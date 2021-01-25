Check in for culture at Dubai’s art-dedicated Hotel Indigo

You are here

DUBAI: Facets from Dubai’s rich cultural heritage have been meshed together to create an eclectic art-inspired vibe at the recently opened Hotel Indigo in Dubai. Located on the banks of Dubai creek, the design of the hotel brings local Emirati elements alive. Each of the 269 rooms at this boutique property are inspired by the story of Dubai creek’s transition from a trading port to the city of the future. Surrealist wallpaper created by local artists, bespoke shisha lamps and mother-of-pearl styled bathrooms that pay homage to the city’s heritage of pearl diving comes together in an ode to the city.




The artistic aspects of the hotel were designed in collaboration with local creative organisations, including the Alserkal Cultural Foundation, Tashkeel and XVA Gallery. Supplied

“We believe that our space should sing the story of where it was born. That’s why we have built the stories of our neighbourhood into every surface, fusing Emirati culture in a contemporary and modern setting, incorporating local designers, artists and suppliers to showcase the electric clash of local culture, old and new,” sa General Manager Laura Eggleton told Arab News.




Surrealist wallpaper created by local artists, bespoke shisha lamps and mother-of-pearl styled bathrooms pay homage to the UAE culture. Supplied

The artistic aspects of the hotel were designed in collaboration with local creative organisations, including the Alserkal Cultural Foundation, Tashkeel and XVA Gallery. Over 200 exclusive art pieces are housed within Hotel Indigo. The ceiling of the hotel’s driveway, for instance, is embellished with a set of glistening copper plates, used in Emirati kitchens, representing boats docked at the creek’s bay. At the centre of the hotel’s lobby hangs an eye-catching mixed media art installation titled “Bedouin 2020.”  An ode to late iconic Emirati artist Hassan Sharif, the installation weaves together clusters of computer discs assembled in the shape of desert roses hung on fishing wires with strips of traditional Al-Sadu fabric.




Each of the 269 rooms at this boutique property are inspired by the story of Dubai creek’s transition from a trading port to the city of the future. Supplied

 “All selected artworks on display at the hotel illustrate the local cultural narrative. Collectively, they encompass eclectic art styles to ensure a fresh experience for our guests,” Eggleton said.

The hotel is also hosting an ongoing Power of Art exhibition featuring curated artworks by Emirati and regional artists until Jan. 31.




The hotel is hosting an ongoing Power of Art exhibition featuring curated artworks by Emirati and regional artists until Jan. 31. Supplied

“This exhibition is a feast for more than the eyes, as we also have a series of culinary story-telling sessions titled ‘Forgotten Tastes and Tales of Arabia.’ The guests go on a journey of Arabian history and folk tales with storyteller Professor Idris while enjoying the traditional flavours of a curated three course menu prepared by Chef Nak-Ha,” shared the hotel’s artmanager, Astrid Lesuisse.

