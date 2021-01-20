You are here

  • Home
  • Global executives’ confidence in KSA’s innovative ecosystem increases

Global executives’ confidence in KSA’s innovative ecosystem increases

Global executives’ confidence in KSA’s innovative ecosystem increases
More than one-third of global business executives think that Saudi Arabia provides an innovation-conducive environment, according to the latest GE Global Innovation Barometer report. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cubwx

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Global executives’ confidence in KSA’s innovative ecosystem increases

Global executives’ confidence in KSA’s innovative ecosystem increases
  • Saudi companies were three times more likely to have increased innovation budgets, the report says
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: More than one-third of global business executives think that Saudi Arabia provides an innovation-conducive environment, according to the latest GE Global Innovation Barometer report.

The barometer surveyed over 3,400 business executives in 22 countries, including Saudi Arabia, and figures for the Kingdom were up 11 percent on 2018, the largest rise by any of the countries involved in the study.

The special-edition survey compared results from early 2020 with those of an additional pulse study in September to understand the changes in executives’ views throughout the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Saudi business executives’ faith in the Kingdom’s self-sufficiency and ability to innovate was found to have increased since the start of the pandemic to 62 percent, compared to 58 percent in January 2020.

The majority of Saudi respondents agreed that the long-term societal or environmental benefits of innovation were important, with 66 percent believing that it was more important than short-term profitability.

Saudi companies were three times more likely to have increased innovation budgets, the report said.

The Saudi healthcare sector was singled out, with 81 percent of those quizzed saying the speed with which it adapted to innovation during the pandemic set a great example for others to follow.

Hisham Al-Bahkali, president of GE Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, said: “The progress made in the critical sphere of innovation following the pandemic has served as a catalyst in accelerating innovation in areas such as e-government services and particularly in healthcare.”

The majority (76 percent) of Saudi business executives believed that artificial intelligence, automation, and machine learning would be important to their companies in a post-COVID-19 world.

Also, 47 percent said the advanced technologies would facilitate further innovation, while 53 percent felt they would improve the remote working experience for employees.

Partnerships were highlighted by those questioned as critical to driving innovation, whether it was across countries (86 percent), industries (85 percent), or with governments (84 percent).

Topics: Saudi Arabia ecosystem

Related

Riyadh labeled a top fintech ecosystem to watch by 2020 report
Business & Economy
Riyadh labeled a top fintech ecosystem to watch by 2020 report
Saudi Arabia joins Bonn-based platform on biodiversity, ecosystem services
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia joins Bonn-based platform on biodiversity, ecosystem services

Saudi aviation authority aims to localize 10,000 air transport jobs

Saudi aviation authority aims to localize 10,000 air transport jobs
Updated 17 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi aviation authority aims to localize 10,000 air transport jobs

Saudi aviation authority aims to localize 10,000 air transport jobs
  • The initiative, announced in a statement on Twitter, aims to localize 10,000 jobs in 28 specialized professions across the sector by 2023
Updated 17 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) launched a new initiative on Tuesday to localize jobs in the air transport sector.

The initiative, announced in a statement on Twitter, aims to localize 10,000 jobs in 28 specialized professions across the sector by 2023.

It comes as a product of GACA’s cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Targeted jobs include pilots, co-pilots, runway and ground services coordinators, flight directors, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, supervisors, some maintenance technicians, aircraft catering, passenger handlers, cargo and others.

This step comes as part of efforts to enhance the aviation sector further and reduce unemployment in the Kingdom to 7 percent, as per the objectives of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

All airlines, maintenance and operation contractors, as well as service providers in all airports across the country, were directed to begin implementing the initiative.

GACA has designated a team to monitor and follow up on the initiative’s implementation on a monthly basis, prepare reports and refer them to the authority.

The news comes as Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries and the Prince Sultan Aviation Academy announced the signing of a joint cooperation training agreement with the US Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology.

The aim is to exchange training experiences, qualify national cadres and enhance the quality of training in aircraft maintenance.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general of Saudia airline, said the agreement would enhance the efficiency of technical training at the carrier.

Unemployment reached its highest level in the second quarter of 2020 — 15.4 percent. The General Authority for Statistics also reported that the jobless rate among Saudi women reached 31.4 percent.

The total labor force consists of 3.1 million citizens and 10.5 million non-Saudis. The strategy of nationalizing jobs is therefore crucial in reducing Saudi unemployment.

In 2018, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development issued a decision to replace expatriate workers with Saudis in 12 key economic activities.

In 2020, the Kingdom announced its plans to nationalize 20 percent of engineering jobs and 30 percent of accounting jobs.

Topics: Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Saudi aviation job for saudis

Related

Saudi aviation authority issues travel guidelines when domestic flights resume
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aviation authority issues travel guidelines when domestic flights resume
Saudi aviation authority adopts aviation safety measures
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aviation authority adopts aviation safety measures

Latest updates

Global executives’ confidence in KSA’s innovative ecosystem increases
Global executives’ confidence in KSA’s innovative ecosystem increases
Saudi aviation authority aims to localize 10,000 air transport jobs
Saudi aviation authority aims to localize 10,000 air transport jobs
Riyad Bank plans to launch up to $2.67bn sukuk progam
Riyad Bank plans to launch up to $2.67bn sukuk progam
Lebanon lockdown extension recommended as cabbies, soldiers clash at airport
Lebanon lockdown extension recommended as cabbies, soldiers clash at airport
Taking helm of divided nation, US President Biden calls for end to ‘uncivil war’
Taking helm of divided nation, US President Biden calls for end to ‘uncivil war’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.