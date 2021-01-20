Models Tina Kunakey, Leila Nda star in latest Alaia campaign

DUBAI: Maison Alaia has unveiled its spring 2021 ready-to-wear campaign, starring models Tina Kunakey and Leila Nda.

The images were lensed by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti.

Kunakey and Nda star in the campaign photos wearing the latest pieces from the luxury label.

For her part, Belgian-Burundian Nda wore a cream-colored blouse with bell sleeves tucked into tailored, high-waisted shorts. The look was elevated with a pair of black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Kunakey stunned in a creamy, Saharan-inspired jacket and matching skirt.

Nda and Kunakey starred in the campaign alongside other models Dieyna Ba and Thayna Soares.

Soares wore a printed top and coordinating skirt and Ba donned an embellished, halterneck midi dress.

The offering is inspired by the couturier’s North African roots and his trip to the continent with the late photographer Peter Beard.

The house of Alaia was founded by the late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia who died from a heart attack aged 82 in Nov 2017.

Following his unexpected passing, Mr. Alaïa’s partners pledged to keep his brand alive and functioning. According to Carla Sozzani, one of Alaia’s closest collaborators, “there are enough products, samples and ideas in the archives to create new seasonal collections for generations.”

Instead of referring to the designs as “collections,” the house now calls each new offering “Les Editions,” as they are renditions of the designer’s most iconic designs.

In November, the maison paid tribute to the couturier with its spring 2021 Editions of cult pieces. Embracing nostalgia, it was presented through an artistic dance performance.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, and the late designer’s honorary daughter, was joined by fellow model Karlie Kloss on the brand’s Instagram page, as they discussed the timeless silhouettes that have been reimagined for the new collection. The artistic performance was then shared across the Maison’s Instagram and YouTube platforms.

The dance presentation of the collection, which was live streamed from the cultural arts center La Gaité Lyrique in Paris, was performed by French-Moroccan dancer Hajiba Fahmy, who has worked with international superstar Beyonce. She wore a delicate white dressed plucked from the collection.