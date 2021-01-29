Pakistan government appeals acquittal of men convicted of beheading US journalist

KARACHI: Pakistan’s government on Friday petitioned the Supreme Court to review its decision to free an Islamist and his co-accused convicted of kidnapping and beheading US journalist Daniel Pearl, the Pearl family’s lawyer said.

The court on Thursday acquitted British-born Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh and Faisal Siddiqi, who had been convicted in 2002.

Pearl was investigating Islamist militants in Karachi when he was killed.