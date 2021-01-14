You are here

  • Home
  • New York City to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection

New York City to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection

In this file photo a view of the lower Manhattan skyline is seen from the Staten Island Ferry as a seagull flies by on January 04, 2021 in New York City. New York City will terminate its contracts with the Trump Organization following last week's violent rampage at the US Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on January 13, 2021. (AFP / Angela Weiss)
In this file photo a view of the lower Manhattan skyline is seen from the Staten Island Ferry as a seagull flies by on January 04, 2021 in New York City. New York City will terminate its contracts with the Trump Organization following last week's violent rampage at the US Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on January 13, 2021. (AFP / Angela Weiss)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9vgzf

Updated 33 sec ago
AP

New York City to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection

In this file photo a view of the lower Manhattan skyline is seen from the Staten Island Ferry as a seagull flies by on January 04, 2021 in New York City. New York City will terminate its contracts with the Trump Organization following last week's violent rampage at the US Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on January 13, 2021. (AFP / Angela Weiss)
  • Trump Organization earns $17 million a year in profits from running two ice skating rinks and a carousel in Central Park and a golf course in the Bronx
  • The PGA Championship is also moving away from Trump's New Jersey golf course next year
Updated 33 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: New York City will terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after last week’s insurrection at the US Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.
“I’m here to announce that the city of New York is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization,” de Blasio said in an interview on MSNBC.
De Blasio said the Trump Organization earns about $17 million a year in profits from its contracts to run two ice skating rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx.
The city can legally terminate a contract if the leadership of a company is engaged in criminal activity, the Democratic mayor said.
“Inciting an insurrection — let’s be very clear, let’s say the words again — inciting an insurrection against the United States government clearly constitutes criminal activity,” he said.
A Trump Organization spokesperson said the city can’t cancel the contracts.
“The City of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed, they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million dollars,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “This is nothing more than political discrimination, an attempt to infringe on the First Amendment and we plan to fight vigorously.”

The move to end Trump’s business contracts in the city he formerly called home is the latest example of how the Jan. 6 breach by violent Trump supporters is affecting the Republican president’s business interests.
The PGA of America voted Sunday to take the PGA Championship away from his New Jersey golf course next year, a move that came after social media platforms disabled Trump’s accounts and Shopify took down online stores affiliated with him.
De Blasio had said earlier that the city was examining its legal options to end the Trump contracts. He said Wednesday that city lawyers determined that if Trump sues over the move, the city would win. Trump “incited a mob to attack the Capitol,” de Blasio said, adding, “the lawyers looked at it and it was just as clear as a bell that’s grounds for severing these contracts and we’re moving to do that right away.”
Jim Johnson, the head of the city law department, said the PGA’s move to cut ties with Trump gives the city additional grounds to terminate the golf course contract.
“One of the reasons that he was given that contract was his ability to attract major golf tournaments,” Johnson said at a briefing with the mayor. After the PGA’s action last weekend, Johnson said, “we’re entitled to and are invoking our provisions, our right to declare him in default.”
The split with Trump’s namesake company won’t happen immediately, though. De Blasio said in a news release that terminating contract to run the Ferry Point golf course in the Bronx is complex “and is expected to take a number of months.”
Termination of the contract to run Wollman Rink and Lasker Rink in Central Park will take effect 30 days after written notice is delivered, de Blasio said. Termination of the contract to run the carousel, which is now closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will take effect 25 days after written notice.
The city will seek new vendors for all the attractions, the mayor said.
Removing the Trump name from the rinks, carousel and golf course won’t erase him from New York City. He will still operate Trump Tower on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue and the Trump International Hotel on Central Park West. Trump moved his official residence from Trump Tower to Florida in 2019.

