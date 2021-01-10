You are here

  • Home
  • South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds

South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds

South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds
A handout picture provided by the Iranian foreign ministry on January 10, 2021, shows South Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (L) meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, in the Iranian capital Tehran. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/macfw

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds

South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds
  • The South Korean delegation is negotiating for the release of a tanker seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz
  • The delegation is set to meet Iran’s Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati to discuss the trapped funds
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: A South Korean diplomatic delegation arrived in Iran on Sunday to negotiate the release of a vessel and its crew seized by Iranian forces amid an escalating financial dispute between the countries, Iranian state-run media reported.
The South Korean-flagged tanker seizure by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in the crucial Strait of Hormuz came as Iranian officials have been pressing South Korea to release some $7 billion in assets tied up in the country’s banks due to American sanctions. It appeared the Islamic Republic was seeking to increase its leverage over Seoul ahead of South Korea’s pre-scheduled regional trip, which included a stop in Qatar.
Iran maintains the tanker and its 20-member crew were stopped in the mouth of the Arabian Gulf because of the vessel’s “environmental pollution,” a claim rejected by the vessel’s owner. The crew, including sailors from Indonesia, Myanmar, South Korea and Vietnam, remain in custody at the port city of Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz.
A South Korean diplomat based in Iran met one of the crew members, a South Korean, last week, according to South Korean Foreign Ministry Spokesman Choi Young-sam. The crew member told the diplomat he and 19 other sailors were all were safe and didn’t suffer any mistreatment. South Korea has requested that Iran provide evidence to back up its claim that the South Korean ship violated environmental protocols, he added.
Diplomats from Iran and Myanmar, which had 11 citizens on the ship, were separately meeting in Delhi, India to negotiate the release of the Burmese sailors aboard, according to semi-official ISNA news agency.
Iran’s state-run media announced First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun’s arrival with a photo showing him meeting with his Iranian counterpart. It wasn’t clear how long the visit would last.
The South Korean delegation, including representatives from Seoul’s Central Bank, were set on Monday to meet Iran’s Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati to discuss the trapped funds, semi-official Mehr news agency reported. In recent weeks, Hemmati has complained that Iran was struggling to transfer some $220 million held in South Korean banks to pay for COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX, an international program designed to distribute coronavirus vaccines to participating countries.
“It is our natural right to be able to use this money,” Hemmati was quoted as saying on Sunday. “We hope that the American pressure will also decrease.”
The ship seizure was the latest in a series of escalations in the waning days of the administration of President Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that the agreement had suspended. Last week, Iran ramped up uranium enrichment levels at Fordo, its key underground nuclear facility, bringing the country a technical step away from weapons-grade purity levels of 90%.

Topics: South Korea Iran Ship

Related

Special South Korean envoys en route to Iran after tanker seizure
Middle-East
South Korean envoys en route to Iran after tanker seizure

UK virus variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to evade vaccines: Scientists

UK virus variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to evade vaccines: Scientists
Updated 16 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

UK virus variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to evade vaccines: Scientists

UK virus variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to evade vaccines: Scientists
  • Findings quash fear that jabs could soon be outdated, professor says
Updated 16 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK variant of coronavirus detected worldwide is “extremely unlikely” to dodge immune responses from vaccines or previous COVID-19 infections, leading scientists have said.

US researchers found that antibodies collected from coronavirus patients seldom attacked new mutations contained in the variant. 

The findings suggest that only 0.5 percent of people are at risk of reduced protection against mutations present in the new form of the virus.

Scientists say the study has allayed fears that vaccines being distributed worldwide might be ineffective against the new variant.

Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology at Yale University in the US, said: “The variant is unlikely to escape recognition by antibodies generated by prior infection or vaccines.”

Iwasaki, who worked with a team at US biotechnology company Serimmune, collected 579 antibodies from coronavirus patients and examined which continuous strands of virus protein they targeted.

The majority attacked the same center of the virus, meaning antibody defenses will not be weakened as new mutations are contained elsewhere in the virus.

Although the study is awaiting peer review, Iwasaki’s team found that only 0.3 percent of those studied had antibodies that were less likely to attack the defenses of the new coronavirus variant.

“I believe it is important to give the first shots to as many people as possible, given the emergence of several more contagious variants on the rise,” said Iwasaki. 

“The second dose should be given, when available, as close to the recommended original schedule as possible, but a slight delay is not expected to significantly reduce the efficacy,” she added.

“People should wear masks and stay away from crowded indoor gatherings, even after getting the vaccines.”

Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said the study “should comfort people” who are worried that the new variants found in the UK and South Africa could be resistant to vaccines. The findings suggest that most people’s antibodies will neutralize either variant, he added.

Topics: COVID-19 United Kingdom COVID-19 vaccines

Related

Johnson under fire as UK again faces onslaught of COVID-19
World
Johnson under fire as UK again faces onslaught of COVID-19
UK scrambles for hospital beds as virus surges
World
UK scrambles for hospital beds as virus surges

Latest updates

South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds
South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds
Germany accuses Turkish think tank of pushing government propaganda in Europe
Germany accuses Turkish think tank of pushing government propaganda in Europe
Saudi expat is recipient of prestigious Indian award
Saudi expat is recipient of prestigious Indian award
NADEC restructuring to save $32m over two years
NADEC restructuring to save $32m over two years
New batch of Russian trains arrive at Alexandria port
New batch of Russian trains arrive at Alexandria port

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.