Opinion

Dr. Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg

US’ 30 years from diplomatic primacy to paralysis

LIVE: Joe Biden becomes 46th US President

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his spouse Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington DC, January 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his spouse Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington DC, January 20, 2021. (Reuters)
President-elect Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill Biden for his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington DC, January 20, 2021. (Reuters)
President-elect Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill Biden for his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington DC, January 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the US Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021. (AFP)
Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the US Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021. (AFP)
Members of the U.S. Army Band
Members of the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" looks on ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021. (AFP)
  • Joe Biden sworn in as 46th President of the United States
  • Ceremony took place amid heightened tensions and a massive security operation
LONDON: Joe Biden has officially become the 46th president of the United States.

Biden took the oath of office just before noon Wednesday during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. The presidential oath was administered by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Biden was sworn in using a Bible that has been in his family since 1893 and was used during his swearing-in as vice president in 2009 and 2013.

History was made at Biden’s side, as Kamala Harris became the first woman to be vice president.

The ceremony in which presidential power is transferred is a hallowed American democratic tradition. And this time it serves as a jarring reminder of the challenges Biden faces: The inauguration unfolds at a US Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces. It’s devoid of crowds because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow live updates of the inauguration below (all times GMT):

17:30 - There were some big names from the world of entertainment were also involved in the inauguration, with Lady Gaga performing the US anthem and Jennifer Lopez performing “This Land Is Your Land.”

17:15 - Biden called on Americans to overcome their divisions, declaring in his first address in office that “without unity, there is no peace.”

He also pledged during his inaugural address Wednesday that he would be honest with the country as it continues to confront difficulties, saying that leaders have an obligation “to defend the truth and defeat the lies.” He asked even those who did not vote for him to give him a chance. He said, “Hear me out as we move forward.”

As he did frequently during the campaign, Biden pledged that he will be a “president for all Americans” and will “fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did.”

He added, “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue.”

16:50 - LIVE - Joe Biden completes his oath and becomes the 46th President of the United States, assuming the office from Donald Trump.

16:20 - Biden’s presidential inauguration ceremony has begun, with history being made as Harris becomes the first woman to be vice president.

16:00 - Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are on the podium ahead of the ceremony.

 

15:45 - An iconic shot of the next President of the United States, Biden, arriving for his inauguration with his Vice Presdient Harris. 

15:30 - Senators and dignitaries, including former president Obama and his wife Michelle, are arriving and making their way to their positions.

15:20 - In case you missed it, Trump made a speech on Tuesday during which he outlined his achievements in the Middle East in his four-year tenure in the White House. Click here for more.

15:10 - The 44th American president, Barack Obama, for whom Biden served as Vice President, tweeted a supportive message for his friend and former colleague ahead of the ceremony.

 

15:00 - In a column written for Arab News this week, the GCC’s assistant secretary-general for political affairs and negotiation Dr. Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg drew comparisons between the situation in Washington now and 30 years ago, when the US launched a military operation to remove Saddam Hussein’s forces from Kuwait.

He argues that the new administration will need to urgently engage the rest of the world to reassure allies and partners and deter adversaries.

“US rivals and adversaries are already testing the resolve of the new administration. Iran, for example, has resumed its harassment of shipping in the Gulf by hijacking a South Korean ship, and Tehran’s proxies have also intensified their malign activities in the region. The Houthis of Yemen have escalated their attacks on Saudi civilian targets and, on Dec. 30, launched an attack on Aden airport targeting the newly formed government of Yemen upon its arrival to the country.”

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

14:45 - Read more of Arab News’ coverage on the Biden inauguration and what his tenure as president of the US will bring over the next four years.

How the Biden presidency might impact Turkey’s Kurdish problem

Biden plans immediate end to Trump’s ‘travel ban’ on Muslim majority states

Kremlin says would welcome Biden’s efforts to extend New START arms control treaty

14:30 - And Biden had a simple message of hope ahead of his swearing-in...

14:25 - Vice President Harris shared a touching tribute to the “women who came before” her, a few hours before the ceremony later today.

14:15 - President-elect Biden attended church ahead of his inauguration, in a traditional step taken ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden were at Washington’s Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. With them were incoming Vice President Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

At Biden’s invitation, the first couple was joined by a bipartisan group of members of Congress, including all four top-ranking members of congressional leadership.

14:00 - Trump said he will be “back in some form” before boarding Air Force One for Florida.

“This has been an incredible four years,” Trump said in brief remarks to staff, supporters and members of his family gathered at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. “We’ve accomplished so much together, I will always fight for you. We will be back in some form.”

Trump did not address Biden by name but said he wishs the new administration “great luck and great success.”

13:30 - Trump makes some final comments as President of the United States, saying the job had been the “greatest honor” of his life. Watch it below:

 

LONDON: World leaders have been reacting to US President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden following his inauguration, saying he "looks forward" to working with him on "issues that matter to us all".
"Congratulations to Joe Biden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic inauguration," Johnson tweeted.
"America's leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he looked forward to working with the new president to fight COVID-19 and climate change.
In a statement, Trudeau said the two countries "will continue this partnership as we fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and support a sustainable economic recovery that will build back better for everyone".

Vatican Pope Francis told Biden he prays God wil guide his efforts to foster understanding, reconciliation and peace in the United States and the world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Biden to "strengthen" a long-standing alliance between the two countries, partly in order to confront the "threat" posed by Iran.
"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the US-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran," Netanyahu said in a video congratulating Biden.

Russia on Wednesday urged US President Joe Biden's new administration to take a "more constructive" approach in talks over the extension of the New START treaty, Washington's last arms reduction pact with Moscow.
"We expect that the new US administration will take a more constructive approach in its dialogue with us," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "We are ready for such work on principles of equal rights and taking mutual interests into account."

European Commission President Urusla Von Der Leyen, tweeted saying: "The United States is back. And Europe stands ready. To reconnect with an old and trusted partner, to breathe new life into our cherished alliance. I look forward to working together with @JoeBiden."

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a video statement saying: "Today is a good day for democracy. In the United States of America, it has faced tremendous challenges – and endured. Despite the attempts to tear at America’s institutional fabric, election workers and governors, the judiciary and Congress, have proven strong. I am greatly relieved that, today, Joe Biden is being sworn in as president and will be moving into the White House. I know many people in Germany share this feeling."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez , while speak at a public event, said: "The (election) victory of Biden represents the victory of democracy over the ultra-right and its three methods, the massive deception, the national division and the abuse, even violent, of democratic institutions... Five years ago, we thought Trump was a bad joke, but five years later we realized he jeopardized nothing less than the world's most powerful democracy."

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, speaking in parliament on Tuesday, said: "We are looking forward to the Biden presidency, with which we will start working immediately in view of our presidency of the G20. We have a strong common agenda, ranging from the effective multilateralism that we both want to see ,to climate change, green and digital transition and social inclusion."

(with Reuters and AFP)

