Egypt condemns Israeli approval of new settlements in West Bank

JERUSALEM: Israel is due to send delegates to Bahrain on Sunday to formalize nascent relations and broaden Gulf cooperation that Washington has promoted as an anti-Iran bulwark and potential economic bonanza.

Bahrain followed the United Arab Emirates in agreeing last month to normalize ties with Israel.

The breakthrough, overseen by US President Donald Trump, is a foreign policy flourish ahead of his re-election bid next month. For the US allies, it is a chance to close ranks more overtly on Iran.

Sunday’s delegation, led by Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, will be accompanied by US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, whose office said the mission seeks “expanded economic cooperation” among Israel, Bahrain and UAE.

An official involved in the visit said Israel and Bahrain would sign a communique upgrading their relationship: from the declaration of intent delivered at a White House ceremony on Sept. 15 to a formal establishment of ties.

The delegates travel to Manama on El Al flight 973, a nod to Bahrain’s telephone code.

Mnuchin and another senior Trump aide, Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz, will continue on Monday to UAE, whose accord with Israel has uncorked bilateral commerce. On Tuesday, the US dignitaries will accompany the UAE’s first delegation to Israel.

Manama has said the deal protects its interests from Iran.

A Sept. 13 report by Israel’s Intelligence Ministry saw potential for defense cooperation with Bahrain, describing it as threatened by “Shiite political sedition, directed by Iran and its proxies.”

Israel could also help Bahrain with renewable energy, food security and banking and finance technologies, it said.