  Turkey launches mass coronavirus vaccination

Turkey launches mass coronavirus vaccination

More than 1 million health workers in the country were among the first to get the jab. (File/AFP)
  • Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said it was an “absolute need to get the injection” to return to “old lives”
  • The country has recorded over 2.3 million cases of the virus, as well as 23,495 deaths
DUBAI: Turkey has launched a nationwide vaccination program against COVID-19 after the government approved emergency use of China’s Sinovac, local daily Hurriyet Daily reported.
More than 1 million health workers in the country were among the first to get the jab, after the country’s Science Board members were inoculated live on Jan. 13.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received jab the next day.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said it was an “absolute need to get the injection” to return to “old lives,” but the vaccination was not mandatory.
Koca said the shots would be distributed fairly, in four stages, following priorities set by the Science Board.
The first and second stage of the inoculation drive involve health care workers, government officials, and the elderly. The last two stages aim to cover the rest of the population.
Turkey has an initial three million doses of Sinovac of the 50 million doses waiting to be delivered.
The country has recorded over 2.3 million cases of the virus, as well as 23,495 deaths.

Kuwait gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 20,000: minister

  • The Gulf country rolled out its nationwide vaccination campaign nearly a month ago
DUBAI: More than 20,000 people in Kuwait have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Kuwait News Agency has reported, citing the country’s health minister.
The Gulf country rolled out its nationwide vaccination campaign nearly a month ago, and around a quarter of a million people have registered online to get the vaccine.
An electronic vaccination certificate will be given to those who take the jab, and it will serve as an “immunity passport” to be checked at foreign airports, the report said.
Dr. Basel Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s health minister, urged the public to sign up for the inoculation, saying the pandemic “is not over yet.”
He said the country was prepared to conduct the vaccination drive smoothly, with well-trained health workers and centers that can accommodate up to 10,000 people.
But the minister said pre-pandemic normalcy is only likely to return in 2022, echoing the World Health Organization’s prognostics.

Kuwait has recorded 155,874 cases of COVID-19 and 946 datalities.

