You are here

  • Home
  • Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travelers from Brazil

Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travelers from Brazil

Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travelers from Brazil
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk along pedestrian crossings in Tokyo Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 1200 new coronavirus cases on Monday. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency last Thursday for Tokyo and three other prefectures to ramp up defenses against the spread of the coronavirus. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2p9mt

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travelers from Brazil

Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travelers from Brazil
  • Similarities with the mutation identified in Britain have raised concerns that the Japanese strain could be highly infectious
  • Over 4,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Japan
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: A new coronavirus variant has been detected in four travelers from Brazil’s Amazonas state, Japan’s Health Ministry said on Sunday, the latest new mutation of the virus discovered.
A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa that have driven a surge in cases.
“At the moment, there is no proof showing the new variant found in those from Brazil is high in infectiousness,” Takaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told a health ministry briefing.
Still, Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said it has been notified by Japan’s authorities that the new variant has 12 mutations, and one of them has already been identified also in the variants found in the United Kingdom and in South Africa. “It implies in a potential higher virus infectiousness,” it said.
Of the four travelers who arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Jan. 2, a man in his forties had a problem breathing, a woman in her thirties had a headache and sore throat and a man in his teens had a fever, while a woman in her teens showed no symptoms, the health ministry said.
All travelers are in quarantine at Tokyo’s airport, Anvisa said.
After seeing a steep rise in coronavirus cases, Japan declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three prefectures neighboring the capital on Thursday.
Nationwide cases have totalled about 289,000, with 4,061 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Japan Brazil

Related

Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area over coronavirus
World
Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area over coronavirus
The Japanese government on Jan. 6 welcomed “the restoration” of ties between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, and the AlUla declaration adopted at the GCC Summit held in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. (AFP/Saudi Royal Palace)
Middle-East
Japan welcomes restoration of the relations among the Gulf countries

Libyan man sentenced to life for deadly UK park stabbings

Libyan man sentenced to life for deadly UK park stabbings
This is an undated released by Thames Valley Police of defendant Khairi Saadallah. A Libyan man who stabbed three friends to death as they sat in an English city park on a summer evening has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole. Judge Nigel Sweeney said on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 that Khairi Saadallah should be given a rare whole-life prison term for the â€œruthless and brutalâ€' attack. Saadallah had pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and three of attempted murder for the June 20 attack in Reading, but denied having a terrorist motive. (AP)
Updated 20 min 2 sec ago
AP

Libyan man sentenced to life for deadly UK park stabbings

Libyan man sentenced to life for deadly UK park stabbings
  • Khairi Saadallah had been released from prison just two weeks before his deadly attack.
  • Attack was 'ruthless and brutal': Judge
Updated 20 min 2 sec ago
AP

LONDON: A Libyan man who stabbed three friends to death as they sat in an English city park on a summer evening was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of parole.
Judge Nigel Sweeney said Khairi Saadallah should be given a rare whole-life prison term for the “ruthless and brutal” attack. He said it was “a rare and exceptional case in which just punishment requires you must be kept in prison for the rest of your life.”
Friends James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were enjoying a warm Saturday evening in Forbury Gardens park in Reading when they were stabbed. Each died from a single stab wound in an attack that lasted barely a minute. Three other men were injured.
“His attack on them was so swift, ruthless and brutal that none of them had any chance to react, let alone to defend themselves,” the judge said during the sentencing hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court.
Saadallah, 26, had pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and three of attempted murder for the June 20 violence in the town 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London. However, he denied being motivated by an ideological cause or doing significant planning for the attack.
But police said the stabbings were terrorism. Prosecutors said Saadallah, an asylum-seeker who came to Britain in 2012, stabbed the victims while shouting “Allahu akbar” — the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”
The judge said the defendant “was seeking to advance a political, religious or ideological cause” and had done substantial planning. He rejected the argument that Saadallah was suffering a mental illness at the time of the attack.
Saadallah, who had convictions for offenses including theft and assault, had been released from prison just two weeks before his deadly attack.
Gary Furlong, father of victim James Furlong, welcomed the life sentence, but said “there are now serious questions that need answering, most notably, how the killer was ever in a position to commit these horrific acts.”
Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said after the sentencing that Saadallah was “a committed jihadist and was intent on killing as many people as he could on that sunny summer’s evening in June.”
“The horrors of this incident took just a single minute to unfold. ... In that tiny timeframe, he changed the lives of all those involved forever,” she said.

Topics: Reading attack UK terrorism

Related

Special Terror threats have grown in the 20 years since 9/11, experts warn
World
Terror threats have grown in the 20 years since 9/11, experts warn
UK terror inmates set for release: Report
World
UK terror inmates set for release: Report

Latest updates

Virgin Mobile develops Saudi banking app
Virgin Mobile develops Saudi banking app
Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travelers from Brazil
Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travelers from Brazil
Russians, Brits and French buyers bring boom for Dubai developer
Specialising in luxury developments, Seven Tides’ focus for 2020 was on two developments - Golf Views Seven City in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) and Seven Palm on The Palm Jumeirah. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia licensed 903 new factories worth $6.27bn in 2020
Saudi Arabia licensed 903 new factories worth $6.27bn in 2020
Credit Suisse expands Saudi operations with new Riyadh branch
Credit Suisse has opened a new branch in Riyadh as part of plans to strengthen its wealth management services in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.