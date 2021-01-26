You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia in talks to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Yemen

Saudi Arabia in talks to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Yemen

Saudi Arabia in talks to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Yemen
Short Url

https://arab.news/ymuez

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia in talks to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Yemen

Saudi Arabia in talks to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Yemen
  • It aims to deliver at least 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021 to cover 20 percent of the most vulnerable people in 91 countries
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: Saudi Arabia is in negotiations with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine producers to provide supplies to low-income countries, including Yemen and some African countries, the Asharq website reported, quoting Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

During an online session of the World Economic Forum, Al-Jadaan said that these countries would not be able to obtain enough vaccines through the COVAX program alone, which is a global mechanism for purchasing and distributing COVID-19 vaccines. It aims to deliver at least 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021 to cover 20 percent of the most vulnerable people in 91 countries.

It is estimated Africa will need 1.5 billion vaccine doses to immunize 60 percent of its 1.3 billion inhabitants, costing between $7 and $10 billion.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 vaccines Yemen

Related

Saudi Arabia vaccine registrations ‘could soon pass million mark’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia vaccine registrations ‘could soon pass million mark’
Prof. Robin Shattock, head of the vaccine team at Imperial, said scientists will now use the ribonucleic acid (RNA) technology behind the initial vaccine to target new and emerging coronavirus variants. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
World
UK vaccine team shifting focus to new variant threat

UAE’s GMG ramps up investment in Saudi Arabia

Mohammad A. Baker, deputy chairman and CEO of GMG. (Supplied)
Mohammad A. Baker, deputy chairman and CEO of GMG. (Supplied)
Updated 26 January 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

UAE’s GMG ramps up investment in Saudi Arabia

Mohammad A. Baker, deputy chairman and CEO of GMG. (Supplied)
  • Mohammad A. Baker, deputy chairman and CEO of GMG, told Arab News Saudi Arabia is of great importance to the company
Updated 26 January 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Gulf Marketing Group (GMG), a Dubai-based, family-owned holding company, is increasing its investments in Saudi Arabia by opening a brand new 23,000 square meter warehouse facility in Riyadh to serve its growing customer base in the Kingdom.

The new warehouse will serve the GMG Sports division of the group, which caters to Saudi consumers’ growing demand for sports apparel. It is known in the Kingdom for the brand Sun & Sand Sports.

Mohammad A. Baker, deputy chairman and CEO of GMG, told Arab News Saudi Arabia is of great importance to the company, highlighting that it has been operating in the Kingdom for over a decade.  

“We are a company founded in Dubai, and we have been operating in Saudi Arabia for over 10 years now. Saudi is a critical market for us, and we believe that, as a Gulf Cooperation Council nation company, there is a lot we need to contribute in terms of sports in the Kingdom.

“There has been amazing work that Saudi Arabia has been doing in terms of promoting sports … recently with the Dakar initiative — the first time in the region — there’s a lot of things happening with Saudi Arabia,” he added.

He explained that the company’s marketing strategy is quite simple: To serve the consumer and to make sports a part of their daily routine.

“We take in what the government wants and what is our expertise and then serve the consumer; find a way to connect to the consumer to encourage them to make sports a daily habit,” he said. “Sports should not be once in a blue moon, or a once-a-month initiative; it should be a daily habit. That’s my marketing strategy.”

GMG has built a very strong brand in the Kingdom through Sun & Sand Sports. Instead of viewing other companies as competitors, GMG focuses on its mission: To promote sports.

“We do not look at our competition actually, we look at how can we serve the consumer. Whatever the consumer is demanding, we should be in a position to provide that. Especially when it comes to retail and within the physical brick and mortar stores,” he said.

“We are no longer just a retailer that displays footwear and apparel in a store and gives it to the consumer. That is not what we do, we want to provide an experience for the consumer, and I think we were one of the first companies to do such a thing in Saudi Arabia.”

Pointing to the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the company last year, Baker applauded the Kingdom’s quick efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

“It was very unfortunate that humanity had to go through such a pandemic, but I think with the efforts that the government in Saudi Arabia has been doing to fight COVID-19, it has been remarkable … with the countless efforts that the General Sports Authority has also been focusing on in sports, I think we are in a very healthy position,” he said.

“The future is quite bright, and we are sure we are going to come out of this stronger than ever, and with the 2030 plans of the (Saudi) leadership, we believe that the Kingdom should be one of the world’s top economies.”

Topics: business economy UAE Saudi Arabia Investment

Related

Human resources are a key factor in a country’s ability to attract investment, the head of the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) told delegates at the 14th Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF). (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Talent a ‘game changer’ in attracting investment, says UAE official
Careem welcomes Saudization of ride-hailing sector, eyes further investment
Business & Economy
Careem welcomes Saudization of ride-hailing sector, eyes further investment

Latest updates

Tuchel set to accept massive Chelsea challenge
Tuchel set to accept massive Chelsea challenge
Bale gets a boost with rare praise from Mourinho
Bale gets a boost with rare praise from Mourinho
Ending Houthi sanctions raises Iran terror threat, critics warn
Ending Houthi sanctions raises Iran terror threat, critics warn
South African president blasts vaccine hoarding at WEF forum
Addressing the all-virtual 2021 World Economic Forum (WEF), Ramaphosa said low and middle-income countries were being shouldered aside by wealthier nation. (AFP/File Photo)
Russia suggests Mideast ministerial peace conference
Russia suggests Mideast ministerial peace conference

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.