Central bank: India has seen the worst, barring another wave of COVID-19

Central bank: India has seen the worst, barring another wave of COVID-19
The Reserve Bank of India said stress on financial sector balance sheets could increase. (AFP file photo)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Central bank: India has seen the worst, barring another wave of COVID-19

Central bank: India has seen the worst, barring another wave of COVID-19
  • ‘Recent shifts in the macroeconomic landscape have brightened the outlook’
  • Central bank: Growth will be mostly consumption driven
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: Barring another wave of COVID-19 infections, the worst is over for India’s economy and policymakers may soon have more room to support a recovery, the central bank said in its January bulletin released on Thursday.
“Recent shifts in the macroeconomic landscape have brightened the outlook, with GDP in striking distance of attaining positive territory and inflation easing closer to the target,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in an article on the state of the economy.
“If these movements sustain, policy space could open up to further support the recovery,” it added.
The RBI slashed interest rates early last year to cushion the shock from the coronavirus crisis, but has left rates unchanged in recent months, cautious of rising inflation.
The RBI expects Asia’s third-largest economy to contract by 7.5 percent in the current fiscal year to March, but analysts believe it is likely to escape recession and see modest growth in the current quarter.
Growth will be mostly consumption driven, the RBI said.
The need to kickstart investment is growing more urgent to secure a durable turnaround and a sustainable growth trajectory, the RBI said.
It also added that the cash sitting idly on the balance sheet of companies and banks and the funds parked with it at the reverse repo must find their way toward productive sectors and into real spending on investment activity, before it imposes a persistent deflationary weight on real activity.
The RBI said stress on financial sector balance sheets could increase, but banks are in a better position now than they were during the 2008 global financial crisis.
It also noted a “vigorous resumption” of government spending which acts as an important growth driver when all other components of GDP are in deep retrenchment due to the pandemic.
“Recent high frequency indicators suggest that the recovery is getting stronger in its traction and soon the winter of our discontent will be made glorious summer,” the RBI wrote, quoting William Shakespeare.

India plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon
Business & Economy
India plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon

Gold hits 2-week high

Gold hits 2-week high
Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Gold hits 2-week high

Gold hits 2-week high
Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Gold rose on Thursday to its highest in nearly two weeks as the U.S. dollar eased on hopes of further stimulus under President Joe Biden's administration, although some profit booking checked the metal's gains.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,873.36 per ounce by 0653 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,874.50 earlier in the session.

Bullion had gained 1.7 percent on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3 percent to $1,871.70.

"Gold has some more upside in the slightly longer horizon, given that global central banks are likely to stay dovish for an extended period of time," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

The Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady on Thursday, and investors are now waiting for the European Central Bank monetary policy decision due at 1245 GMT.

Market focus was also on Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan as he gears up to jump-start his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 400,000 lives and upended the world's largest economy.

"The virus mutation is a big wild card and if vaccine development, manufacturing and rollout can't catch up to the pace of the mutation, the pandemic could last much longer than we'd previously thought," Yang said.

Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation that can result from stimulus measures. The dollar dipped 0.2 percent against rival currencies and the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields held below the 10-month peak scaled last week.

"The backdrop and all the tailwinds from previous rallies remain constant, but I suspect Treasury yields will dictate the direction of travel for the yellow metal," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said in a note.

Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Silver rose 0.3 percent to $25.87 an ounce. Platinum eased 0.1 percent to $1,108.28, while palladium gained 0.4 percent to $2,381.15.

Topics: Gold

Gold: To invest, or not to invest?
Business & Economy
Gold: To invest, or not to invest?

Central bank: India has seen the worst, barring another wave of COVID-19
Central bank: India has seen the worst, barring another wave of COVID-19
Suicide attack kills three, injures 16 in central Baghdad market
Suicide attack kills three, injures 16 in central Baghdad market
Gold hits 2-week high
Gold hits 2-week high
Next in the Tom Cruise franchise: Is Christopher McQuarrie filming 'Mission Impossible 7' in the UAE?
Next in the Tom Cruise franchise: Is Christopher McQuarrie filming 'Mission Impossible 7' in the UAE?
Virtual exhibit 'Turath' explores artistic impact of Arabs in the US
Virtual exhibit 'Turath' explores artistic impact of Arabs in the US

