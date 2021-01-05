You are here

Thailand counts more coronavirus cases, limits travel
Large parts of Thailand, including the capital Bangkok, are under various lockdown restrictions. (AFP)
Updated 05 January 2021
  • Thailand has been struggling with a sudden virus surge after months of hardly any cases of domestic transmission
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 527 new coronavirus cases, most of them migrant workers who already were isolated, and the government said it was tightening movements of people around the country.
Thailand has been struggling with a sudden virus surge after months of hardly any cases of domestic transmission. Field hospitals were being set up in parts of five provinces with many cases.
Large parts of the country, including the capital Bangkok, are under various lockdown restrictions, and the government said it will additionally restrict travel between virus-hit provinces to goods, cargo and necessary travel, and set up checkpoints on some roads.
Of the new cases confirmed Tuesday, 439 were migrants, 82 were local transmissions and six were in quarantined travelers, the Center of COVID-19 Situation Administration said. The total was a drop from the 745 registered Monday, the all-time high in Thailand, where the first case of the virus outside China was detected last January.
Most of the surge since last month has been in Samut Sakhon province, next to Bangkok, among migrant workers living in dormitories and employed in fish markets and factories. A field hospital next to the market is treating the infected migrants.
Although it has canceled public activities and gatherings and shut schools, bars and other places where people gather, the government has not yet taken measures as strict as those that it imposed in March — when it successfully stamped out local transmission.
Malls and department stores remain open with social distancing required, and indoor dining at restaurants is allowed until 9 p.m.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha instead implored people to stay home.
“We don’t want to lock down the entire country because we know what the problems are, so can you all lock down yourselves?” he said. “This is up to everyone, if you don’t want to get infected just stay home for 14 to 15 days. If you think like this then things will be safe, easier for screening.”
The government also has been scrambling to try and acquire more vaccines after an initial period of complacency.
Prayuth said Monday that Thailand is seeking to secure 63 million doses, which wouldn’t cover half of its population of about 70 million. It has so far about 28 million doses on order for later in the year.

Updated 05 January 2021
  Research ongoing into this and UK variants amid calls for tougher measures to combat spread
LONDON: UK scientists have warned that the South African strain of COVID-19 might prove resistant to current vaccines, the Daily Telegraph reported.

It is known to carry three separate mutations, one of which — called N501Y — has also been found in a UK strain known as the Kent variant.

But the South African strain also carries mutations called E484K and K417N, which effect the virus’s spike protein mechanism used to latch on to human cells. This could interfere with how the vaccines target the virus.

“The E484K mutation has been shown to reduce antibody recognition. As such, it helps SARS-CoV-2 to bypass immune protection provided by prior infection or vaccination,” said Francois Balloux, professor of computational systems biology at University College London.

“It isn’t anticipated that this mutation is sufficient for the South African variant to bypass the protection provided by current vaccines. It’s possible that new variants will affect the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, but we shouldn’t make that assumption yet about the South African one.”

The pandemic has seen the original virus mutate and deviate several times before, sometimes leading to more virulent strains such as the South African and Kent varieties.

Research is ongoing to determine whether these strains are resistant to the new raft of vaccines recently approved worldwide.

“The South African variant has a number (of) additional mutations including changes to some of the virus’s spike proteins, which are concerning,” said Dr. Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading.

“They cause more extensive alteration of the spike protein than the changes in the Kent variant, and may make the virus less susceptible to the immune response triggered by the vaccines.”

Like Balloux, though, Clarke urged caution in making judgements before enough evidence is collected.

“While it’s more infectious, it currently remains unclear whether it causes a more severe form of the disease,” he said.

Other experts have called for tougher measures to combat the new strains in light of their increased rates of transmission.

“While changes in the UK variant are unlikely to impact the effectiveness of current vaccines, the accumulation of more spike mutations in the South African variant are more of a concern and could lead to some escape from immune protection,” said Lawrence Young, professor of molecular oncology at the University of Warwick.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he is “incredibly worried” by the spread of the South African strain.

His predecessor Jeremy Hunt called the situation “worse” than any he had faced while in government.

