Baghdad working to stop attacks in Green Zone: Iraqi FM

This handout photograph taken and released on November 25, 2020 that shows Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein attending a press conference. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Baghdad was working to prevent further attacks on the Green Zone, Iraq’s Foreign Minister told AL Arabiya TV on Monday.

The missile attacks on the Green Zone were embarrassing for the government, Fuad Hussein said, adding that a number of those connected to the attacks were arrested.

“We are working with diplomatic missions to provide the necessary protection,” he said.

Iraq asked Iran to participate in stopping those who target the Green Zone, the minister said.

“Washington may take drastic measures if its embassy is targeted,” Hussein claimed.

Tension between Washington and Iran negatively affects the Iraqi arena, according to the minister.  

Iraq, the minister asserted, was in need of coalition forces to confront Daesh, which he said was still present in border areas with Syria.

Meanwhile on the upcoming elections, the foreign minister said that Iraq had discussed the participation of the United Nations to ensure a successful outcome.

Jordan condemns Israel’s approval of new settler homes in West Bank

Jordan condemns Israel’s approval of new settler homes in West Bank

  • Israel’s policies of settlement expansion, expropriation of lands and displacing Palestinians are illegal and condemned
DUBAI: Jordan has denounced Israel’s decision to construct more than 780 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank and to recognize two additional outposts.

Daifallah Fayez, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, said that the Israeli decision constituted a flagrant and serious violation of international law and the pertinent resolutions, foremost of which was the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2334, state news agency Petra reported.

Israel’s policies of settlement expansion, expropriation of lands and displacing Palestinians are illegal and condemned, Fayez said, adding its settlement policies were unilateral, as they undermined peace efforts and prospects of a two-state solution.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week directed authorities to approve construction of the units in occupied Palestinian territories, a move seen aimed to boost his reelection ahead of the March 23 poll.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six Day War.

Fayez has urged the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and put pressure on Israel to end its “unilateral” decisions.

