Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life

Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life
A colored version of a picture of King Abdul Aziz taken during his historic trip to Egypt in 1946. (Supplied)
Updated 26 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life

Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life
  Using artificial intelligence to preserve old photographs and rare film footage for posterity
Updated 26 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

RIYADH: A digital museum curator has turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to help bring the history of Saudi Arabia back to the future.

Omar Murshid, who set up Al-Masmak Digital Museum a decade ago, has been painstakingly transforming old black-and-white photographs and rare film footage into color images.

And his preservation project has seen faded images of historic events and landmarks brought back to life.

 

 Murshid established his digital museum in 2011 to be a cultural and recreational platform documenting royal occasions and major events in the Kingdom and has worked on a number of initiatives to revive Saudi heritage with the use of the latest technology.

“I chose a pocket watch that was made in the 1940s, one of the gifts of King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, the Saudi foreign minister back then, and used a 3-D scanner to scan it,” he told Arab News.

FASTFACT

It aims to be a platform documenting royal occasions and major events in the Kingdom.

“Given that this technology is new and still being developed, the results were not perfect, and some gaps appeared on the watch’s structure. Therefore, I had to adjust it manually, which required a lot of time and effort.”

 

 And his latest initiative has involved restoring and enhancing black-and-white pictures and videos.

“I used Adobe Photoshop to colorize the photographs and had to add the colors and adjust the layers manually. It is a long process that requires hours of work.”

Special apps can also automatically identify the color shades seen on black-and-white or sepia photos. But coloring old film footage is a far more complicated process.

 

 “That is why I had to use the latest AI software. This technology conducts several experiences before showing the result. The software works on decompressing the video into images and frames and coloring each one separately,” he said.

Film featuring the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the Hajj season in 1954, and King Abdul Aziz’s historic visit to Egypt in 1946 have been among the images picked for color restoration.

Murshid’s work can be viewed on Al-Masmak account on Instagram.

 

 

Topics: Digital museum

Updated 13 January 2021
SPA

Saudi Shoura Council calls for study of citizens skills gap

Saudi Shoura Council calls for study of citizens skills gap
  • The council called on Hadaf to use the data to set new goals to streamline the Saudi labor market
Updated 13 January 2021
SPA

The Saudi Shoura Council chaired by Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh on Tuesday called on the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) to study the skills gap between Saudi jobseekers and non-Saudis in the public and private sectors and launch initiatives to fill the gap based on the research findings.
The council called on Hadaf to use the data to set new goals to streamline the Saudi labor market and boost the capabilities of the national cadre to make contributions to the national economy.
The Shoura Council directed the Real Estate Development Fund to continue the housing renovation project and to raise the ceiling of the amount allocated to it to mitigate the impact of rising cost of raw materials and other services.
The council members praised the role of the General Entertainment Authority and suggested ways to ensure sustainability of the sector. They also recommended increasing the role of nonprofit organizations in the sector.
The council called on the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to take measures for the establishment of factories and industrial unity in developing cities and in regions with a high population density and qualified manpower.
It urged the ministry to streamline procedures for the establishment of new industrial units by opening more channels of communication with potential investors.
The Shoura Council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) and the International Telecommunication Union to boost cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence.
The council also approved a draft agreement between the Kingdom and Hungary in the field of air transport services.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Shoura Council

