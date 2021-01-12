You are here

Philippines looks to COVID-19 vaccine rollout in February

Philippines looks to COVID-19 vaccine rollout in February
People wearing face masks as protection against COVID-19 pass by a mural reminding people to wear masks in Metro Manila on Monday. (Reuters)
Ellie Aben

Philippines looks to COVID-19 vaccine rollout in February

Philippines looks to COVID-19 vaccine rollout in February
  • The first rollout will ‘most likely’ be by either Pfizer, AstraZeneca
MANILA: The Philippines may start rolling out its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination program in February, Carlito Galvez, the country’s vaccine chief, said at a Senate hearing on Monday.

The bulk of the vaccine supply for the Philippines, which will come from the US pharmaceutical company Novavax, is expected to arrive later this year.

“It is expected that we can start our rollout this first quarter in February,” Galvez told the Senate Committee of the Whole. 

The first rollout, he said, will “most likely” be by either Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, or Sinovac through COVAX, a global facility that aims for equitable access to vaccines for developing countries. It is led by the World Health Organization, the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

The Philippines hopes to receive 40 million doses from the COVAX facility.

The government has allocated approximately 82.5 billion pesos ($1.78 billion) for the purchase of vaccines this year. Of the total amount, 70 billion pesos will be sourced from foreign loans.

Galvez had previously said the country was negotiating with several drug manufacturers, as the government seeks to inoculate up to two-thirds of its population of over 100 million people within the year.

On Sunday, Galvez, representing the Philippine government, signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Faberco Life Sciences, Inc. for the procurement of 30 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covavax, which will be available from the third quarter this year.

SII, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has partnered with US-based Novavax for the development and commercialization of Covovax.

While the deal was for 30 million doses, Galvez told lawmakers that Novavax is expected to supply the Philippines with up to 40 million doses.

At a press briefing in Malacanang on Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson Harry Roque also said that the Philippines has secured 25 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine. An initial batch of 50,000 doses will arrive next month, he added.

The government also hopes to secure up to 40 million doses from Pfizer, while AstraZeneca and Russia’s Gamaleya are reportedly also ready to sell at least 25 million doses each.

Moderna, he said, is allocating between 15 to 20 million doses.

“All negotiations are very successful. We are now in the final stages of supply agreement,” Galvez said at the Senate hearing.

And while he pointed out that 80 percent of the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines has already been procured by wealthy countries, the Philippines is trying its best to negotiate with different vaccine companies “to get a fair share of the vaccines for the remaining 18 percent.”

The Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration has yet to give its approval to any of the vaccines, which is a requirement before a rollout can take place. Three drug makers have already applied for emergency authorization: Pfizer, Gamaleya, and AstraZeneca.

Several local government units have also secured vaccines for their constituents.

The Philippines has a total of 487,690 COVID-19 infections, with 1,906 new cases recorded on Monday. Of the total, 458,198, or 94 percent, have recovered. Eight new fatalities were also reported, raising the death toll 9,405.

Health experts have expressed concern that there may be a surge in the number of cases following the holidays and last Saturday’s Feast of the Black Nazarene. Reports indicate that an estimated 400,000 faithful, disregarding the pandemic, flocked to the Quiapo church in Manila to express their devotion.

Topics: Philippines COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19

Updated 2 min 49 sec ago
AFP

Days before Trump exit, US rebrands Cuba state sponsor of terror

Days before Trump exit, US rebrands Cuba state sponsor of terror
  • The terror designation severely hampers foreign investment
  • Pompeo cited Cuba’s ties with Colombian rebels and alliance with Venezuela
Updated 2 min 49 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s outgoing administration on Monday returned Cuba to the US blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism, erecting a last-minute roadlock to expected efforts by President-elect Joe Biden to ease tensions.
The terror designation severely hampers foreign investment and can only be removed after a formal review by the Biden administration, meaning it may remain in force for months.
With nine days left in office, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited Cuba’s ties with Colombian rebels, alliance with leftist Venezuela and sanctuary to several US fugitives in justifying the blacklisting.
“With this action, we will once again hold Cuba’s government accountable and send a clear message: the Castro regime must end its support for international terrorism and subversion of US justice,” Pompeo said in a statement, referring to former leaders Fidel and Raul Castro.
“The United States will continue to support the Cuban people in their desire for a democratic government and respect for human rights, including freedom of religion, expression and association,” he said.
Then-president Barack Obama in 2015 delisted Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism as he moved to normalize relations and declared the half-century US effort to isolate the communist island to be a failure.
Trump has reversed many of Obama’s overtures to Cuba and also imposed sanctions on Venezuela, winning him support among immigrant communities in Florida, a crucial state in US elections.
Biden has indicated he wants to return at least to some engagement started under Obama and blocked by Trump, including allowing Cuban-Americans to visit family and send money.
Lawmakers from Biden’s Democratic Party had been outraged by signs that Pompeo would move ahead with the designation, saying he should be assisting the transition instead.
Representative Gregory Meeks, the Democrat who heads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, had warned that the decision “would clearly be another stunt by President Trump and Pompeo, trying to tie the hands of the incoming Biden administration on their way out the door.”
“President Obama’s rapprochement with Cuba reversed decades of failed foreign policy which neither advanced our goals or helped the Cuban people,” Meeks said in December.
To remove Cuba from the terror list, Antony Blinken — Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, who the Republican-led Senate is not expected to be confirm in time for the January 20 inauguration — would need to initiate a review that shows that Havana did not engage in terrorism over the previous six months.
The designation is the latest in a blitz of decisions by Pompeo in his final days in office, with most of Washington focused on whether to remove Trump for inciting a deadly riot at the US Capitol of supporters who sought to stop the ceremonial certification of Biden’s victory.
Since Saturday, Pompeo has also designated Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist group, defying warnings from aid groups, and relaxed rules on US engagement with Taiwan.
John S. Kavulich, president of the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council that looks at commercial ties between the countries, said the immediate effects of Pompeo’s move would include discouraging financial institutions from dealing with Cuba.
Insurance companies could also suspend coverage or jack up rates for operators of ships and aircrafts to Cuba, he said.
“Transactions with the Republic of Cuba would have an increase in scrutiny, resulting in fewer governments and companies wanting to engage with it,” he said.
But he doubted the move would ultimately change Cuba’s policies, including its staunch support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom the Trump administration is seeking to topple.
Before Obama’s delisting, the legal grounds for Cuba’s terror designation had come under frequent question.
Providing a legal justification, Pompeo pointed to Cuba’s refusal to extradite commanders from Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN) over a January 2019 car bombing at a Bogota police academy that killed 22 people.
Cuba has said it will not hand them over due to its role mediating between the ELN and government.
Pompeo also pointed to Cuba’s sanctuary of Americans including Assata Shakur, a Black Power militant who fled to the island after escaping prison following a conviction over the killing of a New Jersey state trooper.
Only three other countries are on the blacklist — Iran, North Korea and Syria. Trump late last year removed Sudan after its democratic transition, compensation for past attacks and agreement to recognize Israel.

Topics: cuba Donald Trump Michael Pompeo state sponsors of terrorism list

