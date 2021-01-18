Jordan condemns Israel’s approval of new settler homes in West Bank

DUBAI: Jordan has denounced Israel’s decision to construct more than 780 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank and to recognize two additional outposts.

Daifallah Fayez, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, said that the Israeli decision constituted a flagrant and serious violation of international law and the pertinent resolutions, foremost of which was the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2334, state news agency Petra reported.

Israel’s policies of settlement expansion, expropriation of lands and displacing Palestinians are illegal and condemned, Fayez said, adding its settlement policies were unilateral, as they undermined peace efforts and prospects of a two-state solution.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week directed authorities to approve construction of the units in occupied Palestinian territories, a move seen aimed to boost his reelection ahead of the March 23 poll.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six Day War.

Fayez has urged the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and put pressure on Israel to end its “unilateral” decisions.