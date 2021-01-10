You are here

  • Home
  • UAE records 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

UAE records 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

UAE records 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
The health ministry said the total number of cases now stands at 230,578 infections. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y42u5

Updated 10 January 2021
Arab News

UAE records 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

UAE records 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
  • Six people have died from virus complications
  • The country has also confirmed the recovery of 2,454 patients
Updated 10 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 2,876 new COVID-19 infections after carrying out 171,951 additional tests in the past 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported.
The health ministry said the total number of recorded cases since the pandemic began tands at 230,578 cases.
It added that six people have died from virus complications, raising the fatality rate to 708.
The country has also confirmed the recovery of 2,454 patients, bringing the total number of those free from the virus to 206,114.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

UAE reports 2,950 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Middle-East
UAE reports 2,950 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
UAE confirms 2,998 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Middle-East
UAE confirms 2,998 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Algerian president returns to Germany to be treated for COVID-19 complications

Algerian president returns to Germany to be treated for COVID-19 complications
Updated 56 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Algerian president returns to Germany to be treated for COVID-19 complications

Algerian president returns to Germany to be treated for COVID-19 complications
  • Tebboune, 75, had returned home two weeks ago from Germany after two months of treatment for COVID-19
  • The treatment of the complications “was not medically urgent”
Updated 56 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune flew back to Germany on Sunday for treatment in hospital of complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, the presidency said.
Tebboune, 75, had returned home two weeks ago from Germany after two months of treatment for COVID-19.
The treatment of the complications “was not medically urgent” and had been due to take place during Tebboune’s last stay in Germany, the presidency said in a statement.
At the time, Tebboune decided to postpone the treatment because of some obligations that prompted him to return home on Dec. 29, it said.
Tebboune late last month signed this year’s budget law and a decree paving the way for the implementation of an amendment to the constitution that was approved in a referendum in November.

Topics: Algeria Coronavirus

Related

Former Algeria premiers back on trial for corruption
Middle-East
Former Algeria premiers back on trial for corruption
Algerian jailed for 3 years for political protest memes
Middle-East
Algerian jailed for 3 years for political protest memes

Latest updates

Qatar FM: Sovereign fund could invest in Saudi Arabia as tensions ease
Qatar FM: Sovereign fund could invest in Saudi Arabia as tensions ease
Algerian president returns to Germany to be treated for COVID-19 complications
Algerian president returns to Germany to be treated for COVID-19 complications
Saudi Al-Rajhi denies ‘Mr Dakar’ on marathon stage
Saudi Al-Rajhi denies ‘Mr Dakar’ on marathon stage
Nasal spray trialed for COVID-19 resistance
Nasal spray trialed for COVID-19 resistance
Lebanon Christian leader rules out joining Hariri government
Lebanon Christian leader rules out joining Hariri government

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.