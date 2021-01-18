You are here

  • Home
  • US Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained

US Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained

US Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained
1 / 2
People evacuate from the West Front of the US Capitol during a rehearsal the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP)
US Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained
2 / 2
Preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gx5fx

Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters

US Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained

US Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained
  • The Capitol Police said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained
  • Participants in the rehearsal for Biden's inauguration were held in the Capitol rotunda and other indoor areas
Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters

The US Capitol complex was shut down for about an hour on Monday out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.
"Out of an abundance of caution the US Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown. There is no threat to the public," the US Secret Service said on Twitter.
The lockdown follows the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, some calling for the death of Republican Vice President Mike Pence as he presided over the certification of Democrat Biden's November election victory.
The Capitol Police earlier said that as a precautionary measure its acting chief shut down the complex, which consists of the Capitol, its grounds and several buildings.
The city's fire department posted on Twitter that firefighters put out a fire outside near the Capitol complex.
"There were no injuries," the department said. "This accounts for smoke that many have seen."
Participants in the rehearsal for Biden's inauguration were held in the Capitol rotunda and other indoor areas, according to a Reuters witness. Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday. 

Topics: US capitol fire Biden

Related

Workers install razor wire atop the unscalable fence surrounding the US Capitol in the wake of the January 6th riot and ahead of the upcoming inauguration in Washington on January 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
World
US Capitol riots: Arkansas man accused of beating officer with flagpole
In this file photo a view of the lower Manhattan skyline is seen from the Staten Island Ferry as a seagull flies by on January 04, 2021 in New York City. New York City will terminate its contracts with the Trump Organization following last week's violent rampage at the US Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on January 13, 2021. (AFP / Angela Weiss)
World
New York City to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection

Macron hails French Muslim charter against extremism

Macron hails French Muslim charter against extremism
Updated 2 min 51 sec ago
AFP

Macron hails French Muslim charter against extremism

Macron hails French Muslim charter against extremism
  • “This is a clear, decisive and precise commitment in favor of the republic,” Macron said
  • He hailed the text saying it is “a truly foundational text for relations between the state and Islam in France”
Updated 2 min 51 sec ago
AFP

PARIS:President Emmanuel Macron praised French Muslim leaders on Monday after they agreed on a “charter of principles” aimed at combatting sectarianism and radicalized teachings blamed for a surge in jihadist attacks in France in recent years.
The charter offers “a clarification of how the Muslim community is organized,” Macron said after a meeting with representatives of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), his office said.
It will also provide a framework for a new National Council of Imams that will be responsible for vetting imams practicing in the country.
“This is a clear, decisive and precise commitment in favor of the republic,” Macron said, hailing “a truly foundational text for relations between the state and Islam in France.”
Macron had urged the council to act against “political Islam” in November after the killing of Samuel Paty, a teacher who was beheaded outside his school after showing controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohamed as part of a free-speech lesson.
The attack prompted a crackdown against extremist mosques and Islamist associations, along with a vigorous defense of French secularism.
The new 10-point charter “states clearly that the principles of the Muslim faith are perfectly compatible with the principles of the republic,” CFCM president Mohammed Moussaoui told journalists after the meeting.
The accord was hammered out Saturday during a meeting with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin after weeks of resistance from some CFCM members who objected to a “restructuring” of Islam to make it compatible with French law and values.
Moussaoui said all eight of the CFCM’s federations, representing various strands of Islam, approved the charter, but three had yet to sign the accord because “they need a bit more time to explain what it means to their followers,” an Elysee official said.
Hakim El Karoui, an author and expert on Islam in France, called the intention of the charter “praiseworthy,” but said it also shone a harsh light on internal tensions at the CFCM which he said consists of “five federations financed by foreign countries and three federations that are Islamist.”
El Karoui said “the charter was adopted by people whose interests clash with the text.”
Franck Fregosi, an Islam expert at research institute CNRS, said no other country, and no other religion in France, had a comparable charter.
“I’m not certain that this text, even once it gets signed, will get wide backing from Islam on the ground,” he said.
The imam of the mosque in the southwestern city of Bordeaux, Tariq Oubrou, said the charter had been developed back-to-front.
“It should be Muslim scholars and theologians who write a text and then submit it to the CFCM, not the other way around,” he said.
The charter rejects “instrumentalising” Islam for political ends and affirms equality between men and women, while denouncing practices such as female circumcision, forced marriages and “virginity certificates” for brides.
“No religious conviction whatsoever can be invoked as an exemption from the duties of citizens,” it states.
It also explicitly rejects racism and anti-Semitism, and warns that mosques “are not created for the spreading of nationalist speech defending foreign regimes.”
Macron has also said that authorities plan to expel the roughly 300 imams in France sent to teach from Turkey, Morocco and Algeria.
The charter accord comes as a parliamentary commission began debate Monday over a new draft law to fight “pernicious” Islamist radicalism with measures to ensure France’s strict separation of religious bodies and state in the public sphere.
The legislation would tighten rules on issues from religious-based education to polygamy, though Macron has insisted the goal is to protect all French citizens without stigmatising the country’s estimated four to five million Muslims, the largest number in Europe.

Topics: Macron France Islam extremism

Related

France repatriates seven extremists’ children from Syria
Middle-East
France repatriates seven extremists’ children from Syria
Egypt, Germany, France, Jordan meet to revive Mideast talks
Middle-East
Egypt, Germany, France, Jordan meet to revive Mideast talks

Latest updates

Macron hails French Muslim charter against extremism
Macron hails French Muslim charter against extremism
UK’s youngest terrorist to be released from prison
UK’s youngest terrorist to be released from prison
RDIF’s Dmitriev predicts pandemic end by May, claims Russia's vaccine is ‘world's best’
Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), was speaking on Frankly Speaking talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. (Screenshot/AN Photo)
US Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained
US Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained
Bahrain’s Arab Banking Corporation buys BLOM Egypt
Bahrain’s Arab Banking Corporation (ABC) is to buy 99.4 percent of BLOM Bank’s Egypt subsidiary, subject to regulatory approvals in both countries. (BLOM Bank Egypt)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.