DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 2,876 new COVID-19 infections after carrying out 171,951 additional tests in the past 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported.
The health ministry said the total number of recorded cases since the pandemic began tands at 230,578 cases.
It added that six people have died from virus complications, raising the fatality rate to 708.
The country has also confirmed the recovery of 2,454 patients, bringing the total number of those free from the virus to 206,114.
UAE records 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
https://arab.news/y42u5
UAE records 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
- Six people have died from virus complications
- The country has also confirmed the recovery of 2,454 patients
DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 2,876 new COVID-19 infections after carrying out 171,951 additional tests in the past 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported.