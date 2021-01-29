You are here

Pakistan government appeals acquittal of men convicted of beheading US journalist

Pakistan government appeals acquittal of men convicted of beheading US journalist
British-born Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh, above, and his accomplice Faisal Siddiqi wee acquitted on Thursday for the kidnapping and killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl. (AFP file photo)


Pakistan government appeals acquittal of men convicted of beheading US journalist
  • Daniel Pearl was investigating Islamist militants in Karachi when he was killed
KARACHI: Pakistan’s government on Friday petitioned the Supreme Court to review its decision to free an Islamist and his co-accused convicted of kidnapping and beheading US journalist Daniel Pearl, the Pearl family’s lawyer said.
The court on Thursday acquitted British-born Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh and Faisal Siddiqi, who had been convicted in 2002.
Pearl was investigating Islamist militants in Karachi when he was killed.

Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths

Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths
Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths

Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths
  • Authorities said 534 people had died of COVID in the last 24 hours
MOSCOW: Russia reported 19,238 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 2,799 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,813,048 since the pandemic began.
Authorities said 534 people had died of COVID in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 72,185.

