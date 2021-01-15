You are here

46 Pygmies killed in militia attack in eastern DR Congo

This aerial view shows the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp of Bijombo, South Kivu Province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on October 9, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • The province’s interior minister, Adjio Gigi, confirmed the toll and also blamed the ADF, which has been accused of hundreds of killings in the past year
BUNIA: Forty-six Pygmies have been massacred in eastern DR Congo’s Ituri province by the notorious Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, local sources said on Friday.
“ADF rebels overran the village of Abembi” on Thursday, said Gili Gotabo, a local NGO leader, adding “Forty-six people died and two were wounded, all of them from the Pygmy community.”
The province’s interior minister, Adjio Gigi, confirmed the toll and also blamed the ADF, which has been accused of hundreds of killings in the past year.

Topics: DR Congo

