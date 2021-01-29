You are here

Small bomb goes off near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, no injuries

Small bomb goes off near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, no injuries
Police officials examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Small bomb goes off near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, no injuries
Police close off a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on January 29, 2021. (AFP)
Small bomb goes off near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, no injuries
Police close off a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on January 29, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 29 January 2021
Reuters

Small bomb goes off near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, no injuries

Small bomb goes off near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, no injuries
  • The explosion damaged the window panes of three nearby parked cars, a Delhi police spokesman said in a statement
  • "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the statement said
Updated 29 January 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI/JERUSALEM: A small blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday was caused by a "very low intensity improvised device" a police spokesman said, adding that there were no injuries.
The explosion damaged the window panes of three nearby parked cars, a Delhi police spokesman said in a statement.
"Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the statement said.
"An explosion occurred recently near the Israeli embassy in India. There were no casualties in the blast, and no damage to the building," Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The incident is under investigation by the authorities in India, who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities."
The blast occurred shortly after 1700 IST (1130 GMT), while India's President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were participating in a military ceremony a kilometer away from the site.
A Reuters eyewitness said the site of the blast was quickly cordoned off by police.
In 2012, a blast near the embassy in New Delhi injured an Israeli diplomat's wife, her driver and two others. It coincided with an attack on another Israeli diplomat in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Updated 29 January 2021
Reuters

Pakistan arrests aviation officials over pilots' license scandal

Pakistan arrests aviation officials over pilots’ license scandal
  • An inquiry into the crash in Karachi in which 97 people were killed pointed to the pilots not following procedures
  • A minister said the voice recorder suggested the pilots were distracted by a conversation about COVID-19
Updated 29 January 2021
Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top investigation agency arrested six people on Friday for their alleged involvement in a scandal involving fraudulently obtained pilots’ licenses that came to light after a Pakistan International Airlines jet crashed last year, officials said.
“Five Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials and a pilot have been arrested,” the Federal Investigation Agency said in a statement, adding at least 40 pilots and eight officials from the CAA’s license branch have been named in three cases registered by the agency’s corporate crime wing.
An inquiry into the crash in Karachi in which 97 people were killed pointed to the pilots not following procedures, while a government minister said the voice recorder suggested the pilots were distracted by a conversation about the COVID-19 outbreak.
Following the crash, Pakistan opened criminal investigations into 50 pilots and at least five civil aviation officials who allegedly helped them falsify credentials to secure licenses.
“We have found a money trail in the investigation, each pilot paid a minimum of $312.50 for each paper they were supposed to appear in,” Abdul Rauf Shaikh, a senior FIA official, told Reuters.
The scandal has tainted Pakistan’s aviation industry and especially flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which has been barred from flying to Europe and the United States after dozens of its pilots were named in an initial list of 262 with “dubious” licenses.