Topics: US Capitol riots US Capitol storming New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Related

Update A bipartisan majority of lawmakers in the House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Donald Trump seven days from the end of his term. (AFP)
World
Majority of US House votes to impeach Trump for second time
YouTube suspends Trump channel, removes video due to ‘potential for violence’
Media
YouTube suspends Trump channel, removes video due to ‘potential for violence’

WHO urges greater cooperation to keep pace with coronavirus mutations

WHO urges greater cooperation to keep pace with coronavirus mutations
Updated 14 January 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

WHO urges greater cooperation to keep pace with coronavirus mutations

WHO urges greater cooperation to keep pace with coronavirus mutations
  • Some variants have been found to spread more easily but do not appear to be any more deadly
  • Variants that are more contagious mean the world could face an even tougher year, expert warns
Updated 14 January 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Researchers worldwide must make greater efforts to work together to quickly identify new variants of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The plea came during a virtual gathering of more than 1,750 scientists from 124 countries, which was convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday to discuss critical knowledge gaps and research priorities relating to emerging mutations of the virus.
Since the start of the pandemic WHO has been routinely investigating and evaluating whether new variants spread more easily, increase the severity of the disease, or reduce the effectiveness of treatments and vaccines.
In addition to urging scientists around the world to closely monitor emerging variants, the agency urged them to share virus and serum samples to ensure that critical research is carried out as quickly as possible.
 “Our collective goal is to get ahead of the game and have a global mechanism to quickly identify and study variants of concern, and understand their implications for disease-control efforts,” said Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, the head of WHO’s R&D Blueprint. This was activated during the pandemic to help improve coordination between scientists and global health professionals, and accelerate research into the disease.
Noting the important role of research in the early detection of new variants, the scientists also called for enhanced coordination across disciplines through the integration of research into variants with global research and innovation efforts.
Mutation of viruses over time is normal, WHO experts said, but the more the virus spreads, the more rapid the process is likely to be.
Some variants of the coronavirus that have emerged recently — such as those identified in the UK, South Africa and Japan — have been found to be significantly more contagious than other versions. However, there is no evidence that they are any more deadly or reduce the effectiveness of the vaccines that have been developed and approved for use worldwide.
Genomic sequencing — the process of determining the DNA sequence of the virus — has also been critical in identifying and responding to new variants, and WHO called on the global research community to prioritize this research.
“So far an astounding 350,000 sequences have been publicly shared but most come from just a handful of countries,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for COVID-19.
“Improving the geographic coverage of sequencing is critical for the world to have eyes and ears on changes to the virus.”
The scientists highlighted the importance of national data platforms in the documentation of the kind of critical clinical, epidemiological and virus data that helps to detect and assess new SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Meanwhile Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, warned that the coming year could be tougher than the last because of the high contagion rates of new variants of the virus.
Speaking during another virtual event he said: “Certainly in the northern hemisphere, particularly in Europe and North America, we have seen that sort of perfect storm of the season: coldness, people going inside, increased social mixing and a combination of factors that have driven increased transmission in many, many countries.”
The global death toll as a result of COVID-19 is nearing 2 million. More than 90 million people worldwide have been infected by the coronavirus.
“I worry that we will remain in this pattern of peak and trough and peak and trough — and we can do better,” Van Kerkhove said.
She urged people to continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines, adding: “The further, the better … but make sure that you keep that distance from people outside your immediate household.”

Topics: WHO SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19

Related

UK virus variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to evade vaccines: Scientists
World
UK virus variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to evade vaccines: Scientists
WHO experts to arrive in Wuhan for delayed virus probe
World
WHO experts to arrive in Wuhan for delayed virus probe

Latest updates

KSrelief delivers aid in Bangladesh, Yemen, Jordan
KSrelief delivers aid in Bangladesh, Yemen, Jordan
Saudi Arabia launches ambitious e-gaming program
Saudi Arabia launches ambitious e-gaming program
WhatsApp growth slumps as rivals Signal, Telegram rise
WhatsApp growth slumps as rivals Signal, Telegram rise
Saudi Interior Ministry warns against large social gatherings
Saudi Interior Ministry warns against large social gatherings
WHO urges greater cooperation to keep pace with coronavirus mutations
WHO urges greater cooperation to keep pace with coronavirus mutations

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.