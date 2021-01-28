You are here

Scientists liken 'long COVID' symptoms to those of Ebola survivors

Not only can the long-term symptoms of diseases have devastating impacts on peoples’ lives, but they also presented major long-term challenges to healthcare systems. (AP)
Christopher Stewart

  • Parallels between COVID-19 lasting symptoms, those of other deadly diseases alarm scientists
  • Long-term impacts of COVID-19 pandemic pose major challenges to healthcare systems: Medical expert
LONDON: Scientists studying the long-term effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection and the persistent symptoms of other diseases such as Ebola have found similarities between the lasting impacts of the conditions.


Similar to patients who suffer from long COVID — the term used to describe the myriad of lasting effects reported by those who recover from the disease — survivors of the viral hemorrhagic fever Ebola and other such diseases also experience lingering symptoms, sometimes to the point of debilitation.

In cases of Ebola, around three in every four survivors still experience symptoms a year or more after infection, with many reporting muscle and joint pain, fatigue, visual problems, and migraine-like headaches.

Around one-third of survivors of Chikungunya, a mosquito-borne disease prevalent in parts of Africa and Asia that causes fever and joint pain, went on to develop fatigue and sometimes crippling arthritis that can last for years.

Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said: “It’s the same kind of discussions as we’re having for COVID-19; it’s people whose lives have never been the same again, who describe joint pain and fatigue and cognitive problems and all those familiar lists.

“The experience of Chikungunya and Ebola should be sounding alarm bells, because although we’re talking about very different virus families, and very diverse infections, they seem to do quite similar things. There’s a desperate need for some immunology to understand what’s going on,” he added.

Altmann pointed out that not only can the long-term symptoms of diseases have devastating impacts on peoples’ lives, but they also presented major long-term challenges to healthcare systems.

“Chikungunya is destroying the Brazilian health service, and it’s not so much because of the acute infection, but because of these lasting health problems. I am not sure our policymakers have this on board when they think about long COVID.

“We may not just be talking about getting through this winter or this spring, but perhaps 300,000 people in the UK and rising, who have a chronic problem,” he said.
 

  • Abbas Jafri was described as the right-hand man of Yawar Abbas and named in the “Red Book,” an official document that lists the names and profiles of hardened militants
  • In December, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said it had arrested two members of the Zainabiyoun Brigade from the Qur’angi area of Karachi
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Pakistan has arrested a “most wanted” militant linked to the Zainabiyoun Brigade, with investigators saying on Thursday he had received military training in neighboring Iran.

The Zainabiyoun Brigade was placed on the US Treasury’s financial blacklist in January 2019 and is believed to have sent young members of the Pakistani Shiite community to fight in Syria.

“The arrested terrorist, Abbas Jafri, is a close aide of another most-wanted terrorist, Yawar Abbas, and, much like other members of the Zainabiyoun Brigade, got his military training in neighboring Iran,” Omar Shahid, deputy inspector-general of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), said.

According to an official handout, Jafri, who was arrested in Karachi, was trained in 2014 and, among other skills, taught to carry out intelligence operations and provide medical services.

“The arrested terrorist specialized in automatic weapons and received training from a neighboring country,” the handout added.

Police said that weapons were confiscated from Jafri following his arrest.

Jafri was described as the right-hand man of Yawar Abbas and named in the “Red Book,” an official document that lists the names and profiles of hardened militants.

According to police, Jafri helped carry out reconnaissance activities for militants.

He has been moved to an undisclosed location for further investigation, police said.

Earlier in December, the CTD said it had arrested two members of the Zainabiyoun Brigade from the Qur’angi area of Karachi in connection with a string of killings in the past six years.

Tehran has not responded to the claims.

On Nov. 27, an AP report said that a number of Pakistanis were among 19 pro-Iran militia fighters killed in eastern Syria.

In March, a senior official told Arab News that up to 50 Pakistani fighters were killed by the Turkish army and Syrian forces in a major rebel stronghold in the northwest of the country.

