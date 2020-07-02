Four in Daniel Pearl case to remain jailed in Pakistan for now

France’s foreign ministry spoke to Turkish envoy to refute “inaccurate, bias” claims

PARIS: France’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it had spoken to Turkey’s envoy to refute “inaccurate and bias” claims he made during a hearing with French senators on Wednesday.

In the hearing ambassador Ismail Hakki Musa accused France of favoring eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar and said French warships had been aggressive during an incident with Turkish warships on the Mediterranean last month.

“We wanted to make the necessary clarifications with him regarding the reality of the facts, omissions and inaccurate and biased information that he brought up during this hearing” Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement.

She added that the envoy had been reminded of “the unacceptable character of Turkish behavior.”