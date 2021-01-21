You are here

  • Home
  • French troops kill over 20 extremists in Burkina Faso

French troops kill over 20 extremists in Burkina Faso

French troops kill over 20 extremists in Burkina Faso
Extremists have increased attacks in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region, also shifting to the forested east near the Niger border. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2yrw9

Updated 34 sec ago
AFP

French troops kill over 20 extremists in Burkina Faso

French troops kill over 20 extremists in Burkina Faso
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: More than 20 militants have been killed by French troops this month in Burkina Faso near the border with troubled Mali, the French military said Thursday.
One of the poorest countries in the world, Burkina Faso is struggling with a ruthless insurgency by armed Islamists who swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.
Almost 1,100 people have died and more than a million people have fled their homes.
French Tigre helicopters on Saturday "neutralised" a "suspicious convoy of 30 motorcycles" on Burkinabe territory near the Mali town of Boulikessi in which some 10 extremists were killed, said Colonel Frederic Barbry, spokesman for the French defence staff.
The same day, a French drone struck a four-wheel drive vehicle heading for Mali, he said.
On Sunday, French helicopters fired on a convoy of 40 motorbikes "allowing us to stop the convoy and neutralise more than 10 armed terrorists and destroy about 10 motorbikes," Barbry added.
France has deployed troops in the region to fight extremists.

Topics: Militants France Burkina Faso

Related

Burkina Faso to vote in shadow of extremist threat photos
World
Burkina Faso to vote in shadow of extremist threat
Saudi Embassy in Burkina Faso inaugurated
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Embassy in Burkina Faso inaugurated

Pfizer cuts vaccine deliveries by as much as half to some EU countries

Pfizer cuts vaccine deliveries by as much as half to some EU countries
Updated 21 January 2021
Reuters

Pfizer cuts vaccine deliveries by as much as half to some EU countries

Pfizer cuts vaccine deliveries by as much as half to some EU countries
Updated 21 January 2021
Reuters

BUCHAREST/PRAGUE/SOFIA: Pfizer has slashed in half the volume of COVID-19 vaccines it will deliver to some EU countries this week, government officials said on Thursday, as frustration over the US drugmaker’s unexpected cut in supplies grows.
Romania will get 50% of its planned volume this week and supplies will only improve gradually, with deliveries not returning to normal until the end of March, Deputy Health Minister Andrei Baciu told Reuters.
It was a similar situation in Poland which on Monday received 176,000 doses, a drop of around 50% from what was expected, authorities said.
The Czech government was bracing for the disruption to last weeks, slowing its vaccination campaign just as the second dose of vaccinations get under way.
“We have to expect that there will be a reduction in the number of open vaccination appointments in the following three weeks,” Health Minister Jan Blatny told reporters on Thursday, with Pfizer deliveries falling by about 15% this week and as much as 30% for the following two weeks.
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have declined to comment on the cuts beyond their statement last week, which announced cuts to deliveries as they ramp up manufacturing in Europe.
Some countries reckon they can handle it. Norway has an emergency stockpile and will continue administering doses as planned, the government’s public health body said.
The US drugmaker has told Bulgaria and Poland it will replace missing doses, top officials said.
But Denmark’s Serum Institute said its 50% loss of shots this week would lead to a 10% shortfall for the first quarter.
With governments across the region still reeling from the surprise cuts, officials say the reductions are undermining their efforts to inoculate their citizens and tame the pandemic which has killed more than 2 million people.
On Wednesday, Italy threatened legal action against Pfizer.
In Hungary, where the authorities gave the go ahead for the use of Britain’s AstraZeneca and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines ahead of the EU drug regulator, a senior official called on Brussels to try and ensure deliveries from Pfizer and other vaccine makers would stick to schedule.
“We would be happy if the (European) Commission could take steps as soon as possible to ensure that Pfizer and other manufacturers would change deliveries,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said.
The problem has spread to countries outside the trading bloc too — Canada is facing delays as is Switzerland, where the mountain canton of Grisons got only 1,000 shots from Pfizer this week, far short of the 3,000 it had been anticipating.

Topics: Pfizer vaccine EU

Related

Pfizer reassures Europe over coronavirus vaccines as pandemic surges
World
Pfizer reassures Europe over coronavirus vaccines as pandemic surges
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants
World
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants

Latest updates

French troops kill over 20 extremists in Burkina Faso
French troops kill over 20 extremists in Burkina Faso
First Abu Dhabi Bank acquires Bank Audi Egypt
First Abu Dhabi Bank acquires Bank Audi Egypt
UK initiative returns with MENA art in focus
The Friday Hangout: MENA Arts UK Takeover will begin on Feb. 5 when Sally El-Hosaini, a director who has won awards for her film “My Brother The Devil” at London, Berlin and Sundance film festivals, will speak to audiences via Zoom. (The Arab British Centre)
Saudi FM and Afghan counterpart discuss bilateral relations
Saudi FM and Afghan counterpart discuss bilateral relations
Foreign minister: Saudi Arabia to open embassy in Doha within ‘days’
Foreign minister: Saudi Arabia to open embassy in Doha within ‘days’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.