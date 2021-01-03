Baghdad procession marks anniversary of Iran general’s death

You are here

An Iraqi woman carries a portrait of late Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad Airport, in Baghdad on January 2, 2021, at the site of their killing. (AFP)
Updated 03 January 2021
  • Thousands of mourners joined the march on the highway leading to the Baghdad airport Saturday evening
  • The scene of the bombing was turned into a shrine-like area sealed off by red ropes, with a photo of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis in the middle
BAGHDAD: A mock funeral procession in Iraq marked the one-year anniversary of the US drone strike near Baghdad that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and top Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.
Thousands of mourners joined the march on the highway leading to the Baghdad airport Saturday evening where the strike that killed the two men took place. It was blocked with cars.
Posters of the dead men adorned both sides of the road, which was lined with tents that served food and drinks for those who walked the highway. The scene of the bombing was turned into a shrine-like area sealed off by red ropes, with a photo of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis in the middle, as mourners lit candles.
Shrapnel marks were still visible on the asphalt and walls in the area.
Soleimani headed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, responsible for the Islamic Republic’s foreign operations and frequently shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. His assassination dramatically ratcheted up tensions in the region and brought the US and Iran to the brink of war.
The procession came as Iraq’s military said that explosives experts with its naval forces successfully dismantled a mine that was discovered stuck to an oil tanker in the Arabian Gulf two days earlier.
The statement Saturday said Iraqi authorities have opened an investigation into the incident. No group has claimed responsibility for placing the mine.
The announcement came a day after Iraq confirmed reports by private security firms that a mine had been discovered attached to the side of a tanker rented from Iraq’s Oil Marketing Company, known as SOMO, as it was refueling another vessel. It said that Iraqi teams were working to dismantle the mine.
Iraq has not provided further details, but the two private security firms said the discovery was likely a limpet mine on the MT Pola, a Liberian-flagged tanker.
A limpet mine is a type of naval mine that attaches to the side of a ship, usually by a diver-member of special forces. It later explodes, and can significantly damage a vessel.
The discovery came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US in the final days of President Donald Trump’s administration.
Already, America has conducted B-52 bomber flyovers and sent a nuclear submarine into the Arabian Gulf over what Trump officials describe as the possibility of an Iranian attack on the anniversary of the strike near Baghdad that killed Soleimani and Al-Muhandis.

Topics: Iraw Baghdad Death of Qassem Soleimani

Airport in Yemen receives 1st flight since deadly attack

  • On Sunday, the airport received a Yemenia airline flight arriving from Sudan’s capital Khartoum
  • Yemen’s interior minister and the governor of Aden were at the airport to receive the flight
SANAA: A plane landed Sunday at the airport in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, officials said, the first commercial flight to arrive since the deadly missile attack last week on the facility that killed at least 25 people and wounded 110 others.
The attack Wednesday took place just moments after a plane carrying members of Yemen’s Cabinet landed on a flight from the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.
Three precision-guided missiles that struck the airport targeted the plane carrying the Cabinet members, the arrival hall and the airport’s VIP lounge, according to Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
On Sunday, the airport received a Yemenia airline flight arriving from Sudan’s capital Khartoum, according to Yemen’s state-run SABA news agency. Yemeni Interior Minister Ibrahim Haidan and Aden Gov. Ahmed Lamlas were at the airport to receive the flight, the report said.
Haidan said the speedy reopening of the airport has underscored “the determination of the government to overcome obstacles and face the difficulties” caused by Wednesday’s attack.
The attack killed at least 25 people, including three workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross, and wounded 110 others.
The war in Yemen started in 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia overran the north and the capital, Sanaa. The following year, an Arab coalition intervened to restore President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government to power. Hadi has been living in Riyadh.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government has accused the Houthis of carrying out the airport attack as well as a drone assault on the Mashiq Palace in Aden shortly after the prime minister and his Cabinet were transferred there Wednesday.
The Yemeni ministers were returning to Aden from Riyadh after being sworn in last week as part of a Cabinet reshuffle. The changes were part of a deal with the separatist Southern Transitional Council. The STC is an umbrella group of militias seeking to restore an independent southern Yemen, which existed from 1967 until unification in 1990.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government has worked mostly from self-imposed exile in Riyadh during the country’s years-long civil war.
Meanwhile, in the strategic port city of Hodeida, three people including two women and a man, were killed when a shell landed Friday at a wedding hall in Al-Hawk district while a wedding celebration was taking place, local officials and the UN said.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
The head of the UN mission to Hodeida, retired Gen. Abhijit Guha, condemned the shelling.

Topics: Yemen Aden Airport Houthis

