Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT

Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT
Updated 13 January 2021
Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT

Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT
RIYADH: The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in its recent report, lauded the rapid development in the field of communications and information technology in Saudi Arabia.
The ITU praised the role of Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) as the regulator of the sector.
The report said the Saudi model is a pioneer in transforming the communications and IT sector.
It pointed out that Saudi Arabia is continuing to prioritize the rapid growth of its ICT sector and pursue sustainable economic diversification as part of its Vision 2030.
“A new strategy bringing government agencies and the private sector together as well as looking into new and emerging technologies have been critical elements of the Saudi regulator’s journey,” the report added.
It said that the CITC is stepping up to meet the 5th-generation regulation challenge with an ambitious new digital transformation strategy. SPA Riyadh
“Their vision also emphasizes safeguarding the public, providing reliable service and ensuring fair competition,” it said.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life

Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life
Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life

Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life
  • Using artificial intelligence to preserve old photographs and rare film footage for posterity
RIYADH: A digital museum curator has turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to help bring the history of Saudi Arabia back to the future.

Omar Murshid, who set up Al-Masmak Digital Museum a decade ago, has been painstakingly transforming old black-and-white photographs and rare film footage into color images.

And his preservation project has seen faded images of historic events and landmarks brought back to life.

 

 Murshid established his digital museum in 2011 to be a cultural and recreational platform documenting royal occasions and major events in the Kingdom and has worked on a number of initiatives to revive Saudi heritage with the use of the latest technology.

“I chose a pocket watch that was made in the 1940s, one of the gifts of King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, the Saudi foreign minister back then, and used a 3-D scanner to scan it,” he told Arab News.

FASTFACT

It aims to be a platform documenting royal occasions and major events in the Kingdom.

“Given that this technology is new and still being developed, the results were not perfect, and some gaps appeared on the watch’s structure. Therefore, I had to adjust it manually, which required a lot of time and effort.”

 

 And his latest initiative has involved restoring and enhancing black-and-white pictures and videos.

“I used Adobe Photoshop to colorize the photographs and had to add the colors and adjust the layers manually. It is a long process that requires hours of work.”

Special apps can also automatically identify the color shades seen on black-and-white or sepia photos. But coloring old film footage is a far more complicated process.

 

 “That is why I had to use the latest AI software. This technology conducts several experiences before showing the result. The software works on decompressing the video into images and frames and coloring each one separately,” he said.

Film featuring the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the Hajj season in 1954, and King Abdul Aziz’s historic visit to Egypt in 1946 have been among the images picked for color restoration.

Murshid’s work can be viewed on Al-Masmak account on Instagram.

 

 

Topics: Digital museum

