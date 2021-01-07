You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Cup 2021 bookends year of global sporting turmoil with record $30.5m prize money up for grabs

Saudi Cup 2021 bookends year of global sporting turmoil with record $30.5m prize money up for grabs

Saudi Cup 2021 bookends year of global sporting turmoil with record $30.5m prize money up for grabs
Luis Saez wins Saudi Cup 2020 on Maximum Security at the King Abdul Aziz Racecourse in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Updated 39 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Saudi Cup 2021 bookends year of global sporting turmoil with record $30.5m prize money up for grabs

Saudi Cup 2021 bookends year of global sporting turmoil with record $30.5m prize money up for grabs
  • Second edition will take place at King Abdul Aziz Racetrack on Feb. 20
  • Saudi Cup surpasses Dubai World Cup as the richest in horse racing
Updated 39 sec ago
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: The long queues at King Khalid International Airport were a sign of things to come, but not in the way anyone entering the Saudi capital on Feb. 26, 2020 could have imagined. 

All eyes were on the Saudi Cup, a two-day festival of international racing that promised to be memorable in so many ways.

And the next few days did prove to be historic. Female jockeys on podiums stole the limelight on the first day, while record-breaking prize money was shared across the second.

The event, sadly, also acted as full stop for life as we know it.

Within days, the coronavirus pandemic had spread globally, bringing all sporting activities to a halt by the middle of March. Masks and lockdowns became the norm. Busy airports were suddenly empty as countries closed their borders for an indefinite period.

Now, one year on, the coronavirus pandemic is still headline news, but for better or worse, the world is learning to live with it — especially when it comes to sporting events.

In just over a month, Saudi Arabia is planning to stage its second Saudi Cup, but far from being limited by the crises of 2020, the organizers have even bigger ambitions this time.

The event’s second edition will again be held at Riyadh’s King Abdul Aziz Racecourse on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20, and will feature some of the world’s leading racehorses and jockeys. 

The 2020 Saudi Cup had already surpassed the Dubai World Cup as the richest in racing, with 64 international runners representing 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, competing for total prize money of $29.2 million.

This time around the numbers are even more impressive.

The showpiece Saudi Cup on its own will once again command $20 million — as it did last year — with the 16-race, two-day event worth a $30.5 million in total.

Seven female and male riders will line up for the International Jockeys Challenge on Feb. 19. Last year, the event proved memorable as women jockeys were allowed to race competitively, and win, in the Kingdom for the first time.

The first International Jockeys Challenge of the day, run over 1,400m (7f), saw Lisa Allpress of New Zealand, riding Matmon, ride to victory and a place in the history books.

“I honestly came here with an open mind,” Allpress said.

“We’ve been well looked after,” she added, playing down her newly bestowed status as Saudi Arabia’s first-ever female winner. “I had no expectations. I decided to come with an open mind and just enjoy it.”

Allpress wasn’t the only one woman jockey enjoying the day, though, ultimately, results meant that veteran American Mike Smith won the overall challenge with 33 points.

In the fourth and final Jockeys Challenge race of the day, Swiss rider Sibylle Vogt, riding, Sabeq’hom, came home ahead of Emma-Jane Wilson on Alshatherwan in second, with the legendary Frankie Dettori on Sha’erah in third. 

A delighted Vogt reminded the world’s media that she had already won over 90 races in her career at that point, and that she sees herself simply as a jockey and not as “female jockey,” before ending with perhaps the quote of the weekend.

“My idol is Frankie Dettori and I’m so happy he was behind me,” she said.

While the International Jockeys Challenge will again set the tone for the weekend, it is the Saudi Cup, this year on Feb. 20, that will have the eyes of racing fans around the world turning to Riyadh. 

Last year, Maximum Security made history on Feb. 29 in front of a watching King Salman as the first winner of the Saudi Cup, taking home the $10 million first prize.

The Jason Servis-trained four-year-old favorite, with Luis Saez in the saddle, stormed to a victory that many had predicted, with Midnight Bisou in second collecting $3.5 million, and third-placed Godolphin’s Benbatl claiming $2 million.

Almost exactly a year on, the staging of the race will signal that sporting activities are back on track in Saudi Arabia.

The new year has kicked off with the Dakar Rally crossing the desert terrain of the Kingdom, and the coming months promise more high-profile football and golfing competitions before the inaugural Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix comes to Jeddah on Nov. 5. 

Another successful Saudi Cup will show that while the coronavirus is yet to be defeated, sporting events in the Middle East and around the world are at least learning to overcome its obstacles — and that Saudi Arabia is open for business.

