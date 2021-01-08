You are here

Donald Trump says he will not attend Joe Biden's inauguration

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. (AFP/File Photo)
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. (AFP/File Photo)


US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. (AFP/File Photo)
  • There have been discussions at the White House about Trump leaving Washington on Jan. 19,
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced Friday he will skip Joe Biden’s inauguration in a final, unrepentant act of division as his presidency imploded amid demands that he step aside for the last 12 days in office.
“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” the US leader said on Twitter.

The statement, while not a surprise from the most divisive president in decades, drew a line through any idea that Trump might seek to spend his remaining moments in the White House helping his Democratic successor calm tensions.
Not since 1869 has an outgoing US president missed the inauguration of the incoming leader, a ceremony symbolizing the peaceful transfer of power.
Two days after Trump incited followers to storm Congress, his presidency is in freefall, with allies walking away and opponents calling for his removal.
Democrats in the House of Representatives, who already impeached Trump in a traumatic, partisan vote in 2019, said an unprecedented second impeachment of the Republican could be ready for a vote next week.
“We can act very quickly when we want to,” Representative Katherine Clark told CNN.
Whether Republican leaders of the Senate would then agree to hold a lightning fast impeachment trial before the January 20 transition is another matter.
However, with calls also swirling for cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment and declare Trump unfit for office, it’s clear that the billionaire real estate tycoon is out of friends.
Senator Ben Sasse, one Republican who says he will “definitely consider” impeachment, recommended that Trump at minimum step back and let his vice president run the show in the dying days.
“I think the less the president does over the next 12 days the better,” he told NPR radio.
Trump, whose incitement of crowds assaulting Congress on Wednesday capped relentless efforts to overturn Biden’s November 3 election win, finally conceded defeat on Thursday and appealed for calm.
“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power,” Trump said in a short video.
However, the evidently reluctant concession, in which Trump failed to congratulate Biden or directly admit defeat, was too little, too late to calm outrage over his role in the Capitol invasion.
Five people died in the mayhem, including one woman who was shot dead and a Capitol Police officer who was pronounced dead from his injuries on Thursday. Flags over the Capitol were lowered to half-mast on Friday.

Police officer’s death brings US Capitol unrest toll to 5

Police officer’s death brings US Capitol unrest toll to 5
  • US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick was reportedly struck in the head with a fire extinguisher on Wednesday
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags over the Capitol lowered in his honor
WASHIGTON: Flags over the US Capitol were lowered to half-staff Friday after the death of a police officer took to five the number of people who died after President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the legislature.
US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick was reportedly struck in the head with a fire extinguisher on Wednesday while struggling with the rioters who swarmed through the halls of Congress.
The 42-year-old member of the force that protects the ground of the Congress returned to his division office where he collapsed and was taken to the hospital, according to the Capitol Police.
He died of his injuries late Thursday, they said.
According to reports, the FBI will open a murder investigation into his death.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags over the Capitol lowered in his honor.
“The violent and deadly act of insurrection targeting the Capitol, our temple of American Democracy, and its workers was a profound tragedy and stain on our nation’s history,” she said in a statement.
“The sacrifice of Officer Sicknick reminds us of our obligation to those we serve: to protect our country from all threats foreign and domestic.”
Four others, all associated with the protests in support of Trump’s unsupported claim that he won the November 3 election, also died on Wednesday.
Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, 35 and a fervent backer of the president from San Diego, California, was shot dead by a Capitol Police officer inside the Capitol building Wednesday.
With a Trump flag wrapped around her, she was at the front of a crowd attempting to batter through an internal doorway when the officer on the other side fired one shot which struck her.
Three others died on the Capitol grounds, police said, of “medical emergencies.”
The two men and one woman were also there to protest for Trump. Roseanne Boyland, 34, from Kennesaw, Georgia, was reportedly trampled during the melee outside the legislature and died of her injuries.
Kevin Greeson, 55, from Athens, Alabama, suffered a heart attack, family members told US media.
And Benjamin Phillips, 50, from Ringtown, Pennsylvania, who had organized a busload of Trump supporters to join the protests, reportedly suffered a stroke.

