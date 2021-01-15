You are here

  • Home
  • The Organization of Islamic Cooperation hails US designation of Houthis as FTO

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation hails US designation of Houthis as FTO

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation hails US designation of Houthis as FTO
Short Url

https://arab.news/ypt7x

Updated 15 January 2021
SPA

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation hails US designation of Houthis as FTO

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation hails US designation of Houthis as FTO
Updated 15 January 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed the decision of the US administration to classify Yemen’s Houthi militia as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO).
OIC Secretary-General Dr. Youssef Al-Othaimeen said: “This decision will support positive engagement with the efforts of the UN special envoy to Yemen to reach a political settlement that would end the conflict in Yemen, the terrorist operations in it and attacks against Saudi Arabia.
“The decision is also an important step toward strengthening efforts to address terrorism and its funding at regional and international levels, where these militias, backed by regional entities, pose a real threat to international peace and security.”
Al-Othaimeen expressed his organization’s appreciation for the US decision, which will promote its efforts in fighting terrorism and extremist groups and will force Houthi leaders to enter talks to achieve peace.
The OIC discussed the report issued at the extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of OIC member states on Jan. 21, 2018, which stressed the danger Houthis pose to regional and international security.  
The organization has reiterated its full support for the efforts of the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, aiming to reach a lasting political settlement for the Yemeni crisis, in line with the Gulf Cooperation Council initiative, national dialogue and UN Security Council resolutions.
 

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

Organization of Islamic Cooperation reaffirms support for Palestinian rights
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation reaffirms support for Palestinian rights
Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Houthi drone attack on KSA
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Houthi drone attack on KSA

Meet the Saudi military engineers breaking gender barriers

Meet the Saudi military engineers breaking gender barriers
Updated 15 January 2021
Muhammed Al-Sulami

Meet the Saudi military engineers breaking gender barriers

Meet the Saudi military engineers breaking gender barriers
  • More than 100 women working on key projects with advanced military equipment and electronic solutions
Updated 15 January 2021
Muhammed Al-Sulami

RIYADH: A group of over 100 Saudi women have overcome gender barriers and contributed to the technological transformation of the Kingdom through their management of the Advanced Electronic Company’s (AEC) military factory.

The team has gained expertise in manufacturing roles that support areas of national importance such as digital transformation, energy efficiency and the localization of military industries.

They work on many key projects with advanced military equipment and electronic solutions such as assembling electronic components, operating complex machinery essential to the manufacturing process, producing and testing advanced systems such as laser optics, advanced screens, and optoelectronic devices.

After being trained in military standards, the women also oversee the development of technical presentations and cost analysis, as well as managing plant performance to adhere to the AEC’s stringent quality control procedures.

“As part of my role, I am responsible for supporting many of the manufacturing activities in the factory,” Shaza Khamis, a manufacturing engineer, told Arab News. “By applying time-study and work-measurement methods, I was able to implement efficient waste-free manufacturing techniques.”

Her colleague Lana Owaidah, a manufacturing engineer, told Arab News that the women share a wonderful team spirit and feel that they contribute something important to the country.

“I participate in setting up and operating the machines and processes, as well as adjusting the design of manufacturing tools and fixtures on the production line,” she said.

She added that everyone on the team is proud of their work and strives to provide their best efforts to the company and the Kingdom.

Ghadir Bin Jamaan, a production officer, said the factory’s success can be attributed to the employees’ desire to work according to the highest international standards.

“My role is to supervise the control of production cells and ensure that the team has the skills necessary to perform each task accurately according to the designs and technical specifications provided,” she told Arab News.

She said that she notices a strong sense of shared responsibility among the team. “Each team member has unique skills to add to the production line, and it is great to see everyone working together to achieve impressive results.”

Reem Malak, the configuration management specialist at the factory, said that they are proud to show the world that Saudi female engineers can contribute to manufacturing and production processes alongside their male colleagues.

“I am grateful to the AEC for all the support and training that I have received, as well as the opportunity that I have had to do this important work and contribute to a more energy-efficient future for the country and its people,” she added.

Topics: Advanced Electronic Company’s (AEC) Saudi women empowerment Vision 2030

Related

More Saudi women seeking to specialize in cybersecurity, say experts
Saudi Arabia
More Saudi women seeking to specialize in cybersecurity, say experts
Special How Saudi women are becoming equal partners in progress photos
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi women are becoming equal partners in progress

Latest updates

Kuwait gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 20,000: minister
Kuwait gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 20,000: minister
Rockets beat Spurs in first game since Harden trade
Rockets beat Spurs in first game since Harden trade
Man United face title test in Liverpool showdown
Man United face title test in Liverpool showdown
Scottish judges to rule on posthumous Lockerbie appeal
Scottish judges to rule on posthumous Lockerbie appeal
Magicians mark 100 years of sawing people in half
Magicians mark 100 years of sawing people in half

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.