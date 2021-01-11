80% say Tokyo Olympics should be called off or won’t happen

You are here

More than 80% of people in Japan who were surveyed in two polls in the last few days say the Tokyo Olympics should be canceled or postponed, or say they believe the Olympics will not take place. (AP)
Updated 11 January 2021
AP

  • The results are bad news for Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee
  • Tokyo is battling a surge of COVID-19 cases that prompted the national government last week to call a state of emergency
Updated 11 January 2021
AP

TOKYO: More than 80% of people in Japan who were surveyed in two polls in the last few days say the Tokyo Olympics should be canceled or postponed, or say they believe the Olympics will not take place.
The polls were conducted by the Japanese news agency Kyodo and TBS — the Tokyo Broadcasting System.
The results are bad news for Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee as they continue to say the postponed Olympics will open on July 23.
Tokyo is battling a surge of COVID-19 cases that prompted the national government last week to call a state of emergency. In declaring the emergency, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he was confident the Olympics would be held.
Japan has controlled the virus relatively well but the surge has heightened skepticism about the need for the Olympics and the danger of potentially bringing 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes into the country.
The Olympics could also attract tens of thousands of coaches, judges, officials, VIPs, sponsors, media and broadcasters. It is not clear if fans from abroad will be allowed, or if local fans will attend events.
Japan has attributed about 3,800 deaths to COVID-19 in a country of 126 million.
The TBS poll asked if the Olympics can be held. In the telephone survey with 1,261 responding, 81% replied “no” with only 13% answering “yes.” The “no” responses increased 18 percentage points from a similar survey in December.
In Kyodo’s poll, 80.1% of respondents in a telephone survey said the Olympics should be canceled or rescheduled. The same question in December found 63% calling for cancelation or postponement.
Kyodo said the survey covered 715 randomly selected households with eligible voters. Neither poll listed a margin of error.
Japan is officially spending $15.4 billion to hold the Olympics, although several government audits show the number is about $25 billion. All but $6.7 billion is public money.
The Switzerland-based IOC earns 91% of its income from selling broadcast rights and sponsorships.
The American network NBC agreed in 2011 to a $4.38 billion contract with the IOC to broadcast four Olympics through the Tokyo. In 2014 it agreed to pay an added $7.75 billion for six more games — Winter and Summer — through 2032.

Updated 11 January 2021
Arab News

  • The Kingdom will host the season’s opening for a third year in a row
  • The Diriyah E-Prix will start at 8 p.m. Saudi time on Feb. 26 and 27
Updated 11 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will host rounds 1 and 2 of Formula E’s maiden campaign in Riyadh’s historic Diriyah.
The Kingdom will host the season’s opening for a third year in a row.
The Diriyah E-Prix will start at 8 p.m. Saudi time on Feb. 26 and 27, while the remaining races will be confirmed in early 2021 after FIA World Motor Sport Council grants approval.
The track will be illuminated with low consumption LED lights to reduce energy consumption. 
The number of tickets this year will be limited by the coronavirus regulations and sales will start later in January, the date is yet to be revealed.
“In 2019 Diriyah played host to the opening round of season six, and it’s a privilege to welcome the championship back for its debut round again this season – albeit against different circumstances this year… Once again we will make sporting history by hosting the first ever night race in Formula E. Our ambition is to enable Saudi citizens to attend the race and enjoy it first-hand, and we’re working hard to ensure the location is safe and secure for fans to attend,” Chairman of The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal said.

