing US case for extraditing WikiLeaks founder Assange
World
Britain starts hearing US case for extraditing WikiLeaks founder Assange

Latest updates

OSN’s Box of Wonders promises to offer region’s fastest content discovery
Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize the user experience, Box of Wonders addresses the specific needs and wants of MENA customers, including safe viewing for children, enhanced search functionality and rapid content discovery. (Supplied)
Biden names second Arab American to White House staff
Biden names second Arab American to White House staff
Italy allows ship to bring migrants ashore
Italy allows ship to bring migrants ashore
Sacoor Brothers opens five new stores in Saudi Arabia
Sacoor Brothers opens five new stores in Saudi Arabia
Saudi streetwear label Too Dark to See Tomorrow streams runway show in Riyadh
Saudi streetwear label Too Dark to See Tomorrow streams runway show in Riyadh

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.