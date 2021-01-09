UAE confirms 2,998 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

You are here

A member of hospital staff, wearing a protective face mask, watches over people queuing to be tested for coronavirus, at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (File/Reuters)
  • Free Pfizer vaccine now available at 7 centers in Dubai
  • Kuwait records 427 cases and 2 deaths
DUBAI: The UAE on Saturday recorded 2,998 new coronavirus cases and five virus-related deaths.
Officials from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total number of cases since the pandemic began had reached 227,702, while the death toll rose to 702.
It also said that 2,264 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 203,660.
Dubai Health Authority said on Saturday it had opened a seventh health center to offer the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Dr. Farida Al-Khajja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at DHA and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee, said the authority added the Al-Safa primary health care center to the six existing facilities.
The centers are offering the vaccine for free, to accommodate for the notable turnout, and to “meet the growing requirements and the expected increased demand for the vaccination in the coming period.”
The inoculation campaign is targeting four main categories, with priority going to individuals aged 60 and above and those with chronic diseases, as well as frontline workers.
Elsewhere, Kuwait reported 427 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 153,900. The death toll rose to 942 after two coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours.

 

 

Daesh attack kills 7 regime loyalists in east Syria: monitor

  • Daesh gunmen wounded several other militia fighters, meaning the death toll may climb
  • Militia fighters were sweeping the town of Al-Shola for militant remnants
BEIRUT: Daesh fighters killed at least seven regime loyalists in eastern Syria on Saturday, the latest in a series of deadly extremist attacks, a Britain-based war monitor reported.
“Seven members of the National Defense Forces, a pro-regime militia, were killed in clashes with an IS sleeper cell” in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, using a different acronym for Daesh.
Daesh gunmen wounded several other militia fighters, meaning the death toll may climb, it added.
The attack came as the militia fighters were sweeping the town of Al-Shola for militant remnants, according to the monitor.
The region, near the border with Iraq, was formerly a stronghold of the terrorist group.
Last week, the Observatory said Daesh gunmen in central Syria had ambushed a bus carrying government soldiers in the Wadi Al-Azib area of Hama province.
The ambush late Sunday resulted in the deaths of eight soldiers, four allied fighters and three civilians, the Observatory said.
Last month, Daesh said it was behind a Dec. 30 bus ambush in Deir Ezzor province, which killed at least 37 Syrian soldiers.
In 2014, Daesh overran large parts of Syria and Iraq and proclaimed a cross-border “caliphate” before multiple offensives in the two countries led to its territorial defeat.
The group was overcome in Syria in March 2019, but sleeper cells continue to launch attacks in the vast Badia desert running from central Syria eastwards to the border with Iraq.
The Observatory says Daesh attacks have since March 2019 killed more than 1,100 pro-regime fighters, including Syrian troops and foreign paramilitaries.
More than 387,000 people have been killed and millions forced from their homes since Syria’s civil war broke out in 2011.

