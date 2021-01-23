Malaysia’s COVID-19 vaccination drive to start next month as cases soar

You are here

A nationwide state of emergency was declared in Malaysia on Jan. 12 to curb the spread of COVID-19. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 23 January 2021
Ushar Daniele

  • State of emergency was declared on Jan. 12
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s coronavirus vaccination program will start on Feb. 26, the country's health minister said on Saturday, as the country grapples with a surge in cases.

A nationwide state of emergency was declared on Jan. 12 to curb the spread of COVID-19. Malaysia reported 4,275 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, its highest daily number of infections to date, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 180,455.

“The government of Malaysia will start the vaccination program's rollout on Feb. 26,” Health Minister Dr. Adham Baba told Arab News. “All preparations for the program enhanced at the moment. It will be free to all Malaysians.”

The National Immunization Program is expected to cover 27 million of the country’s 32 million population by the first quarter of 2022.

Last week Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the government was confident of meeting the 12-month program’s target of vaccinating more than 80 percent of the population.

Baba and Science and Technology Minister Khairy Jamaluddin set up a special committee in October to fortify vaccine procurement in a transparent manner while giving priority to the national immunization campaign. The government has allocated RM3 billion ($742 million) for the initiative.

The committee has already secured vaccine supplies to cover 12.8 million people through agreements signed with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and COVAX, which is the global pooled procurement mechanism for COVID-19 vaccines.

Malaysia is expected to receive its first batch of Pfizer vaccines by the end of February. More vaccine procurement is underway, with the government finalizing deals to buy vaccines developed by China’s Sinovac and CanSino Biologics.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine is also being considered.

  • PM Boris Johnson had previously said evidence showed higher mortality rate 
  • Top medics have said it is “too early” to say whether the variant carries with it a higher mortality rate
Updated 23 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The discovery of a new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) variant in the UK should not alter the response to the pandemic, scientists say, despite fears that it could prove more deadly.
Top medics have said it is “too early” to say whether the variant, thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, carries with it a higher mortality rate.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed there was “some evidence” the variant had “a higher degree of mortality” at a press conference on Friday, Jan. 22, with the UK’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, adding it could be up to 30 percent more deadly. 
That came after a briefing by the UK government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) said there was a “realistic possibility” of an increased risk of death.
Prof. Peter Horby, Nervtag’s chairman, said: “Scientists are looking at the possibility that there is increased severity ... and after a week of looking at the data we came to the conclusion that it was a realistic possibility.
“We need to be transparent about that. If we were not telling people about this we would be accused of covering it up.”
But infectious disease modeller Prof. Graham Medley, one of the authors of the Nervtag briefing, told the BBC: “The question about whether it is more dangerous in terms of mortality I think is still open.
He added: “In terms of making the situation worse it is not a game changer. It is a very bad thing that is slightly worse.”
Dr. Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling for the UK government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said he was “quite surprised” Johnson had made the claim.
“I just worry that where we report things pre-emptively where the data are not really particularly strong,” he added.