Topics: Saudi Cup 2021 King Abdul Aziz Racecourse Luis Saez

Related

Dates and bigger prize money purse announced for Saudi Cup 2021
Sport
Dates and bigger prize money purse announced for Saudi Cup 2021
Update Maximum Security wins Saudi Cup on historic day of racing in Riyadh video
Sport
Maximum Security wins Saudi Cup on historic day of racing in Riyadh

Giniel De Villiers wins Dakar fifth stage, Peterhansel extends lead

X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Co-Driver Edouard Boulanger in action during stage 5. (Reuters/File Photo)
X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Co-Driver Edouard Boulanger in action during stage 5. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 35 min 12 sec ago
AFP

Giniel De Villiers wins Dakar fifth stage, Peterhansel extends lead

X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Co-Driver Edouard Boulanger in action during stage 5. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • South African completed the 456km special in his Toyota in 5 hours, 9 minutes 25 seconds
  • “Mr Dakar,” a.k.a 13-time winner Stephane Peterhansel rounded out the podium
Updated 35 min 12 sec ago
AFP

QAISUMAH, Saudi Arabia: South African Giniel De Villiers won Thursday’s grueling fifth stage of the Dakar Rally that left leading motorcyclist Kevin Benavides with a broken nose as he shattered his helmet jumping off a dune.

De Villiers completed the 456km special in his Toyota in 5 hours, 9 minutes 25 seconds, finishing 0.58 seconds ahead of compatriot Brian Baragwanath, who has picked up another podium finish this year following second place on the prologue.

“Mr Dakar,” a.k.a 13-time winner Stephane Peterhansel rounded out the podium, stretching his lead in the overall standings over Nasser Al-Attiyah to 6:11 after the Qatari finished fourth, 2:13 behind the Frenchman.

Defending champion Carlos Sainz is in third overall, 48:13 off the pace.

“Since the beginning things have not really been going our way, but today everything seemed to click,” De Villiers said, calling the day’s driving “a proper Dakar stage.”

“We took it a little bit calmer at the beginning just to make sure we got all the points. In some places the navigation was really, really difficult.

“We managed to do a good job today, so let's hope we can do a few more.”

Al-Attiyah reckoned he had lost up to nine minutes in a frantic opening to the stage.

“Stephane did a very good job because he stayed behind me all the way,” said Al-Attiyah, an Olympic skeet bronze medallist at the 2012 London Games.

“I'm quite happy to finish day five and tomorrow Stephane will open and it will be easier for me. We're taking it one day after another and we'll see where we are. Next week will also be very difficult.”

Peterhansel said the stage had been "really complicated... not really nice to drive.”

“At the end it was not beautiful landscape and not nice to drive, but it was selective, a really selective stage like it always is on the Dakar.”

In the motorbike category Benavides overcame a dramatic crash in the dunes that smashed his helmet and left him with a broken nose to win the stage, covering the 456km special in 5hr 09min 50sec.

A stage winner in the four previous Dakars, the Argentinian also leapfrogged Xavier De Soultrait by 2:31 to go top of the overall standings, having finished 7:55 ahead of the Frenchman in the stage.

“It was a really hard day for me,” said Benavides, whose bloodied nose was bandaged post-race.

“At the beginning I got lost like all the riders, but after that I started to push a lot.

“On one dune I jumped, a big jump, and I crashed because I hit another big one with the front wheel. I banged my head ... and broke the GPS and everything. I cut myself too and started to lose a lot of blood. There was also some pain around my ankle.”

Benavides pushed on, however, adding he was confident he could continue despite being in pain.

“I think I’ll be okay for tomorrow,” he said. “It was hard and there was a lot of pain today. But it’s like that, this is the Dakar.”

Topics: Motorsport Saudi Arabia Dakar Dakar 2021 Dakar Rally Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia

Related

Nasser Al-Attiyah won a third consecutive stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia and remained five minutes behind overall leader Stephane Peterhansel. (AFP)
Sport
Al-Attiyah wins third Dakar Rally stage in a row, still 2nd overall
Toyota’s driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel of France compete during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Bisha and Wadi Ad-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, on January 4, 2021. (AFP)
Sport
Nasser Al-Attiyah wins second stage of Dakar Rally

Latest updates

UK scrambles for hospital beds as virus surges
UK scrambles for hospital beds as virus surges
Saudi Cup 2021 bookends year of global sporting turmoil with record $30.5m prize money up for grabs
Saudi Cup 2021 bookends year of global sporting turmoil with record $30.5m prize money up for grabs
Facebook blocks Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’
Facebook blocks Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’
UN envoy arrives in Aden a week after deadly airport blast
UN envoy arrives in Aden a week after deadly airport blast
Giniel De Villiers wins Dakar fifth stage, Peterhansel extends lead
X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Co-Driver Edouard Boulanger in action during stage 5. (Reuters/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.