Britain, France, Germany 'deeply concerned' by Iran's 20% uranium enrichment

Britain, France, Germany ‘deeply concerned’ by Iran’s 20% uranium enrichment
The Bushehr main nuclear reactor, 1,200 km south of Tehran. (Reuters/File)
Updated 14 sec ago
Charlie Peters

Britain, France, Germany ‘deeply concerned’ by Iran’s 20% uranium enrichment

Britain, France, Germany ‘deeply concerned’ by Iran’s 20% uranium enrichment
  • European powers urge Tehran to reverse nuclear program
  • 'Serious negative development' undermines commitment to preserve JCPOA
Updated 14 sec ago
Charlie Peters

LONDON: Britain, France and Germany on Wednesday condemned Iran’s enrichment of uranium to 20 percent purity and urged Tehran to reverse its nuclear program.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 deal to curb Iran’s nuclear development in return for eased sanctions, the country was permitted to reach enrichment levels of 3.67 percent.

Tehran first breached this restriction in 2018 after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement, and last week UN inspectors confirmed that Iran had begun enriching to 20 percent at its Fordow nuclear plant.

“This action, which has no credible civil justification and carries very significant proliferation-related risks, is in clear violation of Iran’s commitments under the JCPOA and further hollows out the agreement,” the three European countries said.

They described the enrichment as a “serious negative development” that undermined the commitment by JCPOA signatories to preserve the agreement and “also risks compromising the important opportunity for a return to diplomacy with the incoming US administration.”

They said: “We strongly urge Iran to stop enriching uranium to up to 20 percent without delay, reverse its enrichment program to the limits agreed in the JCPOA and to refrain from any further escalatory steps which would further reduce the space for effective diplomacy.”

Kyle Orton, an independent geopolitical analyst, told Arab News the joint message from Britain, France and Germany was “a reaffirmation of their commitment to the JCPOA and is clearly aimed in significant part at the incoming administration under Joe Biden, hoping it will resume adherence to the JCPOA, which they view as the best strategy for dealing with the nuclear issue.”

The enhanced enrichment by Tehran was also aimed at Washington, Orton said. “The Iranians announcing the shift to enriching at 20 percent is probably a preparatory step for the resumption of diplomatic engagement under a Biden administration, rather than a serious effort to construct a nuclear weapon.”

However, with geopolitical tension in the background, European hopes of a revival of the JCPOA were looking increasingly unlikely to be realized, Orton said. “The environment in which that treaty was written is totally different to the present circumstances, which renders it nearly obsolete,” he said. “It seems unlikely that the deal can be revived and most of its provisions lapse soon anyway.”

Majid Rafizadeh, an Iranian affairs expert and Harvard scholar, said the EU’s move is a positive step but does not go far enough, particularly if the EU continues to support the JCPOA.

“Tehran is benefiting from the disunity in European and US policy and, if the EU does not impose sanctions on Iran, we can expect more nuclear defiance over the coming months and years,” he said. “If the EU does not impose sanctions on Iran, we can expect more nuclear defiance over the coming months and years. A united front, comprising joint sanctions, would send a clear message and engender an economic stranglehold that would force Tehran to concentrate on its domestic agenda.”

Soleimani’s shadow
Qassem Soleimani left a trail of death and destruction in his wake as head of Iran’s Quds Force … until his assassination on Jan. 3, 2020. Yet still, his legacy of murderous interference continues to haunt the region

Enter


keywords
Topics: UK Iran uranium

Bangladeshi migrant worker sues Singapore employer for virus ‘imprisonment’

Bangladeshi migrant worker sues Singapore employer for virus ‘imprisonment’
Updated 06 January 2021
AFP

Bangladeshi migrant worker sues Singapore employer for virus ‘imprisonment’

Bangladeshi migrant worker sues Singapore employer for virus ‘imprisonment’
  • Construction worker Rahman Mohammad Hasibur filed a claim last week for Sg$215,000 ($163,000) in damages
  • Staff at his dormitory had locked Hasibur and up to 20 others in their room after a roommate was thought to have contracted the virus
Updated 06 January 2021
AFP

SINGAPORE: A Bangladeshi migrant worker is suing his ex-employer and dormitory operator in Singapore, accusing them of “false imprisonment” after he was locked in his room during a coronavirus outbreak.
The majority of Singapore’s more than 58,000 cases have been among low-paid migrants living in crowded dormitories, sparking criticism of the affluent city-state’s treatment of its foreign workforce.
Construction worker Rahman Mohammad Hasibur filed a claim last week for Sg$215,000 ($163,000) in damages, according to documents submitted in court and seen by AFP.
Staff at his dormitory, run by Joylicious Management, had locked Hasibur and up to 20 other workers in their room on April 19, after one of their roommates was thought to have contracted the virus and was transferred to a medical facility.
During this time they were only able to use the toilet by calling a guard to come and escort them. Some of the men were running fevers and the room was hot and poorly ventilated, the documents said.
After Hasibur reached out to TWC2, a NGO that supports migrants, the workers were transferred to a new room with an attached toilet which was also locked from the outside.
In total, they were confined for 43 hours.
“The plaintiff and his fellow migrant workers were robbed of their dignity and deprived of their fundamental human rights during the false imprisonment,” Hasibur’s claim says.
Officials found the dormitory operator had confined the workers with consent from their employer, V. Spec Engineering & Supplies, and imposed a hiring freeze on the company.
Hasibur, who has since returned to Bangladesh, alleged the actions of his employer and the dorm operator put him and his roommates at risk of contracting the virus and caused them emotional distress.
“Should I succeed in my action, I hope that it will deter other employers and dormitory operators from similar actions toward their employees and residents in their care,” Hasibur said in a statement.
A representative at Joylicious declined to comment when contacted by AFP while V. Spec has not responded to emailed requests for comment.

Topics: Bangladesh Singapore Coronavirus

