Celebs can’t get enough of part-Egyptian designer Jacquie Aiche

DUBAI: You have to give it to Jacquie Aiche – the Egyptian-American jewelry designer has managed to swiftly emerge as a celebrity-loved label, with stars like Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Shanina Shaik adorning themselves with the Los Angeles-based brand’s signature diamond-encrusted body chains, anklets and stacked gemstone rings on the red carpet.

And it appears that the brand is showing no signs of slowing down despite the cancellation of a typically long awards show season, with many A-listers donning Jacquie Aiche whether they’re on a quick coffee run or taking the COVID-19 test at home.

Case in point, cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen, who shared via Instagram Stories a snap of herself getting her nose swabbed while wearing a diamond necklace and body chain from Jacquie Aiche.

The brand also found a fan in Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin), who was spotted wearing pieces from the jewelry brand on several occasions this week in her husband Justin Bieber’s Instagram Stories.

Bieber also adorned herself in Jacquie Aiche jewelry to ring in the New Year. The 24-year-old accessorized her little black YSL dress with the brand’s diamond-encrusted hoop earrings and diamond finger bracelet.

Meanwhile, “High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens was also seen donning the brand’s Emily Diamond Necklace this weekend.

Aiche, who was born to an Egyptian father and a indigenous American mother, launched her eponymous label from her garage in 2008. She has since amassed an impressive celebrity client list that includes the likes of Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry and Shanina Shaik, whose stylists flock to her Beverly Hills showroom in droves to adorn their clients in her signature delicate earrings, finger bracelets and chokers ahead of red carpet events. The jeweler is also the brainchild behind Chrissy Teigen’s bespoke engagement ring from John Legend.

The part-Egyptian jewelry designer’s store in Los Angeles is full of jewelry items made from delicate raw quartz, tourmaline, moonstone and countless other special stones. Her pieces often feature Arab influences like hammered gold, amulets and the evil eye talisman, as well as natural elements such as turquoise, fossils and precious gemstones, which are a nod to her indigenous American ancestors.