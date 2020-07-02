You are here

  • Home
  • Four in Daniel Pearl case to remain jailed in Pakistan for now

Four in Daniel Pearl case to remain jailed in Pakistan for now

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh arrives at a court in Karachi, Pakistan, March 29, 2002. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zk9xs

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Four in Daniel Pearl case to remain jailed in Pakistan for now

  • A Karachi court sparked outrage when it acquitted British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men who had been convicted of Pearl’s murder
  • The men were kept in custody following their acquittals, under a law allowing authorities to detain high-profile militants for three months
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities renewed the detention orders Thursday for four men whose convictions in the kidnapping and killing of US journalist Daniel Pearl had been overturned, meaning they will remain jailed at least three more months, an official said.
A Karachi court sparked outrage in April when it acquitted British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men convicted in Pearl’s 2002 kidnapping and beheading.
The men were kept in custody following their acquittals, under a law allowing authorities to detain high-profile militants for three months.
“We have received orders from the (provincial) government for them to be detained for a further three months,” a prisons official in Karachi’s Sindh province told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Pakistan’s supreme court is expected to hear an appeal of the acquittal cases in September.
Pearl, 38, was South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching a story on extremists.
A graphic video showing his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate in the city nearly a month later.
Observers at the time said the killers were acting out of revenge for Pakistan’s support of the US-led invasion of neighboring Afghanistan.

Topics: Pakistan Daniel Pearl Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh

Related

Media
Parents of murdered US journalist Daniel Pearl appeal acquittals

France’s foreign ministry spoke to Turkish envoy to refute “inaccurate, bias” claims

Updated 13 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

France’s foreign ministry spoke to Turkish envoy to refute “inaccurate, bias” claims

  • Turkey accused France of favoring eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar
Updated 13 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it had spoken to Turkey’s envoy to refute “inaccurate and bias” claims he made during a hearing with French senators on Wednesday.

In the hearing ambassador Ismail Hakki Musa accused France of favoring eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar and said French warships had been aggressive during an incident with Turkish warships on the Mediterranean last month.
“We wanted to make the necessary clarifications with him regarding the reality of the facts, omissions and inaccurate and biased information that he brought up during this hearing” Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement.
She added that the envoy had been reminded of “the unacceptable character of Turkish behavior.”

Topics: France Turkey

Related

Special
Middle-East
With foothold in Libya, Erdogan’s Turkey eyes influence and energy riches

Latest updates

France’s foreign ministry spoke to Turkish envoy to refute “inaccurate, bias” claims
US tries to seize Iranian gas heading toward Venezuela
Qiddiya awards SR10bn in contracts to help construct Riyadh mega project
Lamborghini reveal design of superyacht Tecnomar
Four in Daniel Pearl case to remain jailed in Pakistan for now

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.