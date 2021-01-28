You are here

  • Home
  • UN experts fault Italy in 2013 drownings of over 200 migrants

UN experts fault Italy in 2013 drownings of over 200 migrants

UN experts fault Italy in 2013 drownings of over 200 migrants
Fishermen throw a bunch of flowers in the sea near the Lampedusa harbor on October 2013 after a boat with migrants sank killing more than a hundred of people. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5jpxn

Updated 28 January 2021
AP

UN experts fault Italy in 2013 drownings of over 200 migrants

UN experts fault Italy in 2013 drownings of over 200 migrants
  • Italy ‘failed to respond promptly’ to distress calls of the ship
Updated 28 January 2021
AP

GENEVA: Independent human rights experts who work with the United Nations say Italy failed to protect the “right to life” of over 200 migrants who died when the boat they were on sank in the Mediterranean Sea over seven years ago.
The Human Rights Committee also called on Italian authorities to “proceed with an independent and timely investigation and to prosecute those responsible” for the deaths.
The boat departed from Libya on Oct. 10, 2013 carrying some 400 people, mostly Syrians. In a decision published Wednesday, the committee said Italy “failed to respond promptly” to distress calls after the vessel was shot “by a boat flying a Berber flag in international waters” some 113 kilometers south of the Italian island of Lampedusa.
The committee of 18 experts says distress calls to Italian authorities were redirected to Malta, which was some 218 kilometers away. By the time a Maltese patrol boat arrived the boat had capsized. More than 200 people, including 60 children, drowned.
Committee member Helene Tigroudja called it a “complex case” since the migrants’ boat was in international waters within Malta’s search and rescue zone, but she said a timely response might have averted the tragedy.
“Had the Italian authorities immediately directed its naval ship and coast guard boats after the distress calls, the rescue would have reached the vessel at the latest two hours before it sank,” Tigroudja said.

Topics: UN Italy

Related

Special Italy allows ship to bring migrants ashore
World
Italy allows ship to bring migrants ashore
Special Pandemic adds to Italy migrant burden, minister says
World
Pandemic adds to Italy migrant burden, minister says

Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport

Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport
Updated 37 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport

Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport
  • Report from the Tony Blair Institute outlines plans for QR code ‘health passports’ to allow reopening of the global economy
  • Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has already introduced a ‘health passport’ for Saudis
Updated 37 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has urged the UK to use its leadership of the G7 to establish a global ‘health passport’ scheme, or risk others dictating the rules.

Blair, in a report published Thursday by the Tony Blair Institute, called current border restrictions “disjointed” and urged Britain’s current Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “place the creation of a global COVID-19 travel pass as a key item on the G7 agenda.”

Britain’s leadership of the G7 — a multilateral body consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — means it is perfectly placed to spearhead the initiative, he argued.

The think tank’s report outlines a plan to introduce digital passports capable of tracking and verifying an individual’s coronavirus “status” wherever they travel in the world. They would include details of any vaccination received, together with the results of COVID-19 tests. That data would be accessed by scanning a QR code, rather than using paper certificates that could be vulnerable to fraud.

The idea has already been implemented unilaterally by other countries worldwide, including Saudi Arabia which introduced one earlier this month.

Blair told the Telegraph newspaper that he acknowledged that “vaccine passports” could lead to inequalities between individuals and nations, but claimed that their development is “inevitable.”

He said the UK faced two risks if it does not take advantage of its G7 leadership to “take the initiative” and establish a gold standard.

“One is that everyone just does their own thing, which is much more chaotic and difficult to manage. Or secondly, there’s a set of rules in place that you may not be that happy with.”

Blair said uniform standards would ensure the safe reopening of borders and aid economic recovery, particularly of the tourism industry — which accounts for 10 percent of the global economy and has been devastated by the pandemic and its ensuing restrictions.

“It’s better to have common rules and a common verification system, so that people know what your disease status is and know it with some validation.”

Blair added that seeking consensus among the G7 countries “will be a critical first step in securing wider global agreement.”

Topics: Tony blair United Kingdom Coronavirus Group of Seven (G7)

Related

Saudi Arabia launches ‘health passport’ for COVID-19 vaccine recipients
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches ‘health passport’ for COVID-19 vaccine recipients
Former UK PM Tony Blair says Britain is a mess
World
Former UK PM Tony Blair says Britain is a mess

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco plans to launch second listing, Crown Prince tells FII
Saudi Aramco plans to launch second listing, Crown Prince tells FII
Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport
Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport
Saudi Arabia records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 253 new cases
Saudi Arabia records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 253 new cases
IMF urges structural reform for Turkish economy
IMF urges structural reform for Turkish economy
Pfizer/BioNTech say vaccine effective against UK, South Africa virus mutations
Pfizer/BioNTech say vaccine effective against UK, South Africa virus mutations

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.