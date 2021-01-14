You are here

  • Home
  • ITC launches 5G standalone network for enterprise customers

ITC launches 5G standalone network for enterprise customers

ITC launches 5G standalone network for enterprise customers
Integrated Telecom Company’s (ITC) head office in Riyadh. (Wikimedia Commons)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m7h2j

Updated 14 January 2021
Arab News

ITC launches 5G standalone network for enterprise customers

ITC launches 5G standalone network for enterprise customers
  • ITC is the first operator in the Kingdom to launch a 5G standalone (SA) network
  • Aims to provide cutting-edge fixed wireless access (FWA) services to enterprise customers
Updated 14 January 2021
Arab News

Integrated Telecom Company (ITC), a provider of telecom and ICT services, has soft-launched its 5G wireless network service in Saudi Arabia, with the aim of providing cutting-edge fixed wireless access (FWA) services to enterprise customers.

ITC is the first operator in the Kingdom to launch a 5G standalone (SA) network — the latest version of 5G, which works fully on a 5G core network without the use of any legacy (4G or earlier) technologies. Essentially, it is pure 5G end-to-end.

The launch is part of ITC’s commitment to the digital transformation of industry verticals such as oil and gas, education, healthcare, IoT, gaming, and entertainment in the Kingdom. ITC has a wider deployment plan of FWA services across the Kingdom, delivered in stages, with various new services and applications.

“This new service is another milestone for ITC to address growing market demand in areas that lack fiber coverage and lead in a new generation of service offerings enabled by 5G,” said Osama Al-Dosary, CEO of ITC.

He added: “We appreciate the enablement the CITC has given for this initiative, which is in line with the Kingdom’s digital transformation and increasing internet coverage objectives, moving us closer toward the realization of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Topics: Integrated Telecom Company (ITC) telecoms

Related

5G set to attract 130m MENA subscribers by 2026
Business & Economy
5G set to attract 130m MENA subscribers by 2026
Europe plots catch-up in global 5G race
Business & Economy
Europe plots catch-up in global 5G race

MITEF Saudi Arabia announces semifinalists

MITEF Saudi Arabia announces semifinalists
Updated 13 January 2021
Arab News

MITEF Saudi Arabia announces semifinalists

MITEF Saudi Arabia announces semifinalists
Updated 13 January 2021
Arab News

The MITEF Saudi Arabia, a program of the global network of MIT Enterprise Forum, in collaboration with Bab Rizq Jameel, recently announced the semifinalists in the competition’s three tracks: Startups, Ideas, and Social Enterprises. The competition will be holding its closing ceremony virtually on March 6 under the patronage of Abdullah A. Al-Swaha, minister of communications and information technology.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) will be represented by Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology for Future Jobs and Digital Entrepreneurship Dr. Ahmed Altheneyan.

The semifinalists were selected by a jury composed of 100 business and academic experts from all over the world, who evaluated more than 500 projects against the competition criteria, which are creativity, potential to expand and the positive impact on the community.

The second round of judging will be held on Feb. 20 to announce the names of the finalists (27 teams). The third round will be held on March 3, after the virtual briefing sessions and the business accelerator from Jan. 9 to Feb. 13. A Startup Investment Forum will be held on March 4, 5 and 6.

Bayan Alghamdi, head of entrepreneurship programs and MITEF Saudi at Community Jameel, said: “This year, the MITEF Saudi Arabia competition saw remarkable progress in terms of the quality of entries in various categories and fields, including e-commerce, education technologies, consumer services, productivity applications, in addition to digital technologies and healthcare.

“The competition is organized in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to support small and medium enterprises. The total number of applicants since the launch of the competition in 2015 has reached more than 8,500 participants from all over Saudi Arabia, thanks to the support of all governmental and private companies. Despite the hard times we have gone through this year due to the global pandemic, entrepreneurs were able to overcome this challenge with a lot of creativity and innovation that contributed to curbing this pandemic, and we wish all the best for participants and good luck to the semifinalists.”

To qualify for the competition, applicants must present an innovative project that is scalable and capable of making a positive impact on the community.

The Saudi startups that qualified for the semifinals of the 5th MITEF Saudi Startup Competition are: Jirah, Nugttah, Grintafy, Future Platform, Winch, Meeza, Hudhud AI, LOGEXA, Linkers IoT, Tafeyette Inc., Spider Connect, Shgardi, BashQash, PhysioHome, and Hesba.

Semifinalists in the Ideas track included 15 teams: Genomez, Hydrojeen, Sawty, Estidama, Hakawati Game, Carissimi, Msaha, Themar, Qawam, SARsat, Aquash, Mthmr, White Helmet, Harreef, and Vending Machine Layer.

Latest updates

Jordan’s King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein get COVID-19 jab
Jordan’s King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein get COVID-19 jab
Egypt agrees deal for $23 billion high-speed rail link
Egypt agrees deal for $23 billion high-speed rail link
Iraqi oil minister says Saudi output cut helps stabilize market
Iraqi oil minister says Saudi output cut helps stabilize market
HRW blasts Turkey for using COVID-19 pandemic to silence dissident views
HRW blasts Turkey for using COVID-19 pandemic to silence dissident views
UAE confirms 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
UAE confirms 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.