Updated 19 January 2021
Argaam

5 things to watch on Tadawul today
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

  1. Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT Fund will pay a 1% cash dividend for the three-month period from Oct. 31, 2020 until Dec. 31, 2020, at SAR 0.10 per unit, totaling SAR 6.8 million.
  2. The Capital Market Authority (CMA) issued a resolution on imposing SAR 500,000 fines on the former members and chairman of the board of directors of Saudi Indian Company for Cooperative Insurance (Wafa Insurance).
  3. Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. (GO) will relocate its headquarters to King Abdullah Branch Road, Al Mughrizat District, Riyadh.
  4. Alandalus Property Co.’s shareholders will vote on electing members of the board of directors for the upcoming three-year session that starts March 10, 2021
  5. Brent crude on Tuesday declined $1.32 to reach $55.10 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased $1.21 to reach $52.36/bbl.
Topics: Tadawul

Arab News

DUBAI: More than 140 prominent international speakers have been confirmed to speak at this year’s Future Investment Initiative (FII), which will take place on Jan. 27-28.

Some of the top names announced this week include Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman; David Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs Group; Credit Suisse Group CEO Thomas Gottstein; Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani; Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of Total; Lord Gerry Grimstone, the UK’s minister of state for trade; Hyperloop One co-founder Josh Giegel; and David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group.

The theme for 2020 will be “The Neo-Renaissance,” and due to travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 60 speakers will attend in-person in Riyadh, while 80 will participate virtually from hubs in New York, Paris, Beijing and Mumbai.

Some of the other speakers will include Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and chairman of the FII Institute; Ray Dalio, co-chairman and chief information officer of Bridgewater Associates; Snam CEO Marco Alvarez; Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s minister of industry and advanced technology, and special envoy and group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.; Eric Cantor, vice chairman and managing director of Moelis & Co.; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World; and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih,

In addition, delegates can expect to hear from Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan Al-Saud, Saudi ambassador to the US; Dr. Kai Fu Lee, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures; Thomas Barrack, executive chairman of Colony Capital; EDF CEO Jean Bernard Lévy; Jean Todt, president of Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile; Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra; and Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital and former White House director of communications.

Topics: #FII Future Investment Initiative

