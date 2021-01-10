You are here

  • Home
  • Germany accuses Turkish think tank of pushing government propaganda in Europe

Germany accuses Turkish think tank of pushing government propaganda in Europe

Germany accuses Turkish think tank of pushing government propaganda in Europe
1 / 2
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, center, wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, attend an inauguration ceremony, in Istanbul, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP)
Germany accuses Turkish think tank of pushing government propaganda in Europe
2 / 2
Demonstrators protest against the Turkish government’s curbs on media. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w3c6p

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Germany accuses Turkish think tank of pushing government propaganda in Europe

Germany accuses Turkish think tank of pushing government propaganda in Europe
  • Germany’s internal intelligence service, BfV, has been investigating SETA’s activities in Germany for a while. Last month it published a report accusing SETA of pursuing the Turkish government’s agenda in Germany
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Germany has accused a Turkish think tank of being a front for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party and spreading government propaganda in Europe.

The Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) has had an office in Berlin since 2017.

SETA is known to be financed by the family of Erdogan’s son-in-law and former finance and treasury minister, Berat Albayrak, and it has representative offices in Brussels and Washington D.C.

Germany’s parliament accused SETA of collecting intelligence and spreading the views of the Turkish government using scientific research activities as a cover.

The federal government said that SETA’s aim was to garner influence in German public opinion and frame the political debates about Turkey with various instruments, including nominating candidates in local elections. It was acting in response to a parliamentary inquiry from the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

Stephan Thomae, from the FDP, said the government had lost its patience and abandoned its cautious approach toward Turkey’s efforts to establish diplomatic leverage in Germany, Deutsche Welle reported.

“It has been clear for some time that SETA is part of the government of Turkey 's information game,” tweeted Steven A. Cook, a senior fellow at the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations. “Too few in Washington understand that it is not actually a research organization.”

SETA previously came under fire from the international community in 2019, when it published two reports.

It catalogued the correspondents of international news outlets in Turkey, while another report on the structure of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Europe claimed that the group collaborated with racist white supremacists on the continent.

HIGHLIGHT

Germany’s parliament accused SETA of collecting intelligence and spreading the views of the Turkish government using scientific research activities as a cover.

Press freedom groups condemned the SETA media report as a dangerous escalation in the treatment of journalists, and a criminal complaint against the SETA report was filed on a series of charges including “inciting the public to hatred and enmity.”

The report profiled social media sharing and the personal backgrounds of Turkish journalists who worked for international media, including Arab News, effectively making them a government target.

Germany’s internal intelligence service, BfV, has been investigating SETA’s activities in Germany for a while. Last month it published a report accusing SETA of pursuing the Turkish government’s agenda in Germany.

“US authorities should follow suit with SETA’s Washington counterpart. This propaganda shop has long been the main beacon of Erdoganism in the United States,” Sinan Ciddi, associate professor of national security studies at the Marine Corps University in the US, tweeted.

Turkish opposition parties’ requests for a parliamentary inquiry about SETA’s financial resources and activities were rejected by Ankara in 2019.

SETA has been exempt from tax since 2013, unlike other think tanks in Turkey.

The Turkish presidency’s communication director Fahrettin Altun and the presidency’s lead spokesman Ibrahim Kalin used to work at SETA.

SETA has not yet released an official statement about the German government’s claims.

Topics: Turkey

Related

Turkey criticized for indictment of 108 people over 2014 protests
Middle-East
Turkey criticized for indictment of 108 people over 2014 protests
EU hits Turkey with steel sanctions amid dumping probe
Business & Economy
EU hits Turkey with steel sanctions amid dumping probe

Yemeni government calls for global efforts to stop Houthi assaults in Taiz

Yemeni government calls for global efforts to stop Houthi assaults in Taiz
Tribal gunmen loyal to the Houthi movement chant slogans as they ride in a truck during a gathering in Sanaa. (AFP file photo)
Updated 3 min 3 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni government calls for global efforts to stop Houthi assaults in Taiz

Yemeni government calls for global efforts to stop Houthi assaults in Taiz
  • Yemen’s Information, Culture and Tourism Minister Muammar Al-Aryani accused the Houthis of launching a “barbaric bombardment” on residential areas in Haima, executing civilians and abusing their bodies
Updated 3 min 3 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally recognized government has called for pressure to stop the Houthi offensive and siege on several villages in the southern province of Taiz, the official Saba news agency reported.

Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed said during a phone call with the Taiz governor, Nabil Shamsan, that Houthi crimes against civilians would be “expired by the statute of limitations.” He vowed to bring the Houthis to justice.

Malik urged the international community to condemn the attacks against civilians in Taiz and other areas across Yemen. His remarks came as local government officials and activists said on Sunday that civilian deaths from the continuing assault on Haima village in Taiz had risen to 12.

Col. Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni army spokesperson in the city of Taiz, said the Houthis had moved on their Haima offensive for the fifth day, killing 12, wounding 30 and raiding 63 houses.

“The Houthis have launched a hysterical attack on Haima,” he told Arab News. “They have stormed more than 20 houses, taken 50 civilians as hostage and shelled the villages with heavy weapons. They are committing a cleansing against residents.” Farmers and other laborers had stayed indoors to avoid Houthi shells and checkpoints, he added.

Houthi media and affiliate accounts on social media said Sunday that the military assault on Haima came to an end after clearing the villages of “criminals and terrorists.”

SPEEDREAD

Iranian-backed militias attacked the Haima village to suppress a rebellion by residents who refused to pay taxes and allow the group to establish military bases on their agricultural land.

But Yemeni army officials said that, in addition to capturing military officers loyal to the government, the Houthis had attacked Haima to suppress a rebellion by residents who refused to pay taxes and allow the group to establish military bases on their agricultural land.

“The Houthis cruelly assaulted the villages to be a lesson to other Yemeni areas that might think of challenging their rule,” Al-Baher said.

Yemen’s Information, Culture and Tourism Minister Muammar Al-Aryani accused the Houthis of launching a “barbaric bombardment” on residential areas in Haima, executing civilians and abusing their bodies.

“The Houthi militia is committing these crimes and violations that are more horrific than those committed by terrorist groups under the nose of deafeningly silent international community and human rights organizations,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Yemeni military experts called for intensifying army operations against the Houthis in Taiz and other areas under their control.

Military analyst Brig. Yahyia Abu Hatem said on Sunday that the Yemeni army and allied forces must march toward areas under Houthi control in Taiz to shore up residents who revolted against the militia.

“The (army) troops must move in Taiz to completely liberate the province, rescuing Haima and weaken (military) capabilities of the Houthi militia,” he tweeted.

During its second meeting in Aden, the country’s interim capital, Yemen’s new government on Sunday reiterated commitments to end the Houthi coup, restore state bodies and apply reforms to boost the economy and fight corruption, Saba reported.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Yemen calls on UN to take stand on Houthi war crimes in Taiz
Middle-East
Yemen calls on UN to take stand on Houthi war crimes in Taiz
Special Houthi shelling kills 6 in Taiz as UN Yemen envoy visits Aden
Middle-East
Houthi shelling kills 6 in Taiz as UN Yemen envoy visits Aden

Latest updates

Power restored in Pakistan after nationwide blackout
Power restored in Pakistan after nationwide blackout
Yemeni government calls for global efforts to stop Houthi assaults in Taiz
Yemeni government calls for global efforts to stop Houthi assaults in Taiz
Renaissance Dam talks resume after Sudanese blockage
Renaissance Dam talks resume after Sudanese blockage
Palestinians say vaccines could come in March, accuse Israel of shirking duty to supply them
Palestinians say vaccines could come in March, accuse Israel of shirking duty to supply them
1 policeman killed, dozens injured in southern Iraq clashes
1 policeman killed, dozens injured in southern Iraq clashes

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.