Indonesia starts probe into illegal oil transfer by Iranian, Panamanian tankers

Indonesia starts probe into illegal oil transfer by Iranian, Panamanian tankers
Iranian-flagged MT Horse, left, and Panamanian-flagged MT Frea anchored together in Pontianak waters off Borneo island after Indonesian authorities seized the two vessels, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo)
Updated 28 January 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  • Crew members are facing numerous charges, including illegal oil transfer and violation of their right to innocent passage
  • Tankers are now anchored in Batam, Riau Islands province, near Singapore
JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities on Thursday began an investigation into a series of violations by Iranian and Panamanian tankers, which were seized on Sunday over suspected illegal oil transfer in the country’s waters.

The Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) impounded the two supertankers in waters bordering the South China Sea, off Pontianak, West Kalimantan province.

The Panamanian-flagged MT Freya, managed by a Shanghai-based company, and Iranian-flagged MT Horse, were approached by the agency’s patrol ship, which detected an idle signal indicating that the automatic identification system of the vessels was turned off.

They were caught conducting a ship-to-ship fuel transfer from MT Horse to MT Freya, with hoses connected between them and oil spilling into the water. Bakamla said that the tankers seemed to have deliberately covered their hulls to conceal their identities.

The two tankers are now anchored in the waters off the agency’s base in Batam, Riau Islands province, near Singapore. Their crew members are under arrest but are allowed to remain on their respective vessels.

“We were collecting and completing the data to determine which allegations constitute administrative and criminal offenses, before we hand the case over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation,” Bakamla western zone commander, First Admiral Hadi Pranoto, told reporters after a meeting with an interagency from the police, customs and immigration.

He said that crew members of the ships — 25 Chinese nationals on MT Freya and 36 Iranian nationals on MT Horse — are facing a number of charges, including the violation of their right to innocent passage, being in Indonesian waters illegally, turning off their identification systems, illegal transfer of fuel, illegal anchorage, polluting the water with oil, and not flying their national flags.

Iran has not commented on the case since Monday and has asked Indonesia to provide details about the tanker seizure.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Wednesday that its embassy in Jakarta has asked Indonesia to investigate the case involving its nationals on MT Freya in a “lawful manner.”

“The embassy expressed concerns to Indonesia, asking it to verify the situation of the Chinese seafarers and formally notify the Chinese side as soon as possible, investigate the case in a lawful and just manner, and guarantee the health, safety and legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese nationals,” Lijian said, as quoted in a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Intensive care doctor reveals family losses in vaccine plea to UK Muslims

Dr. Wasim Mir works for the UK’s National Health Service as an intensive care doctor in the city of Birmingham. (Screenshot: YouTube)
Updated 28 January 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • Muslims must heed inoculation advice of scholars, healthcare professionals: British NHS Dr. Wasim Mir
  • Study shows Asian communities in UK least willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine partly due to misinformation on contents, safety
LONDON: An intensive care doctor from the UK has issued a heartfelt appeal to the British Muslim community to help save lives by taking the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine.

Dr. Wasim Mir, who works for the country’s National Health Service, made his plea in conjunction with officials from Green Lane Masjid and Community Center in Birmingham, who warned that the number of funerals managed by the mosque had been increasing on a similar trajectory to the first wave of the virus outbreak.

“Many of my close family have passed away, as well as my friends. COVID-19 is a real disease, and it kills real people. It is therefore important that we come forward and fight this disease so we can save the lives of all of us, as a life of a Muslim is very sacred in our deen (way of life),” Mir said.

“We must trust our health professionals, our health regulators, and scholars. Therefore, I encourage you to take the vaccine,” he added.

In the joint message, the mosque also said preserving life was one of the core tenets of Islam and made it clear that spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories was forbidden.

READ MORE: British Asian celebrities produce video to tackle coronavirus myths

The UK’s vaccination drive is picking up pace throughout the country, but people from minority groups, including Muslims, are being vaccinated at a lower rate — in part because of false information circulating about the safety and religious permissibility of the vaccine.

On Friday, UK Imams delivered sermons addressing the rumors, making clear that the vaccines were halal — religiously permissible — and urging people to ignore conspiracy theories.

The CEO of Green Lane Masjid, Kamran Hussain, told Arab News that fighting vaccine misinformation was one of the center’s key community roles, and encouraging people to trust the advice of experts was central to that effort.

“As a major mosque in the UK, we have a part to play in protecting and guiding our community,” he said.

READ MORE: British Asians fear blame for rise in COVID-19 cases, racial abuse during Eid Al-Adha

Hussain noted a recent survey by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) that found willingness to receive a vaccination was significantly higher among white respondents than those from black, Asian, and minority ethnic groups, with British Asians revealed to be the least willing among the UK’s ethnic minorities to take the vaccine.

“There is a lot of information out there and people are confused about what to do. This leaves them with many unanswered questions around the vaccine, such as what it contains, why some fringe minority of health professionals are raising concerns, possible side-effects, and so on.

“Our responsibility is to confirm whether the vaccine is allowable (halal) and to then refer other answers to those of knowledge — in this case our medical professionals,” he added.

A Green Lane Masjid statement issued to Arab News, said: “The sanctity of human life is not something to be taken lightly. We urge Muslims to make fact-based decisions that are supported by experts and to share guidance that is sensible and protective to society as a whole.”

