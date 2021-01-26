You are here

UK vaccine team shifting focus to new variant threat

Prof. Robin Shattock, head of the vaccine team at Imperial, said scientists will now use the ribonucleic acid (RNA) technology behind the initial vaccine to target new and emerging coronavirus variants. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Prof. Robin Shattock, head of the vaccine team at Imperial, said scientists will now use the ribonucleic acid (RNA) technology behind the initial vaccine to target new and emerging coronavirus variants. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Scientists worldwide scrambling to target emerging mutations with ‘exciting technology’
LONDON: Scientists at Imperial College London have abandoned testing of their coronavirus vaccine to focus on combating emerging variants of the virus detected around the world.

The decision comes as the scientific community scrambles to get ahead of the new threat, which could require updated inoculations.

Prof. Robin Shattock, head of the vaccine team at Imperial, said scientists will now use the ribonucleic acid (RNA) technology behind the initial vaccine to target new and emerging coronavirus variants.

“Although our first generation vaccine candidate is showing promise in early clinical development, the broader situation has changed with the rapid rollout of approved vaccines,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is not the right time to start a new efficacy trial for a further vaccine in the UK, with the emphasis rightly placed on mass vaccination in response to the rapid spread of the new variant.”

Shattock said his team would develop the new vaccine technology as “a safety net to catch escaped mutations, reach variants that other vaccines may not, and meet potential needs for annual booster vaccinations.”

The Imperial vaccine uses the same design as the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech jabs. It employs self-amplifying RNA to force an immune reaction from the body, producing vital antibodies and T-cells that offer protection.

The vaccine’s initial trials came last summer as scientists around the world raced to develop the first effective jab.

However, with the UK and many other countries successfully moving forward with mass vaccine rollouts, Imperial and other top teams have decided to change course.

The technology used in the Imperial jab can be adapted to target new variants and mutations of coronavirus. This could fast-track the development of updated vaccines as the pandemic worsens in some parts of the world.

The Imperial team has also found methods to store new RNA vaccines in standard refrigeration for months, where current vaccines require expensive ultra-low temperature storage.

Shattock said: “Imperial College is working with philanthropists, investors, government and industry partners to take this exciting technology further.”

The UK government will continue its support for Imperial’s self-amplifying RNA technology as part of its anti-coronavirus policy.

Prof. Alice Gast, president of Imperial, said: “The self-amplifying RNA vaccine has much to offer in the fight against coronavirus and other diseases.

“This exciting technology will help accelerate future vaccine production, providing the agility to defend against viral mutations, and protect current and future generations from pandemics.”

Topics: UK Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

KABUL: The US Embassy in Afghanistan will re-start issuing Special Immigration Visas (SIVs) for locals who worked for the US military and entities affiliated with Washington in the country, after suspending them in March due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, two US diplomats in Kabul told Arab news.

A US press report earlier put the number of those affected by the suspension of the visa approvals at thousands, but embassy staff said the figure stood at hundreds.

“In early February, the embassy’s consular section will begin a phased resumption of immigrant visa interviews, including interviews for SIV applicants,” a diplomat at the US Embassy in Kabul told Arab News, on condition of anonymity, on Tuesday.

“The initial phase will prioritize interviews postponed earlier, after which we expect to coordinate with the National Visa Center to resume scheduling new immigrant visa appointments for applications (the documents of which) are complete,” the diplomat said.

She added that because of ongoing COVID-19 measures, the embassy will have a reduced appointment capacity. The health and safety of applicants and staff will be the first priority as visa interviews resume, which may require future cancellations or reductions in appointments.

She could not say how many visas the embassy expects to process.

“We can’t provide the numbers that have been issued or that are waiting. However, Congress has authorized 26,500 principal applicants and the numbers remain available until the program ends. That is, they do not expire if unused in a given year — they carry forward into subsequent years. Specifically, no numbers have been lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” another senior US diplomat told Arab News, also requesting anonymity.

More than 7,000 special visas allocated to Afghans by the US Congress in 2020 went unissued, compared with about 5,000 the year before, the Washington Post reported last week citing US State Department data.

Aimed at supporting Afghans and Iraqis who came under threat for their work with the US, the special visa programs have lengthy application processes that have prolonged the average waiting time to three years.

Some of those working for the US government or military have been killed in Afghanistan in attacks by the Taliban and other insurgents in the past years.

Embassy officials could not say if, amid the surge of targeted killings in recent months, any of the applicants waiting for SIVs had lost their lives or filed complaints of threats against them since the halt of the program in Afghanistan.

Two beneficiaries who worked for the US military as translators until 2019 said they had received threats by phone and had to change their residences as a result.

“The person from the other end said: ‘We know who you worked for, and (you) are a traitor of the country. We are after you,’” one Afghan translator, who worked with the US, said.

The International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), a US-based legal and advocacy organization, has documented and conducted research on SIVs both in Afghanistan and in Iraq.

“For more than a decade, the Iraqi and Afghan SIV programs have provided a pathway to safety for Iraqis and Afghans whose service, alongside US forces, diplomats, and aid workers, has exposed them and their families to threats, harm, and death,” IRAP said in a document obtained by Arab News.

“Tens of thousands of Iraqis and Afghans have been safely resettled in the US over the life of the program and it continues to operate today. The process has not, however, been smooth. Over the years, the SIV programs have been beset by technical, practical, and political obstacles and inefficiencies that have hampered their operation and threatened the promise that the US government made to these allies for their service.”

Any future SIV programs should be adjudicated by diplomats in a location that supports sufficient resources, set clear expectations for processing times, ensure that adequate numbers of visas are authorized and issued, accept credible statements from applicants as proof of an ongoing serious threat, and ensure that the surviving spouses and children of deceased applicants can pursue visas, it said.

Topics: Afghanistan United States US Embassy in Kabul

