You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over Riyadh

Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over Riyadh

Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over Riyadh
The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge launching a missile or a drone toward Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rt25f

Updated 23 January 2021
AP

Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over Riyadh

Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over Riyadh
  • Social media users posted video of what appeared to be an explosion in the air over Riyadh
  • The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge launching a missile or a drone toward Riyadh
Updated 23 January 2021
AP

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia said Saturday it intercepted an apparent missile or drone attack over its capital, Riyadh, amid the kingdom’s yearslong war against neighboring Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
Social media users posted video of what appeared to be an explosion in the air over Riyadh. Saudi state TV quoted authorities in the kingdom acknowledging the interception.
The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge launching a missile or a drone toward Riyadh.
The Houthis have held Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, since September 2014. Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a war against them in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The war has been mired in a stalemate for years. Riyadh has been targeted in sporadic missile attacks in that time, while the Houthis also have launched missile and drone strikes.
Western experts, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. say Iran has supplied arms, including ballistic missiles to the Houthis. Iran denies that, though devices in the weapons link back to Tehran.

Topics: Arab Coalition houthi attack

Related

Update Arab coalition destroys 5 marine mines laid by Houthis in southern Red Sea
Middle-East
Arab coalition destroys 5 marine mines laid by Houthis in southern Red Sea

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 51 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 357,728
  • A total of 6,350 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 51 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 4 deaths from COVID-19 and 197 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 78 were recorded in Riyadh, 43 in the Eastern Province, 36 in Makkah, 10 in Madinah, 5 in Asir, 3 in Jazan and 2 in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 357,728 after 203 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,350 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi unemployment rate down to 14.9% in Q3 2020
Business & Economy
Saudi unemployment rate down to 14.9% in Q3 2020
Visit to Uzbekistan by high-level Saudi delegation starts
Saudi Arabia
Visit to Uzbekistan by high-level Saudi delegation starts

Latest updates

Rouhani to sue Iran state broadcaster over opium use comments
Ahmed Jahan Bozorgi, a cleric and member of an Islamic think tank, said Hassan Rouhani (pictured) could often not be reached by members of the Iranian Cabinet because he was at home smoking opium. (Reuters/File Photo)
Cannes Lions completes jury presidents’ lineup for 2021
Cannes Lions completes jury presidents’ lineup for 2021
Mosque dating back to Levant conquest unearthed in Israel
One of the world’s oldest mosques has been uncovered by a team of archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on the shores of Israel’s Sea of Galilee. (Facebook: Tiberias/ Tiberiades Excavations חפירות טבריה)
UK regulator, vaccine makers discuss virus variants
UK’s medicine regulator has discussed with vaccine manufacturers the need for “potential modifications” to vaccines to ensure they protect against the new coronavirus variants. (AFP/File Photo)
Art attack: Pandemic will have lasting effect on creative markets
Art attack: Pandemic will have lasting effect on creative markets

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.