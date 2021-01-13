You are here

  • Home
  • UAE reports 3,243 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

UAE reports 3,243 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

A worker examines a gate system made by Guard ME that conducts temperature checks and fogs disinfectants on users, in Dubai, UAE. (File/AP)
A worker examines a gate system made by Guard ME that conducts temperature checks and fogs disinfectants on users, in Dubai, UAE. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b2435

Updated 13 January 2021
Arab News

UAE reports 3,243 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

UAE reports 3,243 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
  • UAE says 2,454 have recovered over the past 24 hours
  • Kuwait records 494 cases and 1 death, Bahrain reports 316 cases
Updated 13 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Tuesday recorded 3,243 new COVID-19 cases, double that of two weeks ago, and six deaths related to the virus.
Officials from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total number of cases since the pandemic began had reached 236,225, while the death toll rose to 717.
It also said that 2,195 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 210,561.
MoHAP said it had has vaccinated 1.276 million people so far, as part of its initiative to vaccinate half of the country’s 9.6 million population by April and 70 percent by the end of the year.
Praising the UAE’s vaccination campaign, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “The UAE has made great strides in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we are ranked the second globally in the rate of vaccine administration. Taking the vaccine is every individual’s responsibility to protect their health, families and wider society.”
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also commended the country’s efforts to vaccinate more than one million citizens and residents, saying: “We hope that with vaccinations picking up pace we will reach the point of full recovery in the shortest possible time.”

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) — the largest health care network in the UAE — announced the opening of two COVID-19 vaccination centers in the emirate and one in Dubai to provide more opportunities to people to receive the vaccine.
“The centers were established and equipped in a record time of four days, after the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the registration of the vaccine, making the UAE among the first countries in the world to launch a campaign to vaccinate the community against COVID-19.
Both centers in Abu Dhabi have the capacity to administer 6,000 doses per day at each sites, while the one in Dubai, located at the SEHA field hospital in Dubai Parks and Resorts, is able to vaccinate 3,000 people a day.
Health ministry spokesperson Farida Al-Hosani said that the vaccine is currently one of the most important solutions available to reduce the impact of the virus and its severity.
“After reviewing the statistics for the numbers registered inside the country, we noticed an accelerated increase in the number of coronavirus infections,” she told a press conference, adding “this increase is due to many reasons, the most important of which is the increase in local transmissions and in cases coming from outside the country.”
She said the health sector had proven its ability to deal with the pandemic and had increased it capabilities in hospitals, health centers and laboratories.
During daily inspection tours, Dubai Economy issued fines to two commercial establishment and warnings to four others for failing to adhere to anti-COVID-19 measures. Inspection teams found 490 other businesses to be compliant.
Elsewhere, Kuwait reported 494 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 155,335. The death toll rose to 946 after one coronavirus-related death was reported in the previous 24 hours.

Oman’s health ministry confirmed 164 new cases and no deaths, bringing the totals to 130,944 and 1,508, respectively.

The sultanate’s Ministry of Education announced that students will return to schools from Jan. 17, while adhering to anti-coronavirus measure. 
In Bahrain, no deaths was reported, keeping the death toll to 356, while 316 new infected cases were confirmed.

 

Topics: UAE COVID-19 Coronavirus Oman Kuwait Bahrain Ministry of Health and Prevention Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) Farida Al-Hosani

Related

Saudi Arabia confirms 5 COVID-19 deaths, 147 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia confirms 5 COVID-19 deaths, 147 new cases
UAE confirms 2,404 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Middle-East
UAE confirms 2,404 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Israeli raids in eastern Syria kill 5 soldiers, 11 allied fighters: Observatory

Israeli raids in eastern Syria kill 5 soldiers, 11 allied fighters: Observatory
Updated 14 min 24 sec ago
AFP

Israeli raids in eastern Syria kill 5 soldiers, 11 allied fighters: Observatory

Israeli raids in eastern Syria kill 5 soldiers, 11 allied fighters: Observatory
Updated 14 min 24 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Israeli night raids targeting arms depots and military positions in eastern Syria killed at least five soldiers and 11 allied fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Wednesday.
The Israeli air force carried out more than 18 strikes against multiple targets in an area stretching from the eastern town of Deir Ezzor to the Boukamal desert at the Syrian-Iraqi border, according to the Britain-based war monitor.

Topics: Syria

Related

Update Israeli strikes near Syria capital kill 3 civilians
Middle-East
Israeli strikes near Syria capital kill 3 civilians
Israel strikes Syrian army positions in retaliatory attack
Middle-East
Israel strikes Syrian army positions in retaliatory attack

Latest updates

7 things to watch on Tadawul today
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Several House Republicans join impeachment push; Pence says he will not move to expel Trump
Several House Republicans join impeachment push; Pence says he will not move to expel Trump
Israeli raids in eastern Syria kill 5 soldiers, 11 allied fighters: Observatory
Israeli raids in eastern Syria kill 5 soldiers, 11 allied fighters: Observatory
UN calls for enhanced international cooperation to tackle terrorism
UN calls for enhanced international cooperation to tackle terrorism
Malaysian king, PM announce state of emergency until August, national lockdowns over virus surge
Malaysian king, PM announce state of emergency until August, national lockdowns over virus surge

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.