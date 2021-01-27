You are here

  • Home
  • Man held for hunting falcon in Taif

Man held for hunting falcon in Taif

Man held for hunting falcon in Taif
A Saudi man shows-off his falcon at Saudi Falcons Club Auction in Riyadh. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mrdvu

Updated 27 January 2021
SPA

Man held for hunting falcon in Taif

Man held for hunting falcon in Taif
  • The birds of prey will also be monitored carefully to study their behavior in the wild
Updated 27 January 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Special Forces for Environmental Security arrested a citizen in Taif for hunting a falcon released under the Hadad program of the Saudi Falcons Club (SFC).

Maj. Raed Al-Maliki, a spokesman for the special forces, said the man was arrested in cooperation with the Taif police on a complaint lodged by the Saudi Falcons Club.

The club reportedly contacted the man to retrieve the falcon but due to his non-cooperation in this regard, the SFC had to take a legal course of action.

Through the Hadad program, the Saudi Falcons Club aims to make falconry sustainable and to release Shaheen (Peregrine) falcons into the wild, to preserve the rare breed and strengthen the Kingdom’s pioneering role in protecting the environment and wildlife.

The project will also help boost the falcon population. The birds of prey will also be monitored carefully to study their behavior in the wild and their ability to adapt.

Al-Maliki urged people to contact 999 to report violations of environmental laws and assault on wildlife across the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Falcons Club (SFC) wildlife Taif

Related

Saudi club launches project to protect falcons
Saudi Arabia
Saudi club launches project to protect falcons
Saudis donate falcons to protect rare breed
Saudi Arabia
Saudis donate falcons to protect rare breed

Moderate values key to confronting deviant ideas: Saudi official

Moderate values key to confronting deviant ideas: Saudi official
Updated 27 January 2021
Arab News

Moderate values key to confronting deviant ideas: Saudi official

Moderate values key to confronting deviant ideas: Saudi official
  • Various training programs, dialogue sessions and seminars will be held aimed at spreading a culture of moderation and dialogue
Updated 27 January 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Madinah Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal on Tuesday stressed the importance of moderate values to confront deviant ideas.

He highlighted the important role “Wasatiyyah (Moderation) Ambassadors” program in educating all segments of society particularly students about the evils of deviant ideology and guiding them on the path to progress and prosperity.

On behalf of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, the deputy governor launched different competitions to be held under the program.

Students from different universities and colleges across the Kingdom will take part in the contests.

The competition is organized by Taibah University in cooperation with the King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue and several public and private entities under the slogan “Fikr.”

Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Qablan Al-Sarrani, president of Taibah University, said the program targets more than 200 students representing more than 40 universities and colleges.

He said it is aimed to increase students’ intellectual awareness through different initiatives. Various training programs, dialogue sessions and seminars will be held aimed at spreading a culture of moderation and dialogue.

Topics: Madinah Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal

Related

Saudi Arabia vows to promote moderate values
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia vows to promote moderate values
Update King Salman tells moderate Islam conference that Saudi Arabia has fought ‘extremism, violence and terrorism’ photos
Saudi Arabia
King Salman tells moderate Islam conference that Saudi Arabia has fought ‘extremism, violence and terrorism’

Latest updates

Thailand reports 819 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death
Thailand reports 819 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death
8 things to watch on Tadawul today
8 things to watch on Tadawul today
US Senate confirms Biden nominee Blinken as secretary of state
US Senate confirms Biden nominee Blinken as secretary of state
Moderate values key to confronting deviant ideas: Saudi official
Moderate values key to confronting deviant ideas: Saudi official
Saudi Cabinet praises Public Investment Fund’s new five-year strategy
Saudi Cabinet praises Public Investment Fund’s new five-year strategy

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.