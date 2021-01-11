You are here

  • Home
  • Biden names ex-diplomat William J. Burns for CIA chief

Biden names ex-diplomat William J. Burns for CIA chief

Biden names ex-diplomat William J. Burns for CIA chief
He is currently the president of the international affairs think tank the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gx6np

Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

Biden names ex-diplomat William J. Burns for CIA chief

Biden names ex-diplomat William J. Burns for CIA chief
  • Burns was a former deputy US secretary of state who served 33 years as a US diplomat
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden will nominate longtime former career diplomat William Burns to lead the CIA, his transition team said in a statement on Monday.
Burns, a former deputy US secretary of state who served 33 years as a US diplomat, is currently the president of the international affairs think tank the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Topics: Joe Biden US CIA

Related

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US, on January 8, 2021. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
World
Biden’s fine with Trump skipping swearing-in ceremony
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Donald Trump says he will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration

Israeli tycoon in Swiss court over alleged bribes in Guinea

Israeli tycoon in Swiss court over alleged bribes in Guinea
Updated 11 January 2021
AP

Israeli tycoon in Swiss court over alleged bribes in Guinea

Israeli tycoon in Swiss court over alleged bribes in Guinea
  • Steinmetz, 64, the only one of three defendants present Monday in the Geneva court, has denied the charges
Updated 11 January 2021
AP

GENEVA: Israeli diamond and minerals magnate Beny Steinmetz went on trial in Switzerland on Monday on charges of corruption and forging documents in an alleged bid to win lavish iron ore mining concessions in Guinea by paying millions to a former wife of late President Lansana Conte.
Steinmetz, 64, the only one of three defendants present Monday in the Geneva court, has denied the charges. The alleged plot involved Steinmetz’s BSGR Group squeezing out a rival for mining rights for vast iron ore deposits in Guinea’s southeastern Simandou region over several years.
In an opening statement, Steinmetz lawyer Marc Bonnant said the alleged corruption took place many years ago, raised questions about why the other defendants were absent and called on the Geneva tribunal to declare “null and void” the case against the tycoon.
Attendance at the courtroom in Geneva’s old town was limited because of concerns about COVID-19.
The Geneva prosecutor’s office says the defendants were alleged to have engaged in corruption of foreign officials and falsification of documents to hide from authorities and banks the paying of bribes. Some funds allegedly transited through Switzerland in a case that has been investigated in Europe, Africa and the United States.
The prosecutor’s office argues Steinmetz, starting in 2005, put together a pact of corruption with Conte, who ruled Guinea from 1984 to 2008, and his fourth wife, Mamadie Toure, involving the payment of nearly $10 million.
Swiss transparency group Public Eye said Steinmetz had employed “opaque structures” to hide the allegedly corrupt schemes that were managed from Geneva, where he lived until 2016. The group, citing a “historic trial” said the case showed how tax havens can be used to conceal questionable, “even illegal” activities in countries with weak governance and regulation.
The trial is expected to run through Jan. 15, with a verdict expected on Jan. 22.

Topics: Israel

Related

Palestinians say vaccines could come in March, accuse Israel of shirking duty to supply them
Middle-East
Palestinians say vaccines could come in March, accuse Israel of shirking duty to supply them
Daily low flying Israeli jets over Lebanon spreading jitters
Middle-East
Daily low flying Israeli jets over Lebanon spreading jitters

Latest updates

Fintech companies to benefit most from SAMA open banking policy
Fintech companies to benefit most from SAMA open banking policy
Formula E returns to Saudi Arabia
Formula E returns to Saudi Arabia
Palestinian health ministry approves Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Palestinian health ministry approves Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr to headline Net-a-Porter’s beauty festival
Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr to headline Net-a-Porter’s beauty festival
Yemeni govt welcomes US decision to designate Houthis as terrorist organization
Yemeni govt welcomes US decision to designate Houthis as terrorist organization

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.