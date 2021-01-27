You are here

  • Home
  • Russian parliament’s lower house ratifies New START treaty extension

Russian parliament’s lower house ratifies New START treaty extension

Russian parliament’s lower house ratifies New START treaty extension
Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on June 24, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/95ege

Updated 27 January 2021
AFP

Russian parliament’s lower house ratifies New START treaty extension

Russian parliament’s lower house ratifies New START treaty extension
  • A total of 399 lawmakers voted in favor of extending the agreement, with no votes against or abstentions
Updated 27 January 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian parliament’s lower house on Wednesday unanimously voted to ratify an agreement to extend by five years a key nuclear pact with the United States that was set to expire next week.
A total of 399 lawmakers voted in favor of extending the agreement, with no votes against or abstentions. The lawmakers ratified the pact after Russian President Vladimir Putin and new US President Joe Biden held their first phone call Tuesday evening.

Topics: Russia US

Related

Russia ready to accept US proposal to extend nuclear pact, Washington prepared to meet ‘immediately’
World
Russia ready to accept US proposal to extend nuclear pact, Washington prepared to meet ‘immediately’
Russia proposes new missile verification regime with US after demise of treaty
World
Russia proposes new missile verification regime with US after demise of treaty

AstraZeneca says coronavirus vaccine delivery talks with EU to go ahead

AstraZeneca says coronavirus vaccine delivery talks with EU to go ahead
Updated 43 min 46 sec ago
AP

AstraZeneca says coronavirus vaccine delivery talks with EU to go ahead

AstraZeneca says coronavirus vaccine delivery talks with EU to go ahead
  • Public dispute between AstraZeneca and the EU has raised concerns about vaccine nationalism
Updated 43 min 46 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: AstraZeneca says it has not pulled out of vaccine talks with the European Union and plans to meet with EU officials later Wednesday in Brussels.
The comments came after EU officials said earlier that the company had pulled out of the meeting to discuss delayed vaccine commitments to the 27-nation bloc. The talks were slated to be the third in in as many days.
The public dispute between AstraZeneca and the EU has raised concerns about vaccine nationalism, as countries desperate to end the pandemic and return to normalcy jockey to make sure to obtain as many of the precious vaccine shots as possible.
On Monday, the EU threatened to impose tight export controls within days on COVID-19 vaccines made in the bloc.
The EU, which has 450 million citizens and the economic and political clout of the world’s biggest trading bloc, is lagging badly behind countries like Israel and Britain in rolling out coronavirus vaccine shots for its health care workers and most vulnerable people. That’s despite having over 400,000 confirmed virus deaths since the pandemic began.
The shortfall of planned deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine combined with hiccups in the distribution of Pfizer-BioNTech shots as that company upgrades production facilities at a plant in Belgium is putting EU nations under heavy political pressure.

Topics: EU AstraZeneca Coronavirus

Related

EU seeks answers from AstraZeneca on cut to vaccine supplies in Monday meeting
World
EU seeks answers from AstraZeneca on cut to vaccine supplies in Monday meeting
AstraZeneca files bid for EU vaccine approval
World
AstraZeneca files bid for EU vaccine approval

Latest updates

YouTube suspends Trump indefinitely, stops Giuliani monetizing clips
YouTube suspends Trump indefinitely, stops Giuliani monetizing clips
Jordan to get the first TikTok house in the region 
Jordan to get the first TikTok house in the region 
STC mulls stock flotation for IT solutions and services subsidiary
STC mulls stock flotation for IT solutions and services subsidiary
Fourth FII to open amid elaborate arrangements, precautions due to COVID-19
Fourth FII to open amid elaborate arrangements, precautions due to COVID-19
AFC Champions League draw gives first insight into new bigger tournament
AFC Champions League draw gives first insight into new bigger tournament

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.