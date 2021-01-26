You are here

Russia suggests Mideast ministerial peace conference

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow, Russia January 26, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday backed a Palestinian proposal for a Middle East peace conference, saying at the UN that it could be held at ministerial level in spring or summer with about 10 participants.
On their side, the United States — which had firmly sided with Israel under the administration of Donald Trump — pledged to work at renewing ties with the Palestinians under Joe Biden.
Recalling that Moscow had backed Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas’ idea for international talks in early 2021 when he first proposed it in September, Lavrov offered ideas about who could be invited.
“We propose holding an international, ministerial-level meeting in spring-summer 2021,” Lavrov told a UN Security Council meeting about the Middle East held by videoconference.
Participants would include Israel, the Palestinians, the four members of the so-called Middle East diplomatic quartet (Russia, the United Nations, the United States and the European Union), along with four Arab states — Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, Lavrov said.
“It would also be important to invite Saudi Arabia, which is behind the Arab peace initiative,” he added, without offering a specific date or site for the eventual conference.
“This meeting could provide a platform for carrying out a complete analysis of the situation, and helping countries to launch a dialogue,” Lavrov told the Security Council.
He noted that Moscow remained ready to host a meeting between Israel and the Palestinians in the Russian capital “at the highest levels.”
China voiced its support for Russia’s idea at the UN meeting, but most other participants did not offer an opinion on the proposal.
At last year’s annual meeting of the UN General Assembly, Abbas — who had rejected a peace plan advanced by then US president Donald Trump — said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict needed to be resolved on the basis of international law, and under conditions agreed by the international community.
On Tuesday, nearly all who spoke at the Security Council meeting including the United States reaffirmed the need for a two-state solution, under which Israel and a future Palestine would coexist.
“The Biden administration will restore credible US engagement with Palestinians as well as Israelis,” said Washington’s interim UN envoy Richard Mills.
The new Democratic president “has been clear in his intent to restore US assistance programs that support economic development and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people and to take steps to re-open diplomatic missions that were closed by the last US administration,” he added.
Under Trump, the US had stopped supporting the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and closed the Palestinians’ liaison office in Washington.
The Security Council’s European members — Estonia, France and Ireland — in a joint statement called on Israel to “show leadership” in moving toward a solution with the Palestinians, and called on both sides to engage in trust-building.
For the first time in 15 years, the Palestinians are set to hold elections — legislative polls on May 22, following by a presidential election on July 31.

Coronavirus advances could see ‘more normal’ world in 18 months

Sir Simon Stevens, the head of Public Health England, told UK MPs the world could look forward to a “much more normal future” with the onset of new treatments. (Twitter: @NHSEngland)
Sir Simon Stevens, the head of Public Health England, told UK MPs the world could look forward to a “much more normal future” with the onset of new treatments. (Twitter: @NHSEngland)
Updated 33 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Coronavirus advances could see ‘more normal’ world in 18 months

Sir Simon Stevens, the head of Public Health England, told UK MPs the world could look forward to a “much more normal future” with the onset of new treatments. (Twitter: @NHSEngland)
  • Vaccine programs and new treatments making COVID-19 more treatable, UK health expert says
  • Warns vaccinating elderly not enough to restore normality in short term
Updated 33 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A leading British public health expert has claimed the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could become “much more treatable” in the next six to 18 months.

Sir Simon Stevens, the head of Public Health England, told UK MPs the world could look forward to a “much more normal future” with the onset of new treatments, as well as vaccine programs. 

Sir Simon told the UK Health and Social Care Select Committee: ”The first half of the year, vaccination is going to be crucial. I think a lot of us in the health service are increasingly hopeful that the second half of the year and beyond, we will also see more therapeutics and more treatments for coronavirus.

“I think it is possible that over the course of the next six to 18 months, coronavirus becomes a much more treatable disease with antivirals and other therapies, which alongside the vaccination program, holds out the hope of a return to a much more normal future,” he added.

As governments and pharmaceutical giants have raced to develop COVID-19 vaccines, so too have efforts increased to find alternative treatments, including through use of new antiviral treatments, and established ones previously used for conditions ranging from lung diseases to cancers.

Sir Simon said that reducing infection rates via vaccine programs remained the most important aspect of global efforts to reduce the spread.

“Fundamentally, the most important thing is to get the overall infection rate down … this is principally about reducing the avoidable death rate,” he told the MPs.

He added that initial efforts to vaccinate older members of the population, over the age of 65, would have a “big impact” on overall numbers, but also stated that around a quarter of severe cases of COVID-19 were in people aged under 55. In the UK, he continued, almost half of critical care bed days in hospital were occupied by people under the 65 age bracket.

