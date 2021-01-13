Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT

RIYADH: The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in its recent report, lauded the rapid development in the field of communications and information technology in Saudi Arabia.
The ITU praised the role of Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) as the regulator of the sector.
The report said the Saudi model is a pioneer in transforming the communications and IT sector.
It pointed out that Saudi Arabia is continuing to prioritize the rapid growth of its ICT sector and pursue sustainable economic diversification as part of its Vision 2030.
“A new strategy bringing government agencies and the private sector together as well as looking into new and emerging technologies have been critical elements of the Saudi regulator’s journey,” the report added.
It said that the CITC is stepping up to meet the 5th-generation regulation challenge with an ambitious new digital transformation strategy. SPA Riyadh
“Their vision also emphasizes safeguarding the public, providing reliable service and ensuring fair competition,” it said.